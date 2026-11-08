Google Lawsuit: Being one of the world's largest tech giants, Google has many things to face. Right now, it is facing heavy scrutiny over its business practices, data privacy policies, artificial intelligence (AI) technology and alleged anti-competitive behaviour.

In the latest case that is in the spotlight, Google is facing a lawsuit filed by the parents of a 13-year-old girl, accusing Google's Gemini AI chatbot. The accusation is straightforward: Google is being accused of contributing to their daughter's mental health crisis through interactions on a school-issued Chromebook.

Filed in November 2026, the case has renewed concerns about AI safety among children. Moreover, this is not Google's only legal challenge, as the company has also faced several major lawsuits involving billions of dollars in penalties and settlements.