CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre-Board Exam 2027 is an important opportunity for students to revise key concepts, practise objective-type questions and assess their preparation before the board examination. Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) test conceptual understanding, factual knowledge and the ability to apply chemical principles to numerical and reaction-based problems. The following 50 practice MCQs cover major topics from the Class 12 Chemistry syllabus, including Solutions, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, d- and f-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers, Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids, and Amines. Each question is followed by its correct answer for quick revision. Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Details

Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Subject Chemistry Subject Code 043 Academic Session 2026-27 Theory Exam 70 marks Practical Exam 30 marks Exam Duration 3 hours Official Sample Paper Available Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Previous Year Question Papers Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre-Board Exam 2027 Chapter 1: Solutions Q1. Which of the following is a colligative property? A. Viscosity

B. Surface tension

C. Elevation in boiling point

D. Refractive index Answer: C. Elevation in boiling point Q2. Two solutions having the same osmotic pressure at a given temperature are called: A. Hypertonic

B. Hypotonic

C. Isotonic

D. Saturated Answer: C. Isotonic Q3. The van't Hoff factor for a solute undergoing dissociation is generally:

A. Less than 1

B. Equal to 0

C. Equal to 1

D. Greater than 1 Answer: D. Greater than 1 Q4. According to Raoult's law, the partial vapour pressure of a component in an ideal solution is proportional to its: A. Mole fraction

B. Molar mass

C. Density

D. Boiling point Answer: A. Mole fraction Q5. What is the molality of a solution containing 0.1 mole of solute dissolved in 500 g of solvent? A. 0.1 mol kg⁻¹

B. 0.2 mol kg⁻¹

C. 0.5 mol kg⁻¹

D. 2 mol kg⁻¹ Answer: B. 0.2 mol kg⁻¹ Chapter 2: Electrochemistry Q6. The standard cell potential of a galvanic cell is calculated using: A. E°anode - E°cathode

B. E°cathode - E°anode

C. E°anode + E°cathode

D. E°anode × E°cathode Answer: B. E°cathode - E°anode Q7. The relationship between Gibbs energy change and standard cell potential is: A. ΔG° = nFE°cell

B. ΔG° = −nFE°cell

C. ΔG° = F/E°cell

D. ΔG° = -E°cell/nF

Answer: B. ΔG° = -nFE°cell Q8. The SI-derived unit commonly used for molar conductivity is: A. S cm⁻¹

B. S cm² mol⁻¹

C. ohm cm

D. mol L⁻¹ Answer: B. S cm² mol⁻¹ Q9. What is the main function of a salt bridge in an electrochemical cell? A. To increase the temperature

B. To maintain electrical neutrality

C. To stop electron flow

D. To increase electrode mass Answer: B. To maintain electrical neutrality Q10. Faraday's first law of electrolysis states that the amount of substance deposited is proportional to: A. Resistance

B. Temperature

C. Electric charge passed

D. Electrode surface area Answer: C. Electric charge passed Chapter 3: Chemical Kinetics Q11. What is the unit of the rate constant for a first-order reaction? A. mol L⁻¹ s⁻¹

B. L mol⁻¹ s⁻¹

C. s⁻¹

D. mol² L⁻² s⁻¹ Answer: C. s⁻¹ Q12. The half-life of a first-order reaction is:

A. Directly proportional to initial concentration

B. Independent of initial concentration

C. Inversely proportional to temperature

D. Always zero Answer: B. Independent of initial concentration Q13. If the rate law is Rate = k[A], what happens to the reaction rate when the concentration of A is doubled? A. It becomes half

B. It remains unchanged

C. It becomes double

D. It becomes four times Answer: C. It becomes double Q14. The minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to occur is known as: A. Bond energy

B. Activation energy

C. Ionisation energy

D. Lattice energy Answer: B. Activation energy Q15. According to the Arrhenius equation, the rate constant generally increases with an increase in: A. Temperature

B. Activation energy

C. Reaction volume

D. Molecular mass Answer: A. Temperature Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Chemistry

Chapter 4: d- and f-Block Elements Q16. Which of the following is not considered a transition element? A. Iron

B. Copper

C. Zinc

D. Chromium Answer: C. Zinc Q17. Which compound is responsible for the purple colour of a commonly used oxidising agent in chemistry? A. KMnO₄

B. K₂Cr₂O₇

C. MnO₂

D. FeSO₄ Answer: A. KMnO₄ Q18. The gradual decrease in the atomic and ionic radii of lanthanoids with increasing atomic number is called: A. Inert pair effect

B. Lanthanoid contraction

C. Shielding effect

D. Diagonal relationship Answer: B. Lanthanoid contraction Q19. Transition elements commonly exhibit variable oxidation states because of: A. Similar energies of ns and (n−1)d orbitals

B. Absence of d-electrons

C. Completely filled p-orbitals

D. High electronegativity only Answer: A. Similar energies of ns and (n−1)d orbitals Q20. Which statement about actinoids is correct?

A. All are non-radioactive

B. All are radioactive

C. They have no variable oxidation states

D. They belong to the p-block Answer: B. All are radioactive Chapter 5: Coordination Compounds Q21. The coordination number of cobalt in [Co(NH₃)₆]³⁺ is: A. 3

B. 4

C. 6

D. 8 Answer: C. 6 Q22. What is the geometry of the complex [Ni(CO)₄]? A. Square planar

B. Tetrahedral

C. Octahedral

D. Linear Answer: B. Tetrahedral Q23. Which of the following is a hexadentate ligand? A. NH₃

B. H₂O

C. EDTA⁴⁻

D. Cl⁻ Answer: C. EDTA⁴⁻ Q24. What is the correct IUPAC name of [Co(NH₃)₆]Cl₃? A. Hexaamminecobalt(III) chloride

B. Hexaamminecobalt(II) chloride

C. Cobalt hexamine chloride

D. Hexachlorocobalt(III) ammine Answer: A. Hexaamminecobalt(III) chloride Q25. Which type of isomerism is shown by cis- and trans-[Pt(NH₃)₂Cl₂]? A. Linkage isomerism

B. Ionisation isomerism

C. Geometrical isomerism

D. Optical isomerism

Answer: C. Geometrical isomerism Chapter 6: Haloalkanes and Haloarenes Q26. Which type of alkyl halide generally undergoes an SN1 reaction most readily? A. Methyl halide

B. Primary alkyl halide

C. Secondary alkyl halide

D. Tertiary alkyl halide Answer: D. Tertiary alkyl halide Q27. Chlorobenzene is less reactive towards nucleophilic substitution than chloroethane mainly because: A. The C-Cl bond has partial double-bond character

B. Chlorine is absent from the benzene ring

C. The benzene ring is saturated

D. Chlorobenzene is ionic Answer: A. The C-Cl bond has partial double-bond character Q28. Which reagent is commonly used in the Finkelstein reaction? A. NaI in acetone

B. NaOH in water

C. H₂SO₄

D. KMnO₄ Answer: A. NaI in acetone Q29. The Wurtz reaction involves the reaction of alkyl halides with: A. Sodium metal in dry ether

B. Zinc in water

C. Hydrogen in the presence of nickel

D. Alcoholic KOH

Answer: A. Sodium metal in dry ether Q30. The carbon-halogen bond in haloalkanes is: A. Non-polar

B. Polar

C. Metallic

D. Ionic in every case Answer: B. Polar Chapter 7: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers Q31. Which of the following is more acidic? A. Ethanol

B. Phenol

C. Diethyl ether

D. Methanol Answer: B. Phenol Q32. Which class of alcohol produces immediate turbidity in the Lucas test at room temperature? A. Primary alcohols

B. Secondary alcohols

C. Tertiary alcohols

D. All alcohols at the same rate Answer: C. Tertiary alcohols Q33. The Williamson synthesis is commonly used for the preparation of: A. Aldehydes

B. Ethers

C. Ketones

D. Carboxylic acids Answer: B. Ethers Q34. Ethanol undergoes dehydration to form ethene when heated with concentrated H₂SO₄ at approximately: A. 273 K

B. 323 K

C. 373 K

D. 443 K Answer: D. 443 K Q35. Phenol reacts with bromine water to form:

A. Bromobenzene

B. 2,4,6-tribromophenol

C. Benzaldehyde

D. Benzoic acid Answer: B. 2,4,6-tribromophenol Chapter 8: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids Q36. Which of the following gives a silver mirror with Tollens' reagent? A. Ethanal

B. Propanone

C. Acetone

D. Diethyl ether Answer: A. Ethanal Q37. Which functional group is present in ketones? A. -CHO

B. -COOH

C. >C=O

D. -OH Answer: C. >C=O Q38. Aldol condensation is generally shown by aldehydes and ketones containing: A. No alpha hydrogen

B. At least one alpha hydrogen

C. A halogen atom

D. A carboxyl group Answer: B. At least one alpha hydrogen Q39. Which of the following undergoes the Cannizzaro reaction? A. Ethanal

B. Propanal

C. Benzaldehyde

D. Propanone Answer: C. Benzaldehyde Q40. Carboxylic acids are acidic because they form: A. Unstable carbocations

B. Resonance-stabilised carboxylate ions

C. Free radicals

D. Neutral molecules only

Answer: B. Resonance-stabilised carboxylate ions Chapter 9: Amines Q41. Aniline is less basic than ammonia because: A. The nitrogen lone pair is delocalised into the benzene ring

B. Aniline has no nitrogen atom

C. Ammonia is aromatic

D. Aniline is a strong acid Answer: A. The nitrogen lone pair is delocalised into the benzene ring Q42. The carbylamine test is given by: A. Primary amines

B. Secondary amines

C. Tertiary amines

D. All amines Answer: A. Primary amines Q43. Diazotisation of aniline is generally carried out at: A. 273-278 K

B. 300-310 K

C. 350-360 K

D. 400 K Answer: A. 273-278 K Q44. Which reagent is used in the Hinsberg test to distinguish primary, secondary and tertiary amines? A. Benzenesulphonyl chloride

B. Acetyl chloride

C. Sodium chloride

D. Bromine water Answer: A. Benzenesulphonyl chloride Q45. Gabriel phthalimide synthesis is mainly used to prepare:

A. Primary aliphatic amines

B. Secondary amines

C. Tertiary amines

D. Aromatic primary amines Answer: A. Primary aliphatic amines Chapter 10: Biomolecules Q46. Glucose is classified as: A. Ketohexose

B. Aldohexose

C. Aldopentose

D. Ketopentose Answer: B. Aldohexose Q47. The peptide linkage in proteins is: A. -CO-NH-

B. -CO-O-

C. -CH₂-

D. -O- Answer: A. -CO-NH- Q48. Which sugar is present in DNA? A. Ribose

B. Fructose

C. Deoxyribose

D. Glucose Answer: C. Deoxyribose Q49. Which of the following is a non-reducing sugar? A. Glucose

B. Maltose

C. Lactose

D. Sucrose Answer: D. Sucrose Q50. The process in which a protein loses its biological activity due to changes in its natural structure is called: A. Hydrolysis

B. Denaturation

C. Polymerisation

D. Fermentation Answer: B. Denaturation Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2027