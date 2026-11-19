HTET Online Form 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has released the HTET 2026 notification on the official website. The Information Bulletin is now available, and candidates can download the complete notification PDF at htet2026.org. The online application form is available from 18 November to 27 November 2026. Candidates can apply for Level-1 (PRT), Level-2 (TGT) and Level-3 (PGT). The exam has 150 multiple-choice questions with no negative marking. In this article, we have shared the notification PDF, the direct link to apply, and the other key details.

HTET 2026 Notification Highlights

BSEH has released the HTET 2026 notification and Information Bulletin. The table below gives the key details at a glance, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.