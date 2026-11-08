In a significant development, Rajat Patidar has withdrawn from the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. As per BCCI, Patidar has informed the board that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries.

Earlier, when the BCCI announced the India A squad for the tournament, Patidar was named vice-captain alongside captain Tilak Varma.

Why Did Rajat Patidar Withdraw From Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026?

According to the BCCI, Patidar has communicated to the board that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries.

The BCCI has not specified the nature of Patidar's ongoing injuries or provided details about when he sustained them.

Meanwhile, Selection Committee has named left-handed batter Rinku Singh as the new vice-captain of the India A squad. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni has been added to the team in Patidar's place.