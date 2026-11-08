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Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade: MI-PBKS Swap on the Cards Ahead of IPL 2027

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Nov 8, 2026, 11:05 IST

As per reports, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya are set to switch franchises ahead of IPL 2027, with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings reportedly agreeing to a major player swap.

Hardik Arshdeep Trade
Hardik Arshdeep Trade

In one of the most high-profile trade deals ahead of IPL 2027, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have reportedly agreed to trade Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. Both players have been part of India's T20I setup and are among the most prominent T20 names across the world.

With both franchises looking for a trophy and aiming to build a winning combination for the next season, this trade might turn out to be a decisive move ahead of IPL 2027.

Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade: Key Details

As per reports, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have agreed to a direct player swap involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. Hardik will move to PBKS, while Arshdeep will join MI.

According to reports, both franchises have exchanged Expressions of Interest (EoIs) as part of the BCCI-prescribed trading process. Both players have reportedly given their consent, with the exchange of contracts among the remaining formalities. The initial paperwork has also been completed, with formal BCCI approval awaited.

However, price tags of trade are still to come out. 

Details

Hardik Pandya

Arshdeep Singh

Current Team

Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings

New Team

Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians

Franchise Association

2015-2021, 2024-2026

Since 2019

Trade Status

Awaiting BCCI Approval

Awaiting BCCI Approval

 

Hardik Pandya's Journey With Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya rose to international stature with Mumbai Indians, producing several iconic moments with the franchise. He was part of the Mumbai Indians setup from 2015 to 2021 and played an important role in their title winning campaigns.

However, in 2022, he moved to Gujarat Titans as the skipper and led the side to its maiden title in its inaugural season. In the next season too, Gujarat Titans finished as runners-up after losing to CSK in the final off the last ball of the match.

After that, Hardik moved back to Mumbai as captain, replacing Rohit Sharma ahead of IPL 2024.

Since then, the franchise's performances have been below par, with Mumbai Indians failing to win a single trophy or even reach the final during his second stint. This has been unusual for the five-time champions.

Hardik Pandya Stats in IPL

Batting Metric

Batting Value

Bowling Metric

Bowling Value

Matches

162

Matches

162

Innings

150

Innings

116

Runs

2955

Balls

1764

Balls

2020

Runs Conceded

2751

Highest Score

91

Maidens

0

Average

27.88

Wickets

82

Strike Rate

146.29

Average

33.55

Not Out

44

Economy

9.36

Fours

228

Strike Rate

21.51

Sixes

155

Best Bowling Inning (BBI)

5/36

Ducks

6

Best Bowling Match (BBM)

5/36

50s

10

4-Wicket Hauls (4w)

0

100s

0

5-Wicket Hauls (5w)

1

Arshdeep Singh's Journey With Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh was picked by Punjab Kings, then known as Kings XI Punjab, in 2019. Since then, he has been an integral part of the side. He is also India's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals.

Arshdeep has been part of some of Punjab Kings' most memorable moments, including their run to the IPL 2025 final. In the 2025 season, he picked up 21 wickets and played a crucial role in guiding Punjab Kings to the final.

Metric

IPL Statistic

Matches

96

Innings

96

Balls

2032

Runs Conceded

3111

Maidens

2

Wickets

111

Average

28.03

Economy

9.19

Strike Rate

18.31

Best Bowling Inning (BBI)

5/32

Best Bowling Match (BBM)

5/32

4-Wicket Hauls (4w)

2

5-Wicket Hauls (5w)

1

Also READ: CSK to Release INR 28.4 Crore Players? Big Update Ahead of IPL 2027 Auction

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Nov 8, 2026, 11:05 IST
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