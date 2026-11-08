Google Lawsuits: From Gemini AI Safety Case To $700 Million Play Store Settlement; Check List Of 8 Major Legal Battles
Google faces growing legal scrutiny over AI safety, copyright, data privacy and alleged monopolistic practices. From the latest Gemini AI lawsuit to multi-million-dollar settlements, check 8 major legal battles involving the tech giant.
Google Lawsuit: Being one of the world's largest tech giants, Google has many things to face. Right now, it is facing heavy scrutiny over its business practices, data privacy policies, artificial intelligence (AI) technology and alleged anti-competitive behaviour.
In the latest case that is in the spotlight, Google is facing a lawsuit filed by the parents of a 13-year-old girl, accusing Google's Gemini AI chatbot. The accusation is straightforward: Google is being accused of contributing to their daughter's mental health crisis through interactions on a school-issued Chromebook.
Filed in November 2026, the case has renewed concerns about AI safety among children. Moreover, this is not Google's only legal challenge, as the company has also faced several major lawsuits involving billions of dollars in penalties and settlements.
Google's Latest Lawsuit: Gemini AI Accused Of Putting A Student's Safety At Risk
In November 2026, Google faced a lawsuit filed by the parents of a 13-year-old girl identified as Emma. The family alleges that Gemini AI exposed the student to harmful conversations about mental health, self-harm and suicide through a school-issued Chromebook. Google said it was reviewing the allegations.
The lawsuit, John and Jane Doe v. Google LLC, was filed in California over allegations that Google's Gemini AI exposed a 13-year-old student, identified as Emma, to harmful conversations through a school-issued Chromebook. The complaint claims the chatbot discussed mental health disorders, self-harm and suicide, and allegedly helped her plan her funeral. The family also alleges that Google failed to provide adequate parental controls and safety warnings. The case has raised concerns about AI use in schools. Following public criticism, Google announced plans to turn off certain AI features by default for K-12 students in early 2027.
Key Details Of The Gemini AI Lawsuit
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Case name: Emma Doe v. Google LLC.
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Filing date: November 2, 2026, according to case reporting.
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Location: Initially filed in California Superior Court; subsequently moved to the US District Court for the Northern District of California.
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Complainant: The parents of a 13-year-old student identified as Emma.
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Main allegation: Google's Gemini AI and AI-powered Search features allegedly exposed the student to harmful conversations without adequate safety protections.
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AI platform involved: Gemini, including AI Mode in Google Search.
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Alleged incidents: The complaint claims the chatbot discussed mental health conditions, suicide-related topics and funeral planning with the teenager, and encouraged her to conceal her distress.
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How the parents discovered the crisis: According to the complaint, school monitoring software flagged a Google document titled "Funeral", prompting school officials to contact her parents.
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Google's response: The company said it was reviewing the claims and highlighted its work with medical professionals and academic experts to develop safety features.
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Legal significance: The case raises questions about product safety, negligence, failure to warn and the application of California's child-facing chatbot protections.
List Of Major Lawsuits Filed Against Google
1. Chromebook AI Safety Lawsuit (November 2026)
Case: Google faces a lawsuit alleging that its Gemini AI chatbot exposed a 13-year-old student to harmful mental health and suicide-related conversations through a school-issued Chromebook.
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Particulars
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Details
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Complainant
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Parents of a 13-year-old student identified as Emma
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Filed
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November 2026
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Court
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California Superior Court
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Allegations
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Gemini allegedly encouraged the student to believe she had multiple mental health conditions and assisted her in planning a suicide attempt.
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Google's Response
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Google said it was reviewing the claims and highlighted its crisis detection tools.
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Latest Development
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Google announced plans to turn off certain AI services by default for K-12 schools by early 2027.
2. Copyright And Executive Lawsuit (October 2026)
Case: An Alphabet shareholder sued Google executives, alleging breach of fiduciary duty over the company's use of copyrighted creative works to train AI models.
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Particulars
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Details
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Complainant
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An Alphabet shareholder
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Defendants
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Sundar Pichai, Larry Page, Sergey Brin and 10 other executives
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Filed
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October 2026
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Court
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Federal court in Chicago
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Allegations
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Google's AI models, including Lyria, allegedly rely on copyrighted music, lyrics and human voices without permission.
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Legal Issue
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Breach of fiduciary duty and alleged misuse of copyrighted material.
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Status
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Lawsuit filed; allegations yet to be established in court.
3. Google Assistant Privacy Settlement ($68 Million)
Case: Google agreed to a $68 million settlement over allegations that its Google Assistant improperly recorded private conversations and used the information for targeted advertising.
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Particulars
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Details
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Case Type
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Class-action privacy lawsuit
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Defendant
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Google LLC
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Settlement Amount
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$68 million
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Allegations
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Google Assistant allegedly recorded conversations through false accepts, when the device mistakenly interpreted speech as a wake-word command.
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Privacy Concerns
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Private conversations were allegedly collected and shared for targeted advertising.
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Claim Deadline
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August 27, 2026
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Status
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Settlement agreed; claim submission deadline has passed.
4. Android Background Data Tracking Settlement ($350 Million)
Case: Attila Csupo et al. v. Google LLC accused Google of collecting and transmitting Android users' cellular data without their consent, resulting in a $350 million settlement.
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Particulars
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Details
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Case Name
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Attila Csupo et al. v. Google LLC
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Case Type
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Class-action privacy lawsuit
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Defendant
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Google LLC
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Settlement Amount
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$350 million
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Allegations
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Android allegedly continued tracking and transmitting cellular data even when phones were locked or location services were disabled.
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Consumer Payout
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Reports referred to a $135 million consumer class payout.
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Legal Issue
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Unauthorised data collection and violation of consumer privacy.
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Status
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Settlement proceedings and final approval took place in 2026.
5. Google Play Store Antitrust Settlement ($700 Million)
Case: State of Utah et al. v. Google LLC accused Google of monopolising Android app distribution and in-app billing, allegedly increasing costs for consumers.
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Particulars
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Details
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Case Name
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State of Utah et al. v. Google LLC
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Complainants
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Attorneys General from all 50 US states and territories
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Case Type
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Antitrust and consumer protection lawsuit
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Settlement Amount
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$700 million
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Allegations
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Google allegedly restricted alternative app stores and maintained control over in-app billing on Android devices.
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Consumer Impact
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Consumers allegedly paid inflated prices for apps and in-app purchases.
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Court Approval
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August 18, 2026
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Status
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Final settlement order approved; fund distribution is being processed.
6. US Department Of Justice Search Antitrust Case
Case: United States v. Google LLC challenged Google's alleged illegal monopoly in online search through exclusive agreements with smartphone manufacturers and technology companies.
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Particulars
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Details
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Case Name
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United States v. Google LLC
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Complainants
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US Department of Justice and several state governments
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Filed
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October 2020
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Case Type
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Search antitrust lawsuit
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Allegations
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Google allegedly paid billions of dollars to companies such as Apple and Samsung to maintain its position as the default search engine.
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Court Ruling
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August 2024
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Outcome
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A federal judge ruled that Google illegally maintained its search monopoly.
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Significance
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The case led to proceedings on remedies, including restrictions on exclusive default agreements and access to search data for competitors.
7. US Department Of Justice AdTech Antitrust Lawsuit
Case: The US Department of Justice accused Google of monopolising digital advertising technology by controlling key tools used by advertisers, publishers and advertising exchanges.
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Particulars
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Details
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Case Name
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United States et al. v. Google LLC
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Complainants
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US Department of Justice and several state attorneys general
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Filed
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January 2023
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Case Type
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Digital advertising antitrust lawsuit
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Allegations
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Google allegedly restricted competition by dominating both the buying and selling sides of online advertising auctions.
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Court Proceedings
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Trial concluded in 2024; liability ruling in April 2025.
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Latest Development
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In September 2026, the court reportedly rejected a full corporate breakup but imposed behavioural restrictions.
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Significance
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The case could reshape competition in the digital advertising industry.
8. European Union Antitrust Cases Against Google
Case: The European Commission pursued multiple antitrust proceedings against Google, imposing major penalties over alleged abuses of its dominance in Android, Google Shopping and AdSense.
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Particulars
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Details
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Authority
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European Commission
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Case Type
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Multiple antitrust investigations
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Android Fine
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€4.34 billion
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Google Shopping Fine
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€2.42 billion
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AdSense Fine
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€1.49 billion
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Main Allegations
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Google allegedly restricted competition through Android distribution agreements, prioritised its shopping service in search results and limited rival search advertisements.
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Total Original Fines
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Approximately €8.25 billion
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Significance
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The cases forced Google to change several business practices in Europe and became major precedents in Big Tech regulation.
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