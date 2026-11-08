Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Released, Reporting By November 14
Karnataka Examination Authority has issued the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 final allotment result. Students allotted seats can select their choice, download the challan and report to the colleges for admissions until November 14, 2026.
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the first-round final allotment result for NEET PG Counselling. The final allotment result contains the list of candidates eligible for admissions to medical courses based on the choices entered and the marks scored. Candidates who have applied to colleges in Karnataka for admissions to postgraduate courses can visit the official website to check the allotment result.
According to the schedule released, candidates allotted seats can exercise their choices for the allotted seats until November 11, 2026. Students can then download the challan for choice 1 or choice 2 and submit the fee through the link available. The last date for students to download the challan, paym,ent of fee is November 12, 2026. Candidates must also make sure they keep all necessary documents ready with them for the purpose of reporting to the allotted colleges. The submission of Original Documents at KEA, Malleshwaram, Bangalore by Choice-1 fee-paid candidates only must be done by November 13, 2026. The last date for eligible candidates to report to the allotted colleges is November 14, 2026
Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment - Click Here
Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Fee Payment, Downloading Challan - Click Here
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule
Candidates participating in the first counselling round can check the complete schedule here.
|Particulars
|Dates
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Exercise of Choices by the candidates allotted seat in the first round
(Select the right Choice out of four Choices before selecting any choice; understand the implications of each choice)
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November 6 to 11, 2026
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Downloading of Challan by Choice-1 & Choice-2 candidates for payment
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November 6 to 11, 2026
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After downloading the challan, Payment of fees by Choice-1 & Choice-2 candidates
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November 6 to 12, 2026
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Submission of Original Documents at KEA, Malleshwaram, Bangalore by Choice-1 fee-paid candidates only (along with Choice-1 printout, verification slip, fee-paid receipt, all original annexures, and all original documents as per verification slip; plus two sets of all these)
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November 6 to 13, 2026
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Downloading of admission order (candidate copy) by candidates who paid the Choice-1 fee and deposited original documents.
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November 11 to 13, 2026
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Choice-1 candidates should report to the college for admission along with; admission order (candidate copy), one set of Photocopies of all Annexure/documents, Aadhaar card, Verification Slip, Mobile Handset to receive OTP, after OTP authentication and Photo Verification (Face Recognition) college authority will download the COLLEGE COPY of admission order. Then only the admission at the college is stated as completed.
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Last Date for Reporting at the Allotted Medical College
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November 14, 2026
Steps to Check Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Result
The first round final allotment result for NEET PG courses is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority
Step 2: Click on Round 1 final allotment PDF
Step 3: The allotment result will be displayed
Step 4: Download the allotment PDF for further reference
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.