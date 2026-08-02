IIT MBA Admissions 2026: IIT Delhi & IIT Kanpur Fee Structure, Eligibility, and CAT Cutoffs

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are one of the most preferred institutions for candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes. Among them, the Department of Management Studies (DMS) at IIT Delhi and the Department of Industrial and Management Engineering (IME) at IIT Kanpur attract thousands of CAT-qualified candidates every year.

Candidates planning to pursue an MBA in 2026, can check the admission process, eligibility criteria, fee structure, and previous year CAT cutoffs. Here is a detailed comparison of IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur for admission to the MBA programme.

IIT MBA Admissions 2026: Overview

This table highlights an overview of MBA admission at IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur, covering its admission details.