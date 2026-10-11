India’s First High-Altitude Snow Leopard Safari Launched in Ladakh: Key Facts and Significance

India’s First Snow Leopard Safari: India's first high-altitude Snow Leopard Wildlife Safari has been launched in Ladakh to promote responsible wildlife tourism and preserve the fragile habitat of this rare animal as well as to provide jobs to the local people. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated the programme during the Wildlife Week 2026. Initially, six specially designed vehicles will be used in snow leopard hotspots like Rumbak, Shang and Uley. Snow Leopard and High-Altitude Nature Conservation (SHAN) Society is organizing the safari in cooperation with Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Union Territory of Ladakh. The program will help to develop more organized and sustainable wildlife tourism, while also promoting the sustainable utilization of the region's natural resources for the benefit of local communities.

Key Facts About India’s First Snow Leopard Safari Facts Details Name Ladakh Snow Leopard Safari Location Union Territory of Ladakh Significance India’s first high-altitude wildlife safari Launched by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Vehicles flagged off Six Initial locations Rumbak, Shang and Uley Implementing organisation Snow Leopard and High-Altitude Nature Conservation (SHAN) Society Government partner Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Ladakh Main objective Responsible tourism, wildlife conservation and local livelihoods Snow leopards estimated in India 718 Snow leopards estimated in Ladakh 477 Source: Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Glad to announce India’s first-ever High-Altitude Wildlife Safari in Ladakh! In the first Governing Body meeting of the newly formed Snow Leopard & High-Altitude Nature (SHAN) Conservation Society, approved introducing guided Jeep safaris on popular snow-leopard and birdwatching trails across Hemis National Park, Changthang and Karakoram wildlife sanctuaries and landscapes like Drass, Nubra and Sham. The guided safari primarily aims at curbing incidents of illegal off-roading, disturbing the wildlife while boosting sustainable & responsible eco-tourism and enhancing visitor experience. This initiative is rooted in community-led conservation. By training local youth as specialized guides, empowering women artisans, and launching plastic-free campaigns, we are ensuring that local communities become equal partners in environment conservation and benefit economically. We are committed to preserve our greatest natural assets together, sustainably! — LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) August 6, 2026

What Is India’s First High-Altitude Snow Leopard Safari? The Ladakh Snow Leopard Safari is a guided safari that aims to let tourists explore the highlands and to watch the wildlife in a responsible manner. This safari will be conducted with specially made vehicles with open backs, local drivers and wildlife guides. Use of approved routes and restriction of visitor numbers is designed to minimise disturbance to animals and animal habitats. The project also aims to stop off-road activities like illegal off-road driving, which can harm the delicate mountain ecosystems and disrupt wildlife. The administration is not going to allow tourism activities to add further stress on nature, but will rather associate tourism with conservation and economic development. The launch of the guided Wildlife safari was announced on August 5, 2026 and subsequently launched at Wildlife Week 2026.

Where Will the Snow Leopard Safari Operate? The safari will initially operate in selected locations where snow leopards are frequently sighted. The administration has also identified several protected areas and wider landscapes for suitable safari routes. Location Significance Rumbak An area known for snow leopard sightings Shang An identified location for the initial safari operations Uley An area where snow leopards are frequently sighted Hemis National Park A protected high-altitude landscape Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary A cold-desert ecosystem supporting distinctive wildlife Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary A protected landscape in the Nubra–Shayok region Nubra, Zanskar and Sham Areas being considered for suitable wildlife tourism routes Kargil and Drass Regions included in the wider route-planning exercise

The administration has identified these landscapes for exploring suitable routes. This does not mean that every location will immediately have an operational safari. Routes must be selected and managed according to wildlife protection requirements and local conditions. The Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment is responsible for wildlife protection and the management of protected areas in Ladakh. Why Is Ladakh Important for Snow Leopard Conservation? Ladakh is considered one of the most critical areas in India for conserving the snow leopard. This elusive animal is found in the rocky mountains, steep slopes and high altitude valleys of its cold deserts. The estimated number of snow leopards in India is 718 according to the first Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) carried out in the years 2019-2023. Ladakh had the highest number with an estimated of 477.

The assessment had a focus area of about 120,000 square kilometres, which is over 70% of the potential range of the species in India. It was the first scientific assessment of snow leopard population on the scientific systematic basis in the country.It was the first ever systematic scientific survey of snow leopard in the country. Snow Leopard Population in India Region Estimated population Ladakh 477 Uttarakhand 124 Himachal Pradesh 51 Arunachal Pradesh 36 Sikkim 21 Jammu and Kashmir 9 Total 718 Source: Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India, 2019–2023, released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. These figures are estimates from the first nationwide assessment, not a count of every individual animal. They highlight Ladakh's importance in protecting the species and its habitat.

How Will the Safari Help Wildlife Conservation? The main purpose of the safari is to make wildlife tourism compatible with conservation. Its success will depend on how carefully visitors, vehicles and tourism activities are managed. The initiative is expected to support conservation in several ways: Controlled vehicle movement: Approved routes can help prevent vehicles from entering sensitive habitats.

Reduced wildlife disturbance: Trained drivers and guides can help visitors maintain suitable distances from animals.

Better visitor management: Regulating visitor numbers can reduce pressure on fragile ecosystems.

Greater conservation awareness: Guided trips can help visitors understand the importance of protecting snow leopards and their habitats.

Community participation: Local residents can become active partners in protecting wildlife rather than remaining outside the tourism economy.

These measures are particularly important in high-altitude regions, where ecosystems can be sensitive to human disturbance. How Will Local Communities Benefit? The importance of the initiative is that it is based on community-based conservation. The government's goal is to provide local people with direct economic benefits from the protection of wildlife. The safari can provide jobs for local drivers, wildlife guides, birding guides and nature guides and nature interpreters. It can also stimulate the small tourism enterprises. The Wildlife Week programme also highlighted other livelihood initiatives. Training for local youth: Twenty young people are being trained in bird identification, birdwatching and spotting. They will receive binoculars, while birdwatching hides are planned at major hotspots. These measures aim to create opportunities in birdwatching and nature-based tourism.

Conservation-linked work for women: The Wild Animal Felting Programme involves 50 women from Turtuk, Photoksar, Sangrah, Chushul and Shargole. It connects traditional skills and local wool with conservation-linked enterprises. Conservation education: The administration also announced support for conservation education through Eco Clubs in 50 schools in Leh and Kargil, with support from SHAN Society. Together, these activities show how tourism, education and local enterprise can contribute to wildlife conservation. What Is the Role of SHAN Society? The safari is being organized by the Snow Leopard and High-altitude Nature Conservation (SHAN) Society in partnership with the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment of the state of Ladakh. It is important to its role in the initiative that links wildlife tourism to wildlife protection, public awareness and local livelihoods. The wider programme also features birding and community initiatives related to conservation.

The model is designed to instill an appreciation of the importance of wildlife and natural resource protection amongst residents of the region and foster shared responsibility for protecting the region's wildlife and natural resources. Other Wildlife Conservation Initiatives Highlighted in Ladakh The safari launch formed part of Wildlife Week 2026 celebrations at Choglamsar Protected Forest in Leh. The event was observed under the theme “Connecting Habitats, Thriving Wildlife.” Other initiatives highlighted during the programme included: Human-wildlife conflict mitigation: An AI-based device developed by the Wildlife Division, Kargil, in technical collaboration with the University of Ladakh, Kargil Campus, was inaugurated.

Himalayan brown bear awareness: A documentary on the Himalayan brown bear was released.

Wildlife tourism promotion: A brochure covering wildlife tourism packages offered by SHAN Society was released.

Black-necked crane conservation: The second edition of the Ladakh Black-necked Crane Festival was announced.

School conservation education: Support was provided for conservation activities through Eco Clubs in Leh and Kargil.

These initiatives reflect a wider effort to connect environmental protection with education, community participation and sustainable tourism. Ladakh's Wider Biodiversity: Mammals, Birds and Rare Plants Ladakh is known for its mountains, cold deserts, wetlands and unique wildlife. Its natural environment supports species that have adapted to cold temperatures, rocky slopes and high-altitude conditions. The regions biodiversity is one of the reasons why the Ladakh Snow Leopard Safari is important for wildlife conservation and responsible tourism. According to the Ladakh Administrations announcement on Indias high-altitude wildlife safari the Union Territory is home to more than 38 mammal species, over 340 bird species and around 1,800 vascular plant species. 1. Rare Mammals Found in Ladakh Snow leopards are among the known animals of Ladakh but the region supports several other rare and distinctive mammals. The Ladakh Administrations wildlife tourism guidelines list species such as:

Snow leopard: A altitude wild cat that lives in rocky mountain habitats. Himalayan brown bear: A large mammal found in mountain habitats. Pallass cat: A wild cat adapted to open, environments. Eurasian lynx: A wild cat found in parts of the Himalayan and Central Asian region. Wolf: A wolf adapted to the open landscapes of the Tibetan Plateau and surrounding areas. Blue sheep (bharal): A mountain-dwelling wild sheep that forms part of the snow leopards prey base. Himalayan ibex: A wild goat that lives on rocky slopes. Kiang: The Tibetan wild ass, associated with high-altitude grasslands and plateaus. Tibetan gazelle and Tibetan argali: Wild ungulates found in parts of the high-altitude Trans-Himalayan landscape. These animals have habitat and food requirements. Protecting the landscape therefore helps conserve more than one species. It also supports the relationships between predators, prey and their mountain habitats.

2. Bird Diversity and Birdwatching in Ladakh Ladakh is also a destination for birdwatching. According to the Ladakh Administration the region supports than 340 bird species. Its mountain slopes, open plains and wetlands provide habitats for kinds of birds. Important examples include the Black-necked crane, snowcock, Himalayan snowcock, Tibetan sandgrouse, Saker falcon and lammergeier. The Black-necked crane is particularly associated with altitude wetland habitats. 3. High-Altitude Plants and Medicinal Plant Diversity Ladakhs natural heritage also includes plants that survive in its mountain environment. The Ladakh Administration reports around 1,800 plant species in the region. The Government of India has identified seabuckthorn, Rhodiola, Artemisia and Aconitum among the altitude medicinal plants with cultivation potential in Ladakh.

The National Medicinal Plants Board supports conservation, development and sustainable management of plants through its central sector scheme. These plants are important not for biodiversity but also for traditional knowledge and livelihood opportunities. Their cultivation, collection and processing need to be managed so that commercial use does not damage natural populations or fragile habitats. 4. Why Protecting Ladakhs Biodiversity Matters The regions wildlife, plants and wetlands are connected. Damage to a wetland excessive disturbance from vehicles or unmanaged waste can affect the habitat used by birds and other animals. Similarly protecting prey species and maintaining mountain habitats can support snow leopard conservation. The Ladakh Snow Leopard Safari is intended to promote guided wildlife viewing discourage illegal off-roading and involve communities, in conservation. Its long-term success will depend on tourism, habitat protection, waste management and careful monitoring of wildlife disturbance.