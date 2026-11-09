XAT 2027: Conducting Body Issues Changes Ahead of Examination on January 3

XAT 2027: XLRI Jamshedpur has announced changes in the upcoming XAT 2027 exams. According to the notification issued, the XAT 2027 January will have changes in the exam pattern, seats offered, more B-School opportunities and XAT 2025 & 2026 question papers with answer keys.

The last date for students to apply for XAT 2027 is December 6, 2026. Students who have not yet submitted their application must note that those who complete the registration and application process before November 11, 2026, will be able to access the XAT 2025 and 2026 exam papers with the answer key. This is part of the latest notification issued by the conducting body for the upcoming XAT 2027 examinations.

The XAT 2027 registration and application link is available on the official website, xatonline.in. Candidates can also register for XAT 2027 through the direct link given below.