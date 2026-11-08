School Assembly News Headlines (November 9, 2026): Top National, World, Education, Business News
Get today’s school assembly news headlines for November 9, 2026, covering the latest national, international, sports, business and education news. Check updates on IND vs PAK U19, Valencia vs Real Madrid, Manal Chauhan, Kavem Hodge, Laxmi Puja Muhurat 2026 and Diwali Pooja Time.
School assembly news headlines for November 9, 2026: Get the latest national, international, sports, business and education news updates from India and around the world. Today's roundup covers important developments, including the Goa Vande Bharat train, IND vs PAK U19 cricket match, Valencia vs Real Madrid, Usman Khawaja, Manal Chauhan and Kavem Hodge. Also, check the latest updates on Laxmi Puja Muhurat 2026 and Diwali Pooja Time, along with major political, economic and educational developments. Read the full article below for all the important news updates and headlines for students and morning assemblies.
National News Headlines for School Assembly November 9
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, saluting the forces for their sacrifices and describing the area as free from Left Wing Extremism
- The Prime Minister also conveyed warm Diwali greetings to citizens across the country
- PM Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi, improving rail connectivity to several regions
- Karnataka began testing petrol samples at 67 locations after motorists complained that higher ethanol blending was affecting mileage and engine performance
- The death toll in the Delhi building collapse at Hauz Qazi rose to seven, with rescue teams continuing search operations for over 70 hours after the November 5 incident
- Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on Diwali, with the overall AQI touching 384 and several areas entering the ‘severe’ category
- A Swiss air-quality monitor ranked Delhi as the world’s most polluted major city on the eve of Diwali
- Authorities invoked the stricter Graded Response Action Plan Stage III across Delhi-NCR as pollution levels climbed ahead of the festival
International News Headlines for School Assembly November 9
- The United States announced a new military task force aimed at disrupting Iran’s ground-based supply routes, intensifying tensions in the Gulf region
- At least 21 people died after a migrant boat sank off the coast of Senegal, with one person rescued, according to the country’s Interior Ministry
- Poland began two days of national mourning after six people were killed in an attack in the city of Krakow
- France witnessed its fourth consecutive Saturday of protests by students and workers over economic conditions and public services
- In Albania, student-led demonstrations continued in the capital Tirana, with protesters demanding the government’s resignation over education and employment concerns
- Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions
- In a rare natural spectacle, Chile’s Atacama Desert burst into its biggest floral display in decades after heavy winter rains linked to the El Niño pattern
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly November 9
- India’s Under-19 team faced Pakistan in a much-awaited U-19 Asia Cup group match in Oman, with India posting 197 for 9 and reducing Pakistan to 59 for 4 in the chase at the time of writing
- India sealed the ODI series against New Zealand with a four-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis method in the second match at Wellington, taking a 2-0 lead
- Carlos Alcaraz moved into the final of the Paris Masters, where he is set to meet Casper Ruud in the title clash on Sunday
- Nigeria won the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, lifting the trophy for the first time after beating Japan in the final
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant came from behind to beat Sporting Club Delhi 2-1 in the Indian Super League, with Miguel Figueira scoring the winning goal
- Sporting Club Delhi earlier registered back-to-back wins in the ISL, including a 3-0 victory over Inter Kashi
Business News Headlines for School Assembly November 9
- India’s stock exchanges are holding their special Diwali ‘Muhurat trading’ session today from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083
- In Friday’s session, the Sensex ended about 1,700 points higher and the Nifty climbed above the 25,000 mark ahead of Diwali
- Indian shares consolidated gains in the special Diwali session after a seven-day rally
- Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings, the country’s largest Coca-Cola bottler, filed papers for an initial public offering in which the existing majority shareholder will sell a stake
- Voltas announced that Noel Tata will become chairman emeritus from November 12, with Sunil Alaric D’Souza set to take over as chairman
- The government doubled its target for selling rice to private traders under the open market scheme to 5 million tonnes for 2026-27 to help check rising prices
- IT major Wipro appointed Angan Guha as president and chief executive of its Americas strategic market unit
Education News Headlines for School Assembly November 9
- CBSE released the date sheet for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, with over 46 lakh students registered; Class 12 exams begin on February 16 and conclude on April 8
- CBSE also announced practical exam schedules, with winter-bound schools conducting practicals between November 9 and December 19, 2026, and regular schools from January 1 to February 13, 2027
- The National Testing Agency invited schools and colleges to apply as exam centres for computer-based tests, requiring a minimum of 285 workstations
- NTA extended the registration deadline for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination to November 9, with over 2.23 lakh candidates already registered
- The UPSC Civil Services Mains result 2026 was declared, with 2,526 candidates qualifying for the interview round; candidates can update details from November 11 to 25
- Delhi-NCR schools shifted classes up to Grade 5 to hybrid mode after authorities activated Stage III of the air-quality action plan
- The Maharashtra board released the 2027 exam schedules for SSC and HSC, while the Rajasthan board announced that its 2027 exams will begin on February 16 with a new 10:30 am start time
- XLRI Jamshedpur increased seats in its PGDM-HRM programme and revised XAT 2027 rules to allow candidates to leave up to 12 questions unanswered without penalty
Thought of the Day
“Learning gives creativity, creativity leads to thinking, thinking provides knowledge, and knowledge makes you great.” (Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam)
Meaning: Dr. Kalam reminds us that learning is the first step towards greatness. When we study with interest, our minds become creative and begin to think in new ways, and this thinking turns into real knowledge. Students who make learning a daily habit slowly build the wisdom and character that make them truly great.
Reading the news every morning does far more than keep us informed. It helps students connect what they learn in classrooms with what is happening in the world, sharpens their thinking, and encourages them to ask questions. Young people who follow current affairs grow into curious, aware and responsible citizens who can contribute thoughtfully to their communities and the nation.
Also Check:
NTA Releases ACC CEE January 2027 Application Form at exams.nta.nic.in; Register by November 30
CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Application Window Closes Tomorrow, Over 2,01,464 Candidates Registered
MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Schedule Released, Apply at ayush.mponline.gov.in
CLAT 2027 Mock Test Dates Released, First Mock Test on November 10 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Released, Reporting By November 14
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.