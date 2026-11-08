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INI CET January 2027 Result Declared: Check List of Qualifying Candidates, Cutoff Percentile at aiimsexams.ac.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 8, 2026, 07:12 IST

AIIMS INICET January 2027 session results were declared on November 7, 2026. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the cutoff percentile and the list of qualifying students for admissions on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET January 2027 Result Declared: Check List of Qualifying Candidates, Cutoff Percentile at aiimsexams.ac.in
INI CET January 2027 Result Declared: Check List of Qualifying Candidates, Cutoff Percentile at aiimsexams.ac.in
Register for Result Updates

INICET January 2027: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the INICET January 2027 session results. The results have been released as a PDF. The document contains the list of candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam. Candidates whose names appear on the list are now eligible to participate in the online counselling process. 

According to the official notification, candidates clearing the INICET exams are eligible for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2027 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education, namely AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum. 

INICET January 2027 session list of qualifying candidates is available on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the results

AIIMS INICET January 2027 Result - Click Here

How to Check AIIMS INICET January 2027 Result

The link for students to check the list of qualifying candidates for INICET January 2027 is available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to access the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS

Step 2: Click on Postgraduate Courses

Step 3: Click on INICET January 2027 session

Step 3: Click on Results

Step 4: The result PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Download the PDF for further reference

As per the official notification, all candidates, including those who have not qualified, have been awarded a percentile score based on their performance in the INI-CET exams. Candidates can view their scorecard on “MyPage” on the official portal by logging in using the Candidate ID and Password.

INICET January 2027: Cutoff Percentile

Candidates can check the category-wise percentile for INICET January 2027 admissions below

Category

 Qualifying Percentile

For Unreserved (UR), EWS/Sponsored/Deputed/Foreign
National/Overseas Citizens of India (OCI)

 50 Percentile
OBC, SC, ST, PwBD 45 Percentile
Bhutanese Nationals (PGI-Chandigarh only) 45 Percentile

INI CET January 2027 Counselling Schedule

The counselling process for candidates who have qualified INI CET will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have cleared the exams will be able to register or the online counselling process through the link on the official website. As per the notification released, the detailed procedure for making choices and preferences of Institute and Subject for seat allocation on the basis of INI-CET Rank will be notified on the website aiimsexams.ac.in.  

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 8, 2026, 07:08 IST
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