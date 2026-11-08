CBSE Date Sheet 2027
INFOCUS

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026: Match Details, Squads and Live Streaming

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Nov 8, 2026, 09:39 IST

IND U19 vs PAK U19: India will look to continue their dominance against Pakistan as the arch-rivals meet in a crucial Group A clash of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday.

India vs Pakistan (Image Source: X.com)
India vs Pakistan (Image Source: X.com)

The arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday. The biggest rivalry in the cricketing world will once again see two teams face each other in a crucial Group A clash.

Both sides will look to continue their winning run at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. India, led by Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, won their first game clinically against Nepal, whereas Pakistan, captained by Farhan Yousuf, also won their game against the UAE.

The Under-19 Asia Cup is a junior-level cricket competition held in the 50-over format, featuring some of the best teams from the continent.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026: Key Details

Details

Information

Match

India vs Pakistan, Group A

Tournament

ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026

Date

Sunday, November 8, 2026

Venue

Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Toss Time

10:00 AM IST

Match Start Time

10:30 AM IST

India Captain

Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani

Pakistan Captain

Farhan Yousuf

Format

50 Overs

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026: Squads

India features the son of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, Aaryavir Sehwag, and Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, along with several other talented names.

India U19 Squad

Player

Role

Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (c)

Batter

Aaryavir Sehwag

Batter

Anvay Dravid (wk)

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Arjun Rajput

Batting All-rounder

Ishan Sood

Bowler

Kavya Patel

Bowler

Manal Chauhan

Batting All-rounder

Mohit Ulva

Bowler

Yashveer Goud

Batting All-rounder

VK Vineeth

Bowler

Yashbardhan Chauhan

All-rounder

Rajat Baghel

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Shavin Vinodh

Bowler

Aryan Savsani

Batter

Kushagra Ojha

All-rounder

Pakistan U19 Squad

Player

Role

Usman Khan

Batter

Jahangir Bilal

Batter

Abdul Qadir

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Ahmed Hussain

All-rounder

Ali Raza

Fast Bowler

Hamza Zahoor (wk)

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Hasnain Abbas Dar

All-rounder

Mohammad Sayyam

Fast Bowler

Farhan Yousaf (c)

Batter

Niqab Shafiq

Left-arm Spinner

Rizwanullah

Fast Bowler

Huzaifa Ahsan

Batter

Abdul Subhan

Fast Bowler

Mohammad Huzaifa

Left-arm Wrist Spinner

Hayam Khan

Batter

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026: Where to Watch Live Streaming?

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 match on SonyLIV. The live telecast of the match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Also READ: ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026: Schedule, India Matches, Table, Squad and Live Streaming Details

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More
First Published: Nov 8, 2026, 09:39 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News