IIT MBA Admissions 2026: IIT Delhi & IIT Kanpur Fee Structure, Eligibility, and CAT Cutoffs
This article compares IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur MBA admissions for 2026, detailing eligibility criteria, fee structure, and CAT cutoffs. It helps candidates choose between these premier institutions based on their academic profile and CAT scores.
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are one of the most preferred institutions for candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes. Among them, the Department of Management Studies (DMS) at IIT Delhi and the Department of Industrial and Management Engineering (IME) at IIT Kanpur attract thousands of CAT-qualified candidates every year.
Candidates planning to pursue an MBA in 2026, can check the admission process, eligibility criteria, fee structure, and previous year CAT cutoffs. Here is a detailed comparison of IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur for admission to the MBA programme.
IIT MBA Admissions 2026: Overview
This table highlights an overview of MBA admission at IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur, covering its admission details.
|
Particulars
|
IIT Delhi (DMS)
|
IIT Kanpur (IME)
|
MBA Duration
|
2 Years
|
2 Years
|
Admission Test
|
CAT 2025
|
CAT 2025
|
Selection Process
|
CAT Score + PI
|
CAT Score + PI
|
Institute Type
|
IIT
|
IIT
IIT Delhi MBA Eligibility
Candidates applying for the MBA programme must fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
- Bachelor's degree in any discipline
- Minimum 60% marks or 6.0 CGPA (55% for SC/ST/PwD candidates)
- Final-year students can also apply by fulfilling degree requirements before admission
- Valid CAT 2025 score
IIT Delhi MBA Fee Structure 2026
The tuition fee for the flagship MBA programme is ₹12 lakh for the two-year programme. Hostel charges, mess fees, caution deposit, and other institute fees are additional and may vary.
IIT Delhi MBA Selection Process
Admission is based on multiple parameters, including:
- CAT 2025 score
- Academic performance
- Personal Interview (PI)
- Work experience (where applicable)
- Diversity factors
IIT Delhi Admission 2026: Previous Year’s CAT Cutoff
The following table highlights the previous year's CAT cutoff for MBA admission at IIT Delhi across different categories.
|
Institute
|
MBA Programme
|
Category
|
Previous Year CAT Cutoff
|
IIT Delhi – DMS
|
MBA
|
General
|
90 percentile
|
IIT Delhi – DMS
|
MBA
|
EWS
|
80 percentile
|
IIT Delhi – DMS
|
MBA
|
OBC-NCL
|
80 percentile
|
IIT Delhi – DMS
|
MBA
|
SC
|
75 percentile
|
IIT Delhi – DMS
|
MBA
|
ST
|
65 percentile
|
IIT Delhi – DMS
|
MBA
|
PwD
|
60 percentile
IT Kanpur MBA Eligibility
Candidates applying for the MBA programme must fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
- Bachelor's degree in any discipline
- Valid CAT 2025 score.
- Final-year students can also apply by fulfilling degree requirements before admission
- Minimum 60% marks or 6.0 CGPA (50% for SC/ST/PwD candidates)
IIT Kanpur MBA Selection Process
The selection process consists of:
- CAT 2025 score
- Academic profile
- Personal Interview
- Work experience (if applicable)
- Overall profile assessment
IIT Kanpur Expected CAT Cutoff 2026
The table shows the previous year’s category-wise CAT cutoff for MBA admission at IIT Kanpur.
|
IIT Kanpur – DoMS
|
MBA
|
General
|
80 percentile
|
IIT Kanpur – DoMS
|
MBA
|
EWS
|
80 percentile
|
IIT Kanpur – DoMS
|
MBA
|
OBC-NCL
|
80 percentile
|
IIT Kanpur – DoMS
|
MBA
|
SC
|
55 percentile
|
IIT Kanpur – DoMS
|
MBA
|
ST
|
55 percentile
IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur continue to rank among the best institutions for MBA aspirants for quality education and excellent career prospects. While IIT Delhi generally attracts candidates with very high CAT percentiles, IIT Kanpur offers a comparatively lower CAT percentile, making it a suitable option for a large number of applicants.
Before applying, candidates should carefully monitor the official admission notifications and prepare strategically for CAT 2026 to maximise their chances of admission.
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.