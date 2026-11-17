Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers
Practice 50 important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre-Board Exam 2027 with answers. Revise all 10 chapters, including Solutions, Electrochemistry, Organic Chemistry and Biomolecules.
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre-Board Exam 2027 is an important opportunity for students to revise key concepts, practise objective-type questions and assess their preparation before the board examination. Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) test conceptual understanding, factual knowledge and the ability to apply chemical principles to numerical and reaction-based problems.
The following 50 practice MCQs cover major topics from the Class 12 Chemistry syllabus, including Solutions, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, d- and f-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers, Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids, and Amines. Each question is followed by its correct answer for quick revision.
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Class
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12
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Subject
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Chemistry
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Subject Code
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043
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Theory Exam
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70 marks
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Practical Exam
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30 marks
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Exam Duration
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3 hours
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Official Sample Paper
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Available
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Previous Year Question Papers
Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre-Board Exam 2027
Chapter 1: Solutions
Q1. Which of the following is a colligative property?
A. Viscosity
B. Surface tension
C. Elevation in boiling point
D. Refractive index
Answer: C. Elevation in boiling point
Q2. Two solutions having the same osmotic pressure at a given temperature are called:
A. Hypertonic
B. Hypotonic
C. Isotonic
D. Saturated
Answer: C. Isotonic
Q3. The van't Hoff factor for a solute undergoing dissociation is generally:
A. Less than 1
B. Equal to 0
C. Equal to 1
D. Greater than 1
Answer: D. Greater than 1
Q4. According to Raoult's law, the partial vapour pressure of a component in an ideal solution is proportional to its:
A. Mole fraction
B. Molar mass
C. Density
D. Boiling point
Answer: A. Mole fraction
Q5. What is the molality of a solution containing 0.1 mole of solute dissolved in 500 g of solvent?
A. 0.1 mol kg⁻¹
B. 0.2 mol kg⁻¹
C. 0.5 mol kg⁻¹
D. 2 mol kg⁻¹
Answer: B. 0.2 mol kg⁻¹
Chapter 2: Electrochemistry
Q6. The standard cell potential of a galvanic cell is calculated using:
A. E°anode - E°cathode
B. E°cathode - E°anode
C. E°anode + E°cathode
D. E°anode × E°cathode
Answer: B. E°cathode - E°anode
Q7. The relationship between Gibbs energy change and standard cell potential is:
A. ΔG° = nFE°cell
B. ΔG° = −nFE°cell
C. ΔG° = F/E°cell
D. ΔG° = -E°cell/nF
Answer: B. ΔG° = -nFE°cell
Q8. The SI-derived unit commonly used for molar conductivity is:
A. S cm⁻¹
B. S cm² mol⁻¹
C. ohm cm
D. mol L⁻¹
Answer: B. S cm² mol⁻¹
Q9. What is the main function of a salt bridge in an electrochemical cell?
A. To increase the temperature
B. To maintain electrical neutrality
C. To stop electron flow
D. To increase electrode mass
Answer: B. To maintain electrical neutrality
Q10. Faraday's first law of electrolysis states that the amount of substance deposited is proportional to:
A. Resistance
B. Temperature
C. Electric charge passed
D. Electrode surface area
Answer: C. Electric charge passed
Chapter 3: Chemical Kinetics
Q11. What is the unit of the rate constant for a first-order reaction?
A. mol L⁻¹ s⁻¹
B. L mol⁻¹ s⁻¹
C. s⁻¹
D. mol² L⁻² s⁻¹
Answer: C. s⁻¹
Q12. The half-life of a first-order reaction is:
A. Directly proportional to initial concentration
B. Independent of initial concentration
C. Inversely proportional to temperature
D. Always zero
Answer: B. Independent of initial concentration
Q13. If the rate law is Rate = k[A], what happens to the reaction rate when the concentration of A is doubled?
A. It becomes half
B. It remains unchanged
C. It becomes double
D. It becomes four times
Answer: C. It becomes double
Q14. The minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to occur is known as:
A. Bond energy
B. Activation energy
C. Ionisation energy
D. Lattice energy
Answer: B. Activation energy
Q15. According to the Arrhenius equation, the rate constant generally increases with an increase in:
A. Temperature
B. Activation energy
C. Reaction volume
D. Molecular mass
Answer: A. Temperature
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Chemistry
Chapter 4: d- and f-Block Elements
Q16. Which of the following is not considered a transition element?
A. Iron
B. Copper
C. Zinc
D. Chromium
Answer: C. Zinc
Q17. Which compound is responsible for the purple colour of a commonly used oxidising agent in chemistry?
A. KMnO₄
B. K₂Cr₂O₇
C. MnO₂
D. FeSO₄
Answer: A. KMnO₄
Q18. The gradual decrease in the atomic and ionic radii of lanthanoids with increasing atomic number is called:
A. Inert pair effect
B. Lanthanoid contraction
C. Shielding effect
D. Diagonal relationship
Answer: B. Lanthanoid contraction
Q19. Transition elements commonly exhibit variable oxidation states because of:
A. Similar energies of ns and (n−1)d orbitals
B. Absence of d-electrons
C. Completely filled p-orbitals
D. High electronegativity only
Answer: A. Similar energies of ns and (n−1)d orbitals
Q20. Which statement about actinoids is correct?
A. All are non-radioactive
B. All are radioactive
C. They have no variable oxidation states
D. They belong to the p-block
Answer: B. All are radioactive
Chapter 5: Coordination Compounds
Q21. The coordination number of cobalt in [Co(NH₃)₆]³⁺ is:
A. 3
B. 4
C. 6
D. 8
Answer: C. 6
Q22. What is the geometry of the complex [Ni(CO)₄]?
A. Square planar
B. Tetrahedral
C. Octahedral
D. Linear
Answer: B. Tetrahedral
Q23. Which of the following is a hexadentate ligand?
A. NH₃
B. H₂O
C. EDTA⁴⁻
D. Cl⁻
Answer: C. EDTA⁴⁻
Q24. What is the correct IUPAC name of [Co(NH₃)₆]Cl₃?
A. Hexaamminecobalt(III) chloride
B. Hexaamminecobalt(II) chloride
C. Cobalt hexamine chloride
D. Hexachlorocobalt(III) ammine
Answer: A. Hexaamminecobalt(III) chloride
Q25. Which type of isomerism is shown by cis- and trans-[Pt(NH₃)₂Cl₂]?
A. Linkage isomerism
B. Ionisation isomerism
C. Geometrical isomerism
D. Optical isomerism
Answer: C. Geometrical isomerism
Chapter 6: Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
Q26. Which type of alkyl halide generally undergoes an SN1 reaction most readily?
A. Methyl halide
B. Primary alkyl halide
C. Secondary alkyl halide
D. Tertiary alkyl halide
Answer: D. Tertiary alkyl halide
Q27. Chlorobenzene is less reactive towards nucleophilic substitution than chloroethane mainly because:
A. The C-Cl bond has partial double-bond character
B. Chlorine is absent from the benzene ring
C. The benzene ring is saturated
D. Chlorobenzene is ionic
Answer: A. The C-Cl bond has partial double-bond character
Q28. Which reagent is commonly used in the Finkelstein reaction?
A. NaI in acetone
B. NaOH in water
C. H₂SO₄
D. KMnO₄
Answer: A. NaI in acetone
Q29. The Wurtz reaction involves the reaction of alkyl halides with:
A. Sodium metal in dry ether
B. Zinc in water
C. Hydrogen in the presence of nickel
D. Alcoholic KOH
Answer: A. Sodium metal in dry ether
Q30. The carbon-halogen bond in haloalkanes is:
A. Non-polar
B. Polar
C. Metallic
D. Ionic in every case
Answer: B. Polar
Chapter 7: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
Q31. Which of the following is more acidic?
A. Ethanol
B. Phenol
C. Diethyl ether
D. Methanol
Answer: B. Phenol
Q32. Which class of alcohol produces immediate turbidity in the Lucas test at room temperature?
A. Primary alcohols
B. Secondary alcohols
C. Tertiary alcohols
D. All alcohols at the same rate
Answer: C. Tertiary alcohols
Q33. The Williamson synthesis is commonly used for the preparation of:
A. Aldehydes
B. Ethers
C. Ketones
D. Carboxylic acids
Answer: B. Ethers
Q34. Ethanol undergoes dehydration to form ethene when heated with concentrated H₂SO₄ at approximately:
A. 273 K
B. 323 K
C. 373 K
D. 443 K
Answer: D. 443 K
Q35. Phenol reacts with bromine water to form:
A. Bromobenzene
B. 2,4,6-tribromophenol
C. Benzaldehyde
D. Benzoic acid
Answer: B. 2,4,6-tribromophenol
Chapter 8: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
Q36. Which of the following gives a silver mirror with Tollens' reagent?
A. Ethanal
B. Propanone
C. Acetone
D. Diethyl ether
Answer: A. Ethanal
Q37. Which functional group is present in ketones?
A. -CHO
B. -COOH
C. >C=O
D. -OH
Answer: C. >C=O
Q38. Aldol condensation is generally shown by aldehydes and ketones containing:
A. No alpha hydrogen
B. At least one alpha hydrogen
C. A halogen atom
D. A carboxyl group
Answer: B. At least one alpha hydrogen
Q39. Which of the following undergoes the Cannizzaro reaction?
A. Ethanal
B. Propanal
C. Benzaldehyde
D. Propanone
Answer: C. Benzaldehyde
Q40. Carboxylic acids are acidic because they form:
A. Unstable carbocations
B. Resonance-stabilised carboxylate ions
C. Free radicals
D. Neutral molecules only
Answer: B. Resonance-stabilised carboxylate ions
Chapter 9: Amines
Q41. Aniline is less basic than ammonia because:
A. The nitrogen lone pair is delocalised into the benzene ring
B. Aniline has no nitrogen atom
C. Ammonia is aromatic
D. Aniline is a strong acid
Answer: A. The nitrogen lone pair is delocalised into the benzene ring
Q42. The carbylamine test is given by:
A. Primary amines
B. Secondary amines
C. Tertiary amines
D. All amines
Answer: A. Primary amines
Q43. Diazotisation of aniline is generally carried out at:
A. 273-278 K
B. 300-310 K
C. 350-360 K
D. 400 K
Answer: A. 273-278 K
Q44. Which reagent is used in the Hinsberg test to distinguish primary, secondary and tertiary amines?
A. Benzenesulphonyl chloride
B. Acetyl chloride
C. Sodium chloride
D. Bromine water
Answer: A. Benzenesulphonyl chloride
Q45. Gabriel phthalimide synthesis is mainly used to prepare:
A. Primary aliphatic amines
B. Secondary amines
C. Tertiary amines
D. Aromatic primary amines
Answer: A. Primary aliphatic amines
Chapter 10: Biomolecules
Q46. Glucose is classified as:
A. Ketohexose
B. Aldohexose
C. Aldopentose
D. Ketopentose
Answer: B. Aldohexose
Q47. The peptide linkage in proteins is:
A. -CO-NH-
B. -CO-O-
C. -CH₂-
D. -O-
Answer: A. -CO-NH-
Q48. Which sugar is present in DNA?
A. Ribose
B. Fructose
C. Deoxyribose
D. Glucose
Answer: C. Deoxyribose
Q49. Which of the following is a non-reducing sugar?
A. Glucose
B. Maltose
C. Lactose
D. Sucrose
Answer: D. Sucrose
Q50. The process in which a protein loses its biological activity due to changes in its natural structure is called:
A. Hydrolysis
B. Denaturation
C. Polymerisation
D. Fermentation
Answer: B. Denaturation
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2027
Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre-Board Exam 2027
Students should revise all 10 units prescribed in the CBSE Chemistry syllabus and practise questions from the official sample paper. The following preparation tips can help improve accuracy and time management:
- Revise important formulas: Memorise formulas related to molarity, molality, colligative properties, electrochemical cells and chemical kinetics.
- Practice numerical questions: Focus on Solutions, Electrochemistry and Chemical Kinetics, as these chapters involve formula-based calculations.
- Understand organic reactions: Revise named reactions, reagents, conversions and reaction mechanisms from the prescribed syllabus.
- Learn coordination compound nomenclature: Practise identifying ligands, oxidation states, coordination numbers and isomerism.
- Revise NCERT thoroughly: Read definitions, examples, reactions, tables and in-text questions from the prescribed textbook.
- Attempt sample papers: Solve the official CBSE Chemistry sample paper within the allotted time and check your answers using the marking scheme.
Als Check: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27
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