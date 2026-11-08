INI CET January 2027 Result Declared: Check List of Qualifying Candidates, Cutoff Percentile at aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS INICET January 2027 session results were declared on November 7, 2026. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the cutoff percentile and the list of qualifying students for admissions on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in
INICET January 2027: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the INICET January 2027 session results. The results have been released as a PDF. The document contains the list of candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam. Candidates whose names appear on the list are now eligible to participate in the online counselling process.
According to the official notification, candidates clearing the INICET exams are eligible for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2027 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education, namely AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.
INICET January 2027 session list of qualifying candidates is available on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the results
AIIMS INICET January 2027 Result - Click Here
How to Check AIIMS INICET January 2027 Result
The link for students to check the list of qualifying candidates for INICET January 2027 is available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to access the PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS
Step 2: Click on Postgraduate Courses
Step 3: Click on INICET January 2027 session
Step 3: Click on Results
Step 4: The result PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download the PDF for further reference
As per the official notification, all candidates, including those who have not qualified, have been awarded a percentile score based on their performance in the INI-CET exams. Candidates can view their scorecard on “MyPage” on the official portal by logging in using the Candidate ID and Password.
INICET January 2027: Cutoff Percentile
Candidates can check the category-wise percentile for INICET January 2027 admissions below
|
Category
|Qualifying Percentile
|
For Unreserved (UR), EWS/Sponsored/Deputed/Foreign
|50 Percentile
|OBC, SC, ST, PwBD
|45 Percentile
|Bhutanese Nationals (PGI-Chandigarh only)
|45 Percentile
INI CET January 2027 Counselling Schedule
The counselling process for candidates who have qualified INI CET will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have cleared the exams will be able to register or the online counselling process through the link on the official website. As per the notification released, the detailed procedure for making choices and preferences of Institute and Subject for seat allocation on the basis of INI-CET Rank will be notified on the website aiimsexams.ac.in.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.