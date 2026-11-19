In case you opened the Gemini app this morning looking for Gemini 4 Argon then you probably noticed it vanished overnight. Google quietly pulled Argon from the model picker and retired Gemini 3.1 Pro. It was swaped in a brand new mid tier release called Gemini 4 Neon.

Gemini 4 Neon was launched on November 18th 2026. And it is designed to bridge the gap between lightweight daily chats and heavy-duty research.

Google claims it delivers flagship level coding and analytical muscle at three times the speed of Gemini 4 Carbon along with a pricing twist you should know before switching your API keys.

Read more about the special features and benefits of Gemini 4 Neon which makes it better for Argon users hereon.

Where does Gemini 4 Neon Launch Fits in Google’s AI Lineup?

Google is naming its fourth generation models after elements on the periodic table which gets confusing fast.