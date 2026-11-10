Delhi to Establish Medical College at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital 150 MBBS and 40 PG Seats to be Added
Delhi government to set up a medical college at the existing Guru Gobind Singh Hospital. The hospital will have 150 MBBS and 40 PG Seats. The proposed medical college will be established on the existing 13-acre hospital campus with 1,322 beds
Delhi government plans to set up a medical college at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in Raghubir Nagar. The medical college will have 150 MBBS seats and 40 postgraduate seats. The medical college is part of a plan to expand medical education and healthcare infrastructure in West Delhi.
As per reports, an official statement has been issued regarding the proposal. The proposed medical college will be established on the existing 13-acre hospital campus and will include a 1,344-bed healthcare complex, consisting of an 850-bed general hospital and a 472-bed maternal and child hospital.
According to reports, the Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital currently serves nearly 10 lakh people, primarily in West Delhi. According to reports, the expansion is expected to improve access to specialised care, maternal health services, and emergency treatment. It is also expected that the addition of postgraduate seats will address the gap in specialist training capacity in Delhi.
Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh reportedly mentioned that the project is the government's commitment to combining quality medical education with accessible treatment. He added that the government is committed to building a robust healthcare ecosystem in Delhi, combining quality medical education with accessible and advanced treatment facilities. He also added that the college and hospital expansion shows the government's effort towards meeting people's healthcare needs and creating long-term capacity for the future.
According to reports, the government has not announced a specific construction timeline for the financial outlay for the medical college project, and formal approval from the NMC will be required before seats can be operationalised.
Health Minister has also reportedly highlighted the ongoing enforcement action against substandard and counterfeit drugs across Delhi. The Drugs Control Department conducted 569 inspections in the previous quarter, recording 272 contraventions, which also included 86 related to habit-forming and psychotropic substances.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.