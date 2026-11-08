Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade: MI-PBKS Swap on the Cards Ahead of IPL 2027
As per reports, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya are set to switch franchises ahead of IPL 2027, with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings reportedly agreeing to a major player swap.
In one of the most high-profile trade deals ahead of IPL 2027, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have reportedly agreed to trade Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. Both players have been part of India's T20I setup and are among the most prominent T20 names across the world.
With both franchises looking for a trophy and aiming to build a winning combination for the next season, this trade might turn out to be a decisive move ahead of IPL 2027.
Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade: Key Details
As per reports, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have agreed to a direct player swap involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. Hardik will move to PBKS, while Arshdeep will join MI.
According to reports, both franchises have exchanged Expressions of Interest (EoIs) as part of the BCCI-prescribed trading process. Both players have reportedly given their consent, with the exchange of contracts among the remaining formalities. The initial paperwork has also been completed, with formal BCCI approval awaited.
However, price tags of trade are still to come out.
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Details
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Hardik Pandya
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Arshdeep Singh
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Current Team
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Mumbai Indians
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Punjab Kings
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New Team
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Punjab Kings
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Mumbai Indians
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Franchise Association
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2015-2021, 2024-2026
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Since 2019
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Trade Status
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Awaiting BCCI Approval
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Awaiting BCCI Approval
Hardik Pandya's Journey With Mumbai Indians
Hardik Pandya rose to international stature with Mumbai Indians, producing several iconic moments with the franchise. He was part of the Mumbai Indians setup from 2015 to 2021 and played an important role in their title winning campaigns.
However, in 2022, he moved to Gujarat Titans as the skipper and led the side to its maiden title in its inaugural season. In the next season too, Gujarat Titans finished as runners-up after losing to CSK in the final off the last ball of the match.
After that, Hardik moved back to Mumbai as captain, replacing Rohit Sharma ahead of IPL 2024.
Since then, the franchise's performances have been below par, with Mumbai Indians failing to win a single trophy or even reach the final during his second stint. This has been unusual for the five-time champions.
Hardik Pandya Stats in IPL
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Batting Metric
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Batting Value
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Bowling Metric
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Bowling Value
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Matches
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162
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Matches
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162
|
Innings
|
150
|
Innings
|
116
|
Runs
|
2955
|
Balls
|
1764
|
Balls
|
2020
|
Runs Conceded
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2751
|
Highest Score
|
91
|
Maidens
|
0
|
Average
|
27.88
|
Wickets
|
82
|
Strike Rate
|
146.29
|
Average
|
33.55
|
Not Out
|
44
|
Economy
|
9.36
|
Fours
|
228
|
Strike Rate
|
21.51
|
Sixes
|
155
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Best Bowling Inning (BBI)
|
5/36
|
Ducks
|
6
|
Best Bowling Match (BBM)
|
5/36
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50s
|
10
|
4-Wicket Hauls (4w)
|
0
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100s
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0
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5-Wicket Hauls (5w)
|
1
Arshdeep Singh's Journey With Punjab Kings
Arshdeep Singh was picked by Punjab Kings, then known as Kings XI Punjab, in 2019. Since then, he has been an integral part of the side. He is also India's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals.
Arshdeep has been part of some of Punjab Kings' most memorable moments, including their run to the IPL 2025 final. In the 2025 season, he picked up 21 wickets and played a crucial role in guiding Punjab Kings to the final.
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Metric
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IPL Statistic
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Matches
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96
|
Innings
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96
|
Balls
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2032
|
Runs Conceded
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3111
|
Maidens
|
2
|
Wickets
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111
|
Average
|
28.03
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Economy
|
9.19
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Strike Rate
|
18.31
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Best Bowling Inning (BBI)
|
5/32
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Best Bowling Match (BBM)
|
5/32
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4-Wicket Hauls (4w)
|
2
|
5-Wicket Hauls (5w)
|
1
Also READ: CSK to Release INR 28.4 Crore Players? Big Update Ahead of IPL 2027 Auction
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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