UPTET Certificate 2026: Download TET Revised Certificate PDF at upessc.up.gov.in
UPTET Certificate 2026: UPESSC has issued revised UPTET 2026 certificates for candidates whose corrections were approved. Candidates can sign in at certificates.upessc.org using corrected details, including the corrected date of birth, and download the certificate.
Key Points
- Revised UPTET 2026 certificates are now available for download by eligible candidates.
- Candidates must use corrected details (e.g., updated DOB) to log in for UPTET 2026 certificates.
- If errors persist on UPTET 2026 certificates, candidates can reapply to UPESSC for correction.
UPTET Certificate 2026: Revised UPTET 2026 certificates are now available for download. The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has issued them for candidates whose correction requests were approved. These candidates can sign in on the official certificate portal and download the updated document. The Commission has made one point very clear: use your corrected details to log in. If your date of birth was changed, the old date will no longer open your certificate. Candidates who still find a mistake on the revised certificate can apply to the Commission again for correction. This article explains the process, the login rules, and what to do if an error remains.
UPTET 2026 Revised Certificate Highlights
Here are the key points of the UPTET 2026 revised certificate update at a glance. Candidates can use this table for quick reference before downloading their certificate.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj
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Exam Name
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Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026
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Latest Update
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Revised Eligibility Certificates Issued(for candidates with approved correction requests)
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Levels Covered
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Paper-I (Primary: Classes 1 to 5) and Paper-II (Upper Primary: Classes 6 to 8)
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Eligible Candidates
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Candidates whose online/offline certificate correction applications have been verified and approved by the Commission
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Certificate Validity
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Lifetime (valid for teaching recruitment across Uttar Pradesh)
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Mode of Download
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Online (Digital PDF via Candidate Sign-In Portal; also synced with DigiLocker)
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Login Details Required
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Roll Number / Registration Details, Date of Birth (updated DOB, if corrected), and Captcha / Security Code
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Critical Login Note
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Previous Date of Birth Invalidated: If a candidate's DOB was updated during the correction process, the earlier DOB will no longer unlock or open the certificate
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Further Discrepancy Resolution
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If any typographical or factual error still persists in the revised certificate, candidates can submit a formal representation/application to the Commission for further correction
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Official Certificate Portal
UP TET Certificate 2026 PDF Download
The revised UPTET 2026 certificate is available on the official candidate portal of UPESSC. There is no separate PDF file for everyone. Each candidate has to sign in to the portal and download their own certificate. Use the link below to reach the sign-in page.
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UP TET Revised Certificate 2026 Link
Steps to Download UPTET Revised Certificate 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the revised UPTET 2026 certificate. Keep your login details ready before you begin.
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Visit the official certificate portal of UPESSC at certificates.upessc.org.
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Open the UPTET 2026 candidate sign-in page.
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Close the "Revised certificates are available" notice that appears on the screen.
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Enter your registration details in the sign-in form. If your date of birth was corrected, use the corrected date of birth only.
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Type the security code (captcha) exactly as shown in the box. Tap the refresh icon if the characters are not clear.
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Click on the "Sign In" button.
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Your revised UPTET 2026 certificate will appear on the screen.
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Download the certificate and save it as a PDF.
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Take a printout and keep it safe for future use.
Note: The earlier date of birth will not open the certificate if a correction was approved. If any detail on the revised certificate is still wrong, candidates can apply to the Commission for correction.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com