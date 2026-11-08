MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Schedule Released, Apply at ayush.mponline.gov.in

MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: The Ayush Department, Madhya Pradesh, has released the MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 schedule online. Candidates interested in participating in the counselling round are required to visit the official website and complete the registration and choice-filling process.

According to the dates announced, the MP AYUSH PG Round 1 registration commences on November 10, 2026. The schedule has been released for the state quota nd All India quota admissions. The State quota admissions are conducted for Government Autonomous and Private Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, and Naturopathy & Yogic Science Colleges permitted for admission by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine / National Commission for Homoeopathy, New Delhi / Government of M.P., AYUSH Department. The All India Quota admissions are conducted for 15 per cent All India Quota seats in private Ayurveda and Homoeopathy colleges.