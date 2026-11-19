The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12 Elective English Syllabus 2026-27 for students appearing in the ISC 2027 examination. The syllabus includes three major literary components: Prose, Drama and Poetry. Students must study the prescribed novels, plays and poems and complete compulsory project work as part of the assessment. The subject carries 100 marks, including an 80-mark theory examination and 20 marks for project work. Students can download the official ISC Elective English syllabus PDF which is provided in this article below to check the prescribed literary texts, examination pattern, marks distribution and project-work guidelines. Scroll the article for more details. ISC Class 12 Elective English Syllabus 2026-27: Overview Check the important details of the ISC Class 12 Elective English syllabus in the table below.

Particulars Details Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Examination ISC 2027 Class 12 Subject Elective English Subject Code 850 Academic Session 2026-27 Theory Examination 80 Marks Project Work 20 Marks Total Marks 100 Theory Paper Duration 3 Hours Official Website cisce.org ISC Class 12 Elective English Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download Students can download the official ISC Class 12 Elective English syllabus PDF directly from the CISCE website. The document provides details about the prescribed literary texts, theory examination and project-work requirements for the ISC 2027 examination. Students are advised to refer to this official document while preparing for their board examinations to ensure that they cover all the prescribed topics and assessment requirements.

Download the official syllabus PDF: ISC Class 12 Elective English Syllabus 2026-27 ISC Class 12 Elective English Syllabus 2026-27: Prescribed Books The ISC Class 12 Elective English syllabus includes prescribed novels, drama and poetry. Students have a choice between two novels and two plays, while all the prescribed poems are compulsory. 1. Novel Students can select any one of the following prescribed novels for preparation.Students should understand the plot, major characters, important incidents, themes, narrative techniques and the author's writing style. They should also practise analysing the significance of important events and character relationships. Prescribed Novel Author The Book Thief Markus Zusak The Namesake Jhumpa Lahiri 2. Drama The syllabus includes two prescribed plays. Students can choose any one of the following listed in the table below. Preparation should cover the central themes, characters, dramatic techniques, important dialogues and the significance of major events. Students should also understand the social and political ideas explored in their selected play.

Prescribed Drama Author An Enemy of the People Henrik Ibsen Tughlaq Girish Karnad 3. Poetry The poetry section is compulsory for all students. Candidates must prepare all the prescribed poems included in the collection Fireflies.Students should focus on the central ideas, themes, poetic devices, imagery, symbolism, tone and structure of each prescribed poem.The prescribed poets and poems are listed below: Poet Prescribed Poems T.S. Eliot The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock, Preludes, The Journey of the Magi Maya Angelou The Mothering Blackness, Still I Rise, Awaking in New York Sylvia Plath Mirror, Tulips, Pursuit Gieve Patel Post Mortem, On Killing a Tree, From Bombay Central, Squirrels in Washington Sujata Bhatt Search for My Tongue, The Stare, A Different History Benjamin Zephaniah What If, Faceless, We Refugees Seamus Heaney Digging, Casualty, Whatever You Say Nothing

ISC Class 12 Elective English Exam Pattern 2026-27 The ISC Class 12 Elective English exam pattern consists of two assessment components: Theory and Project Work. The theory paper carries 80 marks, while project work accounts for the remaining 20 marks. The overall marks distribution is given below. Examination Component Marks Duration Paper I: Theory 80 3 Hours Paper II: Project Work 20 As prescribed Total 100 Paper I: Theory Examination The theory examination carries 80 marks and has a duration of three hours. Questions are based on the prescribed literary texts covered under the Prose, Drama and Poetry sections. Students are expected to demonstrate their understanding and critical appreciation of the selected literary works. The examination assesses their ability to interpret texts, analyse characters and themes, and explain the use of literary techniques. Important areas of preparation include:

Character analysis and relationships between characters.

Major themes and central ideas of literary works.

Important incidents and their significance.

Literary devices, imagery and symbolism.

Narrative and dramatic techniques.

Poetic forms, structure, tone and mood.

Critical interpretation and appreciation of prescribed texts. Paper II: Project Work Project Work carries 20 marks and is compulsory for ISC Class 12 Elective English students. Candidates must prepare one written assignment based on a text prescribed in the Class 12 syllabus. The assignment should contain between 1,000 and 1,500 words. It is assessed through internal evaluation by the subject teacher and external evaluation by a visiting examiner appointed locally and approved by CISCE. The distribution of project-work marks is as follows:

Assessment Component Marks Internal Assessment 10 External Evaluation 10 Total 20 ISC Class 12 Elective English Project Work Guidelines The project should demonstrate the student's understanding, interpretation and critical analysis of the selected literary text. Students must prepare their assignments in a structured format and follow the prescribed word limit. The project should include the following sections: Title: Frame the title as a question that allows critical analysis of the selected text. Introduction: Explain the reason for selecting the topic and the literary work. Methodology: Describe the approach used to explore and answer the research question. Results: Present the findings and explain how they address the research question. Conclusion: Summarise the findings and include relevant personal observations. Bibliography: List the books, articles and other reference materials used for the assignment.

Students should also include a separate title page and organise the content using suitable headings and subheadings. Project Work Assessment Criteria The project carries 20 marks, divided equally between internal and external assessment. Internal Assessment (10 Marks) The internal assessment evaluates students on their ability to identify a topic, plan their work and prepare a structured written outline. Marks are awarded based on their understanding, application of knowledge, analytical skills and overall presentation. Assessment Criteria Marks Process: Topic identification, planning and written outline 3 Understanding, Application of Knowledge and Analysis 4 Presentation: Format, structure and word limit 3 Total 10 External Evaluation (10 Marks) The external evaluation assesses students' subject knowledge and ability to present their work effectively. Marks are awarded based on the quality of content, clarity of understanding and overall presentation.