India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026: Match Details, Squads and Live Streaming

The arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday. The biggest rivalry in the cricketing world will once again see two teams face each other in a crucial Group A clash.

Both sides will look to continue their winning run at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. India, led by Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, won their first game clinically against Nepal, whereas Pakistan, captained by Farhan Yousuf, also won their game against the UAE.

The Under-19 Asia Cup is a junior-level cricket competition held in the 50-over format, featuring some of the best teams from the continent.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026: Key Details