ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27: Download Syllabus PDF Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27 for students appearing in the 2027 board examinations. The syllabus covers important topics related to communication, print media, photography, television, advertising and public relations. Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027 can download the complete Mass Media and Communication syllabus PDF from the link given below. Going through the syllabus will help students understand the topics they need to study, the examination structure and the internal assessment requirements. ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27: Overview Students can check the key details of the ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27 in the overview table below. The table includes important information such as the board, academic session, subject code and examination year.

Particulars Details Board CISCE Examination ICSE Class 10 Academic Session 2026-27 Subject Mass Media and Communication Subject Code 90 Exam Year 2027 PDF Format Available Official Website cisce.org ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27: Topics Covered The ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27 covers five major areas. Students will learn about different forms of communication, media production, photography and the role of media in everyday life.The major units included in the syllabus are: 1. Communication This unit introduces students to the basic principles and process of communication. It covers the following topics: Principles of communication

Barriers and noise in communication

Methods of overcoming communication barriers

Effective communication and the 7Cs

2. Print Media and Design This unit focuses on newspapers, magazines and their design elements. Students will learn about: Anatomy of newspapers and magazines

Elements of a newspaper

Principles of design

Concepts of page making

Page layout, typography and visual balance 3. Photography This section explains the importance of photographs in print media and how images are edited for publication. Important topics include: Importance of photography in newspapers and magazines

Photo editing

Perspective and composition

Rule of thirds

Cropping and colour correction

Image formats such as BMP, JPEG, PNG and TIFF 4. Television This unit covers the development of television and its different forms. Students will study: History of television

Black and white, colour and digital television

Characteristics of television

Different types of television

Television broadcasting in India

Types of television broadcasting, including cable, satellite and online broadcasting

5. Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) and Public Relations This section introduces students to marketing communication and the role of public relations. It includes: Meaning and benefits of Integrated Marketing Communications

Role and functions of public relations

Building brand image and generating goodwill

Public relations and advertising: differences ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Exam Pattern 2026-27 The ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication examination includes a written theory paper and internal assessment. Students should prepare for both components to complete the subject requirements.The marking structure is as follows: Examination Component Marks Theory Examination 80 Internal Assessment 20 Total 100 How to Download ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27?

Students can follow these simple steps to access the official syllabus PDF: Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org. Open the Examinations section. Select the ICSE examination. Find the Regulations and Syllabus section for 2027. Look for Mass Media and Communication in the subject list. Click on the PDF download link. Save the document for future reference. Download PDF: ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27 ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication: Internal Assessment 2026-27 As per the official CISCE syllabus, the ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Internal Assessment carries 100 marks. Students are required to complete a minimum of four assignments during the academic year, as assigned by their subject teacher. Check the assignments for internal assessment in table given below:

S. No. Suggested Assignment Details 1 Documentary on Cameras Create a documentary on the evolution of cameras with narration, at least one interview, camera images, footage and sample photographs. The duration must be at least 10 minutes, excluding credits. 2 Product Promotion Presentation Prepare a PowerPoint presentation to sell a product. It must explain the product, its benefits, advantages over competitors and availability. At least one video clip is required. 3 Blog on Your City Create a blog of at least 600 words covering old and recent images, changes in the city, popular places, population, cost of living and future prospects. 4 Four-Page Newspaper Design a newspaper covering news, human-interest stories, advertisements, economic information, sports and entertainment. 5 Radio Programme Create a 20-30 minute radio programme with a jingle, at least three advertisements, an interview, song requests and a public service announcement. 6 Student Survey and Pie Charts Conduct a survey among 20 students from lower classes and present the collected information through a series of pie charts. 7 Television Viewing Survey Conduct a survey of at least 25 people in the neighbourhood or school to understand their television-watching habits. Analyse and present the findings.