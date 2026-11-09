XAT 2027: Conducting Body Issues Changes Ahead of Examination on January 3
XLRI Jamshedpur has introduced four new changes for the upcoming XAT 2027 Examination in January 2027.
XAT 2027: XLRI Jamshedpur has announced changes in the upcoming XAT 2027 exams. According to the notification issued, the XAT 2027 January will have changes in the exam pattern, seats offered, more B-School opportunities and XAT 2025 & 2026 question papers with answer keys.
The last date for students to apply for XAT 2027 is December 6, 2026. Students who have not yet submitted their application must note that those who complete the registration and application process before November 11, 2026, will be able to access the XAT 2025 and 2026 exam papers with the answer key. This is part of the latest notification issued by the conducting body for the upcoming XAT 2027 examinations.
The XAT 2027 registration and application link is available on the official website, xatonline.in. Candidates can also register for XAT 2027 through the direct link given below.
XAT 2027 Changes Introduced
More Flexibility in XAT 2027
As per the changes introduced for marking, the unanswered question limit without penalty has been increased from 8 questions to 12 questions. This is expected to help candidates plan attempts and manage exam time.
More Seats at XLRI Jamshedpur
This year, the PGDM-HRM intake has been increased from 180 seats to 240 seats. As per the notification, 60 additional seats are being added for aspiring HR professionals.
More B-School Opportunities
The conducting body has also added 17 new XAT associate institutes for XAT 2027. This will provide aspirants with more institutes and management programmes to explore.
XAT 2025 & 2026 Question Paper with Answer Keys
Those applying for XAT 2027 must note that they can avail the XAT 2025 and 2026 question papers with the answer keys. Applicants have to submit their XAT 2027 application forms by November 11, 2027, to access the question papers and the answer keys.
XAT 2027 Exam Pattern
|
Section
|
Important Topics
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Number of Questions (Approx)
|
Time (minutes)
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Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR)
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The VA&LR section will encompass critical & analytical reasoning, reading comprehension (including poems, cartoons & passages etc.), vocabulary, English grammar, and other related exercises such as para jumbles, cloze tests etc.
|
26
|
170
|
Decision Making (DM)
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The DM section will present scenarios drawn from both personal and professional lives. Candidates will be required to apply critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and prioritization to make informed decisions.
|
21
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)
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In this section, the questions are designed to assess the quantitative aptitude of candidates who possess foundational understanding of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, mensuration, modern Maths, etc. The questions on DI are about clear interpretation, summarization, and insightful analysis of the data.
|
28
|
General Knowledge (GK)
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In the GK section, 08 questions will focus on static GK, while the remaining 12 will delve into current affairs.
|
20
|
10
|
Total
|
95
|
180
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.