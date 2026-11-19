CBSE Class 12 Science students preparing for the 2027 board examinations can access the study material to strengthen their preparation in English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. From the latest syllabus and previous year question papers to sample papers, chapter-wise MCQs and exam pattern, the right study resources can help students revise concepts, practice questions and assess their performance before the board examinations. The CBSE Class 12 Science stream includes subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, English and other optional subjects, depending on the combination selected by students. Understanding the syllabus, practising board questions and solving sample papers are important steps in preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027. Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: All Subjects

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 Physics theory paper carries 70 marks and is conducted for three hours. The sample paper includes MCQs, assertion-reasoning questions, very short-answer questions, short-answer questions, case-study-based questions and long-answer questions. Students should focus on numerical problems, conceptual questions, derivations, diagrams and application-based questions. Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2027 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry theory paper carries 70 marks, while practical assessment carries 30 marks. The paper includes objective questions, numerical problems, conceptual questions, organic chemistry questions and application-based questions. Students should revise Physical, Organic and Inorganic Chemistry and practice the prescribed question formats.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2027 CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics theory paper carries 80 marks and is conducted for three hours. Students should practice MCQs, assertion-reasoning questions, short-answer questions, long-answer questions and case-study-based questions. Important areas include Calculus, Algebra, Relations and Functions, Vectors, Three-Dimensional Geometry, Probability and other topics prescribed in the syllabus. Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2027 CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 Biology theory paper carries 70 marks, with 30 marks allocated to practical assessment. The theory paper includes MCQs, short-answer questions, long-answer questions and case-based questions. Students should focus on NCERT concepts, diagrams, biological processes, terminology and application-based questions.