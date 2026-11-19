UPTET Certificate 2026: Revised UPTET 2026 certificates are now available for download. The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has issued them for candidates whose correction requests were approved. These candidates can sign in on the official certificate portal and download the updated document. The Commission has made one point very clear: use your corrected details to log in. If your date of birth was changed, the old date will no longer open your certificate. Candidates who still find a mistake on the revised certificate can apply to the Commission again for correction. This article explains the process, the login rules, and what to do if an error remains.

UPTET 2026 Revised Certificate Highlights

Here are the key points of the UPTET 2026 revised certificate update at a glance. Candidates can use this table for quick reference before downloading their certificate.