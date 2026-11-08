ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27: Download Syllabus PDF Here
Students can now check the ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27 PDF, including the complete syllabus, important topics, exam pattern and direct download link in the article listed below.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27 for students appearing in the 2027 board examinations. The syllabus covers important topics related to communication, print media, photography, television, advertising and public relations.
Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027 can download the complete Mass Media and Communication syllabus PDF from the link given below. Going through the syllabus will help students understand the topics they need to study, the examination structure and the internal assessment requirements.
ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
Students can check the key details of the ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27 in the overview table below. The table includes important information such as the board, academic session, subject code and examination year.
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Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
CISCE
|
Examination
|
ICSE Class 10
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Academic Session
|
2026-27
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Subject
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Mass Media and Communication
|
Subject Code
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90
|
Exam Year
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2027
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PDF Format
|
Available
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Official Website
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cisce.org
ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27: Topics Covered
The ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27 covers five major areas. Students will learn about different forms of communication, media production, photography and the role of media in everyday life.The major units included in the syllabus are:
1. Communication
This unit introduces students to the basic principles and process of communication. It covers the following topics:
- Principles of communication
- Barriers and noise in communication
- Methods of overcoming communication barriers
- Effective communication and the 7Cs
2. Print Media and Design
This unit focuses on newspapers, magazines and their design elements. Students will learn about:
- Anatomy of newspapers and magazines
- Elements of a newspaper
- Principles of design
- Concepts of page making
- Page layout, typography and visual balance
3. Photography
This section explains the importance of photographs in print media and how images are edited for publication. Important topics include:
- Importance of photography in newspapers and magazines
- Photo editing
- Perspective and composition
- Rule of thirds
- Cropping and colour correction
- Image formats such as BMP, JPEG, PNG and TIFF
4. Television
This unit covers the development of television and its different forms. Students will study:
- History of television
- Black and white, colour and digital television
- Characteristics of television
- Different types of television
- Television broadcasting in India
- Types of television broadcasting, including cable, satellite and online broadcasting
5. Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) and Public Relations
This section introduces students to marketing communication and the role of public relations. It includes:
- Meaning and benefits of Integrated Marketing Communications
- Role and functions of public relations
- Building brand image and generating goodwill
- Public relations and advertising: differences
ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Exam Pattern 2026-27
The ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication examination includes a written theory paper and internal assessment. Students should prepare for both components to complete the subject requirements.The marking structure is as follows:
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Examination Component
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Marks
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Theory Examination
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80
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Internal Assessment
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20
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Total
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100
How to Download ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27?
Students can follow these simple steps to access the official syllabus PDF:
- Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org.
- Open the Examinations section.
- Select the ICSE examination.
- Find the Regulations and Syllabus section for 2027.
- Look for Mass Media and Communication in the subject list.
- Click on the PDF download link.
- Save the document for future reference.
Download PDF: ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2026-27
ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication: Internal Assessment 2026-27
As per the official CISCE syllabus, the ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication Internal Assessment carries 100 marks. Students are required to complete a minimum of four assignments during the academic year, as assigned by their subject teacher. Check the assignments for internal assessment in table given below:
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S. No.
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Suggested Assignment
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Details
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1
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Documentary on Cameras
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Create a documentary on the evolution of cameras with narration, at least one interview, camera images, footage and sample photographs. The duration must be at least 10 minutes, excluding credits.
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2
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Product Promotion Presentation
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Prepare a PowerPoint presentation to sell a product. It must explain the product, its benefits, advantages over competitors and availability. At least one video clip is required.
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3
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Blog on Your City
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Create a blog of at least 600 words covering old and recent images, changes in the city, popular places, population, cost of living and future prospects.
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4
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Four-Page Newspaper
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Design a newspaper covering news, human-interest stories, advertisements, economic information, sports and entertainment.
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5
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Radio Programme
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Create a 20-30 minute radio programme with a jingle, at least three advertisements, an interview, song requests and a public service announcement.
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6
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Student Survey and Pie Charts
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Conduct a survey among 20 students from lower classes and present the collected information through a series of pie charts.
|
7
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Television Viewing Survey
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Conduct a survey of at least 25 people in the neighbourhood or school to understand their television-watching habits. Analyse and present the findings.
ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication: Evaluation 2026-27
The ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication evaluation is based on the assignments and project work completed by students during the academic year. According to CISCE, both the subject teacher (Internal Examiner) and an External Examiner independently assess the submitted work.The internal assessment carries 100 marks, divided equally between the two examiners.
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Evaluation Component
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Marks
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Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner)
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50
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External Examiner
|
50
|
Total Marks
|
100
The evaluation considers five major criteria: preparation, procedure, observation, inference and presentation. Students are assessed on their research, originality, understanding of the subject, use of appropriate formats and overall presentation.
Internal Assessment Marking Criteria
CISCE follows a five-grade marking system for evaluating students' assignments and project work. Each of the five assessment criteria carries a maximum of 4 marks.
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Grade
|
Performance Level
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Marks per Criterion
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Grade I
|
Excellent
|
4
|
Grade II
|
Good
|
3
|
Grade III
|
Adequate
|
2
|
Grade IV
|
Below Average
|
1
|
Grade V
|
Poor
|
0
The total marks awarded by the Internal and External Examiners are submitted to CISCE by the school head. The school is responsible for entering the marks on the CISCE online portal within the prescribed deadline.
Also Read:
ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27
ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus for Board Exam 2026
ICSE Class 10 History & Civics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026
ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam
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