MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Schedule Released, Apply at ayush.mponline.gov.in
MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 schedule for State and All India Quota has been released. Registrations will commence on November 10, 2026, at ayush.mponline.gov.in
MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: The Ayush Department, Madhya Pradesh, has released the MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 schedule online. Candidates interested in participating in the counselling round are required to visit the official website and complete the registration and choice-filling process.
According to the dates announced, the MP AYUSH PG Round 1 registration commences on November 10, 2026. The schedule has been released for the state quota nd All India quota admissions. The State quota admissions are conducted for Government Autonomous and Private Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, and Naturopathy & Yogic Science Colleges permitted for admission by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine / National Commission for Homoeopathy, New Delhi / Government of M.P., AYUSH Department. The All India Quota admissions are conducted for 15 per cent All India Quota seats in private Ayurveda and Homoeopathy colleges.
MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026 All India Quota Schedule - Click Here
MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026 State Quota Schedule - Click Here
MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 State Quota Schedule
The schedule for the first round under admission counselling is as follows:-
|
Description
|
Date and Time
|
Online registration dates by eligible candidates of AIAPGET-2026
|
November 10 to 11, 2026
|
Facility to edit the registration form (Registration form Edit facility)
|
November 10 to 12, 2026
|
Document verification
(Please note that once the candidate's details have been verified, they will not be able to make any further changes to their registration information.)
|
November 11 to 12, 2026
|
Status of vacant seats
|
November 14, 2026
|
Publication of merit list
|
November 14, 2026
|
Determination of college preference order by the candidate (Choice filling, Locking)
|
November 15 to 16, 2026
|
Facility for choice filling, locking, and editing
|
November 15 to 16, 2026
|
Seat allotment
|
November 19, 2026
|
Date for obtaining provisional admission after completing formalities in the college
|
November 20 to 21, 2026
|
Admission cancellation
|
November 20 to 21, 2026
MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: All India Quota Schedule
Candidates participating in the AIQ allotment can check the schedule for the same below
|
Description
|
Date and Time
|
Online registration dates by eligible candidates of AIAPGET-2026
|
November 10 to 11, 2026
|
Facility to edit the registration form (Registration form Edit facility)
|
November 10 to 11, 2026
|
Status of vacant seats
|
November 12, 2026
|
Publication of merit list
|
November 12, 2026
|
Determination of college preference order by the candidate (Choice filling, Locking)
|
November 13 to 14, 2026.
|
Facility for choice filling, locking, and editing
|
November 13 to 14, 2026
|
Seat allotment
|
November 16, 2026
|
Date for reporting, completing formalities after document verification, and obtaining provisional admission at Pt. Khushilal Sharma Government Autonomous Ayurveda College, Bhopal
|
November 18 to 19, 2026
|
Admission cancellation
|
November 18 to 19, 2026
Candidates applying for the State Quota and All India Quota admissions are advised to cross-check the schedule and complete the registration and choice-filling process as per the dates provided.
MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Process
The link for students to register for the online counselling round for PG AYUSH courses will be available on the official counselling portal. Students can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of MP AYUSH Counselling
Step 2: Click on PG Counselling
Step 3: Click on the registration link
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the choices
Step 6: Rearrange choices as per preference
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
Also Read: CLAT 2027 Mock Test Dates Released, First Mock Test on November 10 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
INI CET January 2027 Result Declared: Check List of Qualifying Candidates, Cutoff Percentile at aiimsexams.ac.in
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Time Table 2027 Released: Download MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Date Wise Schedule PDF; Direct Link Here
Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Released, Reporting By November 14
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.