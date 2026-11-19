Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the 293rd position globally and the 5th rank in India in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2027.

According to a press statement issued by VIT Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan, the university scored 81.2 overall, improving by 59 places from its previous global rank of 352nd and entering the global top 300. VIT was ranked 7th in India in the previous edition. The 2027 edition assessed approximately 2,000 universities worldwide.

The QS Sustainability Rankings evaluate universities across three core pillars: Environmental Impact, Social Impact, and Governance. Chancellor Viswanathan attributed VIT’s improved ranking to several sustainability-focused initiatives implemented across the campus. A 441 kW solar panel installation over vehicle-parking areas generates 650 MWh of electricity annually and helps prevent an estimated 470 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. Food waste from student hostels is recycled to generate 200 kW of electricity, while around 15 tonnes of woody waste is converted into bioenergy every year.