Rajat Patidar Withdraws From Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Who Replaces Him? Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play?
Rajat Patidar is set to miss the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 after withdrawing from the India A squad. Check the reason behind his decision, his replacement, and whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play.
In a significant development, Rajat Patidar has withdrawn from the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. As per BCCI, Patidar has informed the board that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries.
Earlier, when the BCCI announced the India A squad for the tournament, Patidar was named vice-captain alongside captain Tilak Varma.
Why Did Rajat Patidar Withdraw From Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026?
According to the BCCI, Patidar has communicated to the board that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries.
The BCCI has not specified the nature of Patidar's ongoing injuries or provided details about when he sustained them.
Meanwhile, Selection Committee has named left-handed batter Rinku Singh as the new vice-captain of the India A squad. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni has been added to the team in Patidar's place.
Tilak Varma will continue to lead India A in the upcoming tournament, while Rinku Singh will serve as his deputy.
🚨 India A Rising Stars Asia Cup Squad Update 🚨 Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries. 📌Rinku Singh named new vice-captain 📌 Ayush Badoni replaces Patidar. More details 🔽 https://t.co/lYEM3nsBIa— BCCI (@BCCI) November 8, 2026
India's Updated Squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026
India A's updated squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 is as follows:
|
Player
|
Role
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Batter
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Tilak Varma
|
Captain
|
Rinku Singh
|
Vice-captain
|
Kumar Kushagra
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Suryansh Shedge
|
All-rounder
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
All-rounder
|
Harsh Dubey
|
All-rounder
|
Tanush Kotian
|
All-rounder
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Arshad Khan
|
Bowler
|
Ayush Badoni
|
All-rounder
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been included in India's squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 and will be among the contenders for the opening slot. However, his final selection in the playing XI will be confirmed at the toss before each match.
How India A Perform in the Previous Edition of Rising Stars Asia Cup?
India A reached the semi-finals of the previous edition of the Rising Stars Asia Cup in 2025. They faced Bangladesh A in the last-four clash, where both teams scored 194 runs in their allotted 20 overs.
The match went into a Super Over after the scores were tied. However, Bangladesh A won the Super Over to secure a place in the final, bringing India's campaign to an end.
Also READ: Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade: MI-PBKS Swap on the Cards Ahead of IPL 2027
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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