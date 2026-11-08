School Assembly News Headlines (November 9, 2026): Top National, World, Education, Business News

School assembly news headlines for November 9, 2026: Get the latest national, international, sports, business and education news updates from India and around the world. Today's roundup covers important developments, including the Goa Vande Bharat train, IND vs PAK U19 cricket match, Valencia vs Real Madrid, Usman Khawaja, Manal Chauhan and Kavem Hodge. Also, check the latest updates on Laxmi Puja Muhurat 2026 and Diwali Pooja Time, along with major political, economic and educational developments. Read the full article below for all the important news updates and headlines for students and morning assemblies.

Thought of the Day

“Learning gives creativity, creativity leads to thinking, thinking provides knowledge, and knowledge makes you great.” (Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam)

Meaning: Dr. Kalam reminds us that learning is the first step towards greatness. When we study with interest, our minds become creative and begin to think in new ways, and this thinking turns into real knowledge. Students who make learning a daily habit slowly build the wisdom and character that make them truly great.

Reading the news every morning does far more than keep us informed. It helps students connect what they learn in classrooms with what is happening in the world, sharpens their thinking, and encourages them to ask questions. Young people who follow current affairs grow into curious, aware and responsible citizens who can contribute thoughtfully to their communities and the nation.