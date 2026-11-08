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MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Schedule Released, Apply at ayush.mponline.gov.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 8, 2026, 10:32 IST

MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 schedule for State and All India Quota has been released. Registrations will commence on November 10, 2026, at ayush.mponline.gov.in

MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Schedule Released, Apply at ayush.mponline.gov.in
MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Schedule Released, Apply at ayush.mponline.gov.in
Register for Result Updates

MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: The Ayush Department, Madhya Pradesh, has released the MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 schedule online. Candidates interested in participating in the counselling round are required to visit the official website and complete the registration and choice-filling process.

According to the dates announced, the MP AYUSH PG Round 1 registration commences on November 10, 2026. The schedule has been released for the state quota nd All India quota admissions. The State quota admissions are conducted for Government Autonomous and Private Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, and Naturopathy & Yogic Science Colleges permitted for admission by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine / National Commission for Homoeopathy, New Delhi / Government of M.P., AYUSH Department. The All India Quota admissions are conducted for 15 per cent All India Quota seats in private Ayurveda and Homoeopathy colleges.

MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026 All India Quota Schedule - Click Here

MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026 State Quota Schedule - Click Here

MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 State Quota Schedule

The schedule for the first round under admission counselling is as follows:-

Description

Date and Time

Online registration dates by eligible candidates of AIAPGET-2026

November 10 to 11, 2026

Facility to edit the registration form (Registration form Edit facility)

November 10 to 12, 2026

Document verification

(Please note that once the candidate's details have been verified, they will not be able to make any further changes to their registration information.)

November 11 to 12, 2026

Status of vacant seats

November 14, 2026

Publication of merit list

November 14, 2026

Determination of college preference order by the candidate (Choice filling, Locking)

November 15 to 16, 2026

Facility for choice filling, locking, and editing

November 15 to 16, 2026

Seat allotment

November 19, 2026

Date for obtaining provisional admission after completing formalities in the college

November 20 to 21, 2026

Admission cancellation

November 20 to 21, 2026

MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: All India Quota Schedule

Candidates participating in the AIQ allotment can check the schedule for the same below

Description

Date and Time

Online registration dates by eligible candidates of AIAPGET-2026

November 10 to 11, 2026

Facility to edit the registration form (Registration form Edit facility)

November 10 to 11, 2026

Status of vacant seats

November 12, 2026

Publication of merit list

November 12, 2026

Determination of college preference order by the candidate (Choice filling, Locking)

November 13 to 14, 2026.

Facility for choice filling, locking, and editing

November 13 to 14, 2026

Seat allotment

November 16, 2026

Date for reporting, completing formalities after document verification, and obtaining provisional admission at Pt. Khushilal Sharma Government Autonomous Ayurveda College, Bhopal

November 18 to 19, 2026

Admission cancellation

November 18 to 19, 2026

Candidates applying for the State Quota and All India Quota admissions are advised to cross-check the schedule and complete the registration and choice-filling process as per the dates provided.

MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Process

The link for students to register for the online counselling round for PG AYUSH courses will be available on the official counselling portal. Students can follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP AYUSH Counselling

Step 2: Click on PG Counselling

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Fill out the choices

Step 6: Rearrange choices as per preference

Step 7: Submit the application fee

Step 8: Save and click on submit

Also Read: CLAT 2027 Mock Test Dates Released, First Mock Test on November 10 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

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Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Time Table 2027 Released: Download MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Date Wise Schedule PDF; Direct Link Here

Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Released, Reporting By November 14



Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 8, 2026, 10:32 IST
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