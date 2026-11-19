HTET 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online Begins for Teacher Eligibility Test; Check Notification PDF & Direct Link Here
Haryana HTET 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana has released the HTET 2026 notification for PRT, TGT and PGT levels. Candidates can apply online at htet2026.org. The exam has 150 MCQs, no negative marking, and a lifetime-valid certificate. Check this article for the notification PDF and other details.
Key Points
- Online applications for HTET 2026 are open from Nov 18 to Nov 27, 2026.
- HTET 2026 exams are scheduled for Dec 26 (PGT) and Dec 27 (TGT, PRT), 2026.
- A correction window for applications will be available on Nov 28-29, 2026.
HTET Online Form 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has released the HTET 2026 notification on the official website. The Information Bulletin is now available, and candidates can download the complete notification PDF at htet2026.org. The online application form is available from 18 November to 27 November 2026. Candidates can apply for Level-1 (PRT), Level-2 (TGT) and Level-3 (PGT). The exam has 150 multiple-choice questions with no negative marking. In this article, we have shared the notification PDF, the direct link to apply, and the other key details.
HTET 2026 Notification Highlights
BSEH has released the HTET 2026 notification and Information Bulletin. The table below gives the key details at a glance, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani
|
Exam Name
|
Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026
|
Notification Release Date
|
18 November 2026
|
Levels
|
Level-1: Primary Teacher (PRT – Classes 1 to 5)
Level-2: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT – Classes 6 to 8)
Level-3: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT – Classes 9 to 12)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application & Fee Payment Dates
|
18 November to 27 November 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)
|
Application Correction Window
|
28 November and 29 November 2026
|
Exam Dates
|
26 December and 27 December 2026
• Level-3 (PGT): 26 December 2026
• Level-2 (TGT) & Level-1 (PRT): 27 December 2026
|
Application Fee Structure
|
General / OBC / Other State Candidates: ₹1,200 (1 Level) | ₹2,000 (2 Levels) | ₹2,600 (3 Levels)
SC & Differently Abled (PH) of Haryana Domicile: ₹700 (1 Level) | ₹1,100 (2 Levels) | ₹1,400 (3 Levels)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen-and-Paper Based, OMR Sheet)
|
Total Questions & Marks
|
150 Multiple-Choice Questions (150 Marks per level)
|
Exam Duration
|
150 Minutes (2.5 Hours)
|
Negative Marking
|
No negative marking
|
Language of Paper
|
Bilingual (Hindi and English), except for language-specific subjects
|
Qualifying Marks
|
General / Other Categories: 60% (90 Marks)
SC & Differently Abled (PH) of Haryana Domicile: 55% (82 Marks)
|
Certificate Validity
|
Lifetime
|
Official Websites
HTET 2026 Notification PDF
BSEH has released the official HTET 2026 Information Bulletin. The document explains the scheme of examination and all the rules for applying, along with its eligibility criteria and other details. Candidates should download it and read it carefully before filling out the application form.
|
HTET 2026 Information Bulletin
|
HTET 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Haryana HTET Online Form 2026
BSEH has started the online application process for HTET 2026. Candidates can fill out the form through the official application portal. The link is active from 18 November to 27 November 2026.
|
HTET Online Form 2026 Link
Steps to Apply Online for HTET 2026
The application is fully online, and candidates must apply through a single registration, even for more than one level. Follow these steps.
-
Visit the official portal, htet.eapplynow.com, or www.bseh.org.in.
-
Click on the HTET 2026 application link.
-
Register and fill in the personal and educational details.
-
Select the level(s) you want to apply for (PRT, TGT or PGT).
-
Upload the scanned photo, signature and thumb impression.
-
Pay the application fee online through the payment gateway.
-
Submit the form, then download and print the confirmation page.
Also Check: HTET Syllabus 2026 (Updated): Download TGT, PGT and PRT Syllabus PDF with Exam Pattern
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com