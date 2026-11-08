In one of the most high-profile trade deals ahead of IPL 2027, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have reportedly agreed to trade Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. Both players have been part of India's T20I setup and are among the most prominent T20 names across the world.

With both franchises looking for a trophy and aiming to build a winning combination for the next season, this trade might turn out to be a decisive move ahead of IPL 2027.

Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade: Key Details

As per reports, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have agreed to a direct player swap involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. Hardik will move to PBKS, while Arshdeep will join MI.

According to reports, both franchises have exchanged Expressions of Interest (EoIs) as part of the BCCI-prescribed trading process. Both players have reportedly given their consent, with the exchange of contracts among the remaining formalities. The initial paperwork has also been completed, with formal BCCI approval awaited.