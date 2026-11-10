Delhi to Establish Medical College at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital 150 MBBS and 40 PG Seats to be Added

Delhi government plans to set up a medical college at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in Raghubir Nagar. The medical college will have 150 MBBS seats and 40 postgraduate seats. The medical college is part of a plan to expand medical education and healthcare infrastructure in West Delhi.

As per reports, an official statement has been issued regarding the proposal. The proposed medical college will be established on the existing 13-acre hospital campus and will include a 1,344-bed healthcare complex, consisting of an 850-bed general hospital and a 472-bed maternal and child hospital.

According to reports, the Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital currently serves nearly 10 lakh people, primarily in West Delhi. According to reports, the expansion is expected to improve access to specialised care, maternal health services, and emergency treatment. It is also expected that the addition of postgraduate seats will address the gap in specialist training capacity in Delhi.