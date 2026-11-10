AILET 2027 Registration Last Date, Submit Applications at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
The registration and application process for AILET 2027 closes today, November 10, 2026. Admit cards will be released on November 30, 2026
National Law University Delhi will close the registration and application window for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027 examination today. Candidates who have not yet completed the online registration and application process are advised to visit the official website to apply.
AILET 2027 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 2026. The admit cards will be released on November 30, 2026. Candidates must note that only those candidates who submit the AILET 2027 application along with the application fee will be issued an admit card.
AILET 2027 application link is available on the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates can also click on the registration direct link provided here to complete the online registration and application process.
AILET 2027 Registration and Application - Click Here
Steps to Apply for AILET 2027
The AILET 2027 application form is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to register and submit the application form
Step 1: Visit the official website of AILET
Step 2: Click on AILET 2027 registration
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload all required documents
Step 6: Submit the AILET application fee
Step 7: Save and Click on submit
AILET 2027 Application Fee
When filling out the online application form, students are also required to submit the online application fee. The category-wise fee can be submitted via credit/debit cards or via net banking facilities. The fee details are provided below
|
Category
|
Fee
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General Candidates
|
Rs.3,000/-
|
SC/ST candidates and Persons with Disabilities
|
Rs.1,000/-
|
women candidates who are Below Poverty Line (BPL)
|
Nil
AILET 2027 Exam Test Cities
AILET 2027 will be conducted across designated exam centres. When selecting the exam city, students need to make sure the city is where they live so it is easy to report to the centre on the day of the exam. The details of the exam centre and the exam city will be mentioned on the AILET Admit Card 2027. The list of cities from which students can select the city of their preference is - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Dehradun, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hisar, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.
It must also be noted that in case the number of candidates at any test city is less than 200, the test centre will not be created in that city, and candidates will be allotted a test city as per their 2nd/3rd preference.
Also Read: JAM 2027 JOAPS Portal Opens Today for Data Correction; Make Changes Based on Payment at jam.iitkgp.ac.in
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.