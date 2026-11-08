INI CET January 2027 Result Declared: Check List of Qualifying Candidates, Cutoff Percentile at aiimsexams.ac.in

INICET January 2027: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the INICET January 2027 session results. The results have been released as a PDF. The document contains the list of candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam. Candidates whose names appear on the list are now eligible to participate in the online counselling process.

According to the official notification, candidates clearing the INICET exams are eligible for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2027 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education, namely AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.

INICET January 2027 session list of qualifying candidates is available on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the results