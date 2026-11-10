AILET 2027 Registration Last Date, Submit Applications at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

National Law University Delhi will close the registration and application window for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027 examination today. Candidates who have not yet completed the online registration and application process are advised to visit the official website to apply.

AILET 2027 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 2026. The admit cards will be released on November 30, 2026. Candidates must note that only those candidates who submit the AILET 2027 application along with the application fee will be issued an admit card.

AILET 2027 application link is available on the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates can also click on the registration direct link provided here to complete the online registration and application process.