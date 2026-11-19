CBSE Class 12 Science Stream Study Material 2026-27: Syllabus, Previous Year Papers, Sample Papers, MCQs and Exam Pattern
CBSE Class 12 Science study material 2026-27: Check Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology syllabus, previous year papers, sample papers, Top 50 MCQs and exam pattern for Board Exam 2027.
CBSE Class 12 Science students preparing for the 2027 board examinations can access the study material to strengthen their preparation in English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. From the latest syllabus and previous year question papers to sample papers, chapter-wise MCQs and exam pattern, the right study resources can help students revise concepts, practice questions and assess their performance before the board examinations.
The CBSE Class 12 Science stream includes subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, English and other optional subjects, depending on the combination selected by students. Understanding the syllabus, practising board questions and solving sample papers are important steps in preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: All Subjects
CBSE Class 12 Science Stream Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE has given the syllabus for Class 12 Science subjects for the academic session 2026-27. Students should check the subject-wise syllabus to understand the chapters, topics, practical requirements and curriculum prescribed for the 2027 board examinations.
The Science stream generally includes Physics, Chemistry and either Mathematics or Biology, or both, depending on the subject combination chosen by students. English and other optional subjects may also form part of the curriculum.
Students can access the subject-wise syllabus below:
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CBSE Class 12 Science Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDF
Previous year question papers (PYQs) are among the most useful study resources for CBSE Class 12 Science students. Solving board examination papers from previous years helps students understand the difficulty level, question formats, frequently tested concepts and the application of formulas and theories.
Students should preferably solve the latest available board papers and refer to the corresponding marking schemes wherever available to assess their performance.
CBSE Class 12 Science Sample Papers 2026-27 by Board
CBSE has released the official Class 12 Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and marking schemes for the 2026-27 academic session. These papers provide students with an understanding of the question paper design, marks distribution, question formats and assessment approach prescribed for the upcoming board examinations.
Students can download the official CBSE Class 12 Science sample papers for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology from the board's academic portal.
Students should download the marking scheme along with each sample paper to understand the expected answer format, calculation steps and marks allocation.
Official CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2026-27: CLICK HERE
CBSE Class 12 Science Stream Pre-Board Sample Papers 2026-27
Apart from the official CBSE sample papers, students can also practice the below given pre-board sample question papers prepared. These practice papers are designed to help students strengthen their understanding of concepts, prepare for competency-based questions and revise important topics before the board examination.
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CBSE Class 12 Physics Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27 (with solutions)
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CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27 (with solutions)
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CBSE Class 12 English Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27 (with solutions)
CBSE Class 12 Science Stream Top 50 MCQs for Pre-Board Exam 2027
Multiple-choice questions are an important part of board exam preparation and pre-board assessments. Practising chapter-wise MCQs can help students revise key concepts, formulas, definitions, reactions, diagrams and scientific principles from the Class 12 Science syllabus.
Students can practice the Top 50 MCQs with answers for each subject to prepare for their school pre-board examinations and final board exams.
CBSE Class 12 Science Stream Exam Pattern 2026-27
The CBSE Class 12 Science examination pattern varies according to the subject. Physics, Chemistry and Biology generally have a theory examination of 70 marks and practical assessment of 30 marks, while Mathematics carries 80 marks in theory and 20 marks in internal assessment.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2027
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27
The CBSE Class 12 Physics theory paper carries 70 marks and is conducted for three hours. The sample paper includes MCQs, assertion-reasoning questions, very short-answer questions, short-answer questions, case-study-based questions and long-answer questions.
Students should focus on numerical problems, conceptual questions, derivations, diagrams and application-based questions.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2027
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27
The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry theory paper carries 70 marks, while practical assessment carries 30 marks. The paper includes objective questions, numerical problems, conceptual questions, organic chemistry questions and application-based questions.
Students should revise Physical, Organic and Inorganic Chemistry and practice the prescribed question formats.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2027
CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026-27
The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics theory paper carries 80 marks and is conducted for three hours. Students should practice MCQs, assertion-reasoning questions, short-answer questions, long-answer questions and case-study-based questions.
Important areas include Calculus, Algebra, Relations and Functions, Vectors, Three-Dimensional Geometry, Probability and other topics prescribed in the syllabus.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2027
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27
The CBSE Class 12 Biology theory paper carries 70 marks, with 30 marks allocated to practical assessment. The theory paper includes MCQs, short-answer questions, long-answer questions and case-based questions. Students should focus on NCERT concepts, diagrams, biological processes, terminology and application-based questions.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2027
How to Prepare for CBSE Class 12 Science Board Exam 2027?
Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Science Board Exam 2027 should follow a structured preparation strategy that combines syllabus revision, NCERT study, previous year papers and sample paper practice.
- Complete the syllabus: Revise all chapters prescribed by CBSE and prioritise topics that require additional practice.
- Practice NCERT questions: Solve textbook examples, exercises, diagrams, derivations and numerical problems.
- Solve previous year papers: Practice actual board questions to understand the examination format and recurring concepts.
- Attempt sample papers: Solve official CBSE sample papers and supplementary expert-prepared papers under timed conditions.
- Prepare for practical examinations: Revise experiments, viva questions, practical records and laboratory concepts.
- Revise using MCQs: Practice chapter-wise MCQs to strengthen conceptual clarity and improve accuracy.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Question Bank: Case Study Based
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CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Bank: Case Study Based
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Also Check: Stream-wise Sample Papers 2027
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.