Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Released, Reporting By November 14

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the first-round final allotment result for NEET PG Counselling. The final allotment result contains the list of candidates eligible for admissions to medical courses based on the choices entered and the marks scored. Candidates who have applied to colleges in Karnataka for admissions to postgraduate courses can visit the official website to check the allotment result.

According to the schedule released, candidates allotted seats can exercise their choices for the allotted seats until November 11, 2026. Students can then download the challan for choice 1 or choice 2 and submit the fee through the link available. The last date for students to download the challan, paym,ent of fee is November 12, 2026. Candidates must also make sure they keep all necessary documents ready with them for the purpose of reporting to the allotted colleges. The submission of Original Documents at KEA, Malleshwaram, Bangalore by Choice-1 fee-paid candidates only must be done by November 13, 2026. The last date for eligible candidates to report to the allotted colleges is November 14, 2026