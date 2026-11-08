India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026: Match Details, Squads and Live Streaming
IND U19 vs PAK U19: India will look to continue their dominance against Pakistan as the arch-rivals meet in a crucial Group A clash of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday.
The arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday. The biggest rivalry in the cricketing world will once again see two teams face each other in a crucial Group A clash.
Both sides will look to continue their winning run at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. India, led by Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, won their first game clinically against Nepal, whereas Pakistan, captained by Farhan Yousuf, also won their game against the UAE.
The Under-19 Asia Cup is a junior-level cricket competition held in the 50-over format, featuring some of the best teams from the continent.
IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026: Key Details
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Details
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Information
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Match
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India vs Pakistan, Group A
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Tournament
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ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026
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Date
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Sunday, November 8, 2026
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Venue
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Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman
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Toss Time
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10:00 AM IST
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Match Start Time
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10:30 AM IST
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India Captain
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Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani
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Pakistan Captain
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Farhan Yousuf
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Format
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50 Overs
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026: Squads
India features the son of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, Aaryavir Sehwag, and Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, along with several other talented names.
India U19 Squad
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Player
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Role
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Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (c)
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Batter
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Aaryavir Sehwag
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Batter
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Anvay Dravid (wk)
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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Arjun Rajput
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Batting All-rounder
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Ishan Sood
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Bowler
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Kavya Patel
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Bowler
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Manal Chauhan
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Batting All-rounder
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Mohit Ulva
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Bowler
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Yashveer Goud
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Batting All-rounder
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VK Vineeth
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Bowler
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Yashbardhan Chauhan
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All-rounder
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Rajat Baghel
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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Shavin Vinodh
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Bowler
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Aryan Savsani
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Batter
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Kushagra Ojha
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All-rounder
Pakistan U19 Squad
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Player
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Role
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Usman Khan
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Batter
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Jahangir Bilal
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Batter
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Abdul Qadir
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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Ahmed Hussain
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All-rounder
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Ali Raza
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Fast Bowler
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Hamza Zahoor (wk)
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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Hasnain Abbas Dar
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All-rounder
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Mohammad Sayyam
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Fast Bowler
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Farhan Yousaf (c)
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Batter
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Niqab Shafiq
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Left-arm Spinner
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Rizwanullah
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Fast Bowler
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Huzaifa Ahsan
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Batter
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Abdul Subhan
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Fast Bowler
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Mohammad Huzaifa
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Left-arm Wrist Spinner
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Hayam Khan
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Batter
IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026: Where to Watch Live Streaming?
Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 match on SonyLIV. The live telecast of the match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
Also READ: ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026: Schedule, India Matches, Table, Squad and Live Streaming Details
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