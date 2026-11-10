ICSE Class 10 English Language Specimen Paper 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam
Download ICSE Class 10 English Language Specimen Paper 2026-27 PDF for the CISCE Board Exam 2027. Check the question paper pattern, section-wise marks and preparation tips.
The ICSE Class 10 English Language Specimen Paper 2026-27 is an important preparation resource for students appearing in the CISCE Class 10 Board Examination 2027. The specimen paper helps candidates understand the question format, marks distribution and assessment approach for English Language, also known as English Paper 1.
The English Language examination tests students' writing, reading and grammatical skills. The paper includes composition writing, letter writing, notice and email writing, comprehension and grammar. Students should practise each section and review the marking scheme to understand how answers are evaluated.
CISCE lists English Language (English Paper 1) separately from Literature in English (English Paper 2) in its ICSE specimen-paper section.
ICSE Class 10 English Language Specimen Paper 2026-27: Overview
Students can check the important details of the ICSE English Language specimen paper in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Examination
|
ICSE Class 10
|
Subject
|
English Language
|
Paper
|
English Paper 1
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Examination Year
|
2027
|
Theory Marks
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Paper Duration
|
2 hours
|
Reading Time
|
15 minutes
|
Question Paper Format
|
5 compulsory questions
|
Official Website
|
cisce.org
ICSE Class 10 English Language Specimen Paper 2026-27, Download PDF
|
Question 1
(Do not spend more than 30 minutes on this question.)
Write a composition (300 - 350 words) on any one of the following:
(i) Write an original short story that begins with the words: ‘He was the funniest boy I had ever met…’ [Creativity]
(ii) You were punished for something you had not done. Give an account of the incident and how you proved your innocence. [Creativity]
(iii) ‘Too many cooks spoil the broth’. Express your views either for or against this statement. [Evaluation]
(iv) You recently took part in an interesting class project. Describe how your group planned and carried out the task. Explain how this will help you in the future. [Evaluation]
(v) Study the picture given below. Write a story, a description, or an account of what it suggests to you. Your composition may be about the subject of the picture, or you may take suggestions from it; however, there must be a clear connection between the picture and your composition.
|
20 marks
|
Question 2
(Do not spend more than 20 minutes on this question.)
Select any one of the following:
(i) Write a letter to your grandfather who has always encouraged you to play outdoor games. Tell him about a game you enjoyed playing with your friends. Share how the experience made you feel and what you learned from it.
[Recall & Analysis]
(ii) You recently visited the Museum in your city and noticed the poor condition of some of the exhibits on display. Write a letter to the Director of the Museum, bringing the matter to his attention. Request him to take necessary action to ensure that these valuable objects are properly preserved.
[Recall & Analysis]
|
[10 marks]
|
Question 3
(i) Your school is hosting a poster designing competition. Write a notice informing students about the event. [5]
[Recall & Application]
(ii) Write an email to a well-known artist, inviting her/him to judge the event. [5]
[Recall & Application]
|
[10 marks]
|
Question 4
Read the following passage carefully and answer the questions that follow:
He came into the room and I saw he looked ill. He was shivering, whitefaced, and he walked slowly as though it ached to move.
“What’s the matter, Schatz?”
“I’ve got a headache. But I’m all right.”
But when I came downstairs later he was sitting by the fire, looking very
sick. When I put my hand on his forehead I knew he had a fever.
The doctor came; took the boy’s temperature. It was a hundred and two.
He left three different capsules with instructions for giving them. There
was nothing to worry about if the fever stayed below one hundred and four.
This was a light epidemic of flu. There was no danger if you avoided
pneumonia.
Back in the room I wrote the boy’s temperature down and made a note of
the time to give the various capsules.
“Do you want me to read to you?”
“If you want to,” he said. His face was very white and there were dark
areas under his eyes.
I read aloud from Howard Pyle’s Book of Pirates; but I could see he was
not following me. After a while he said, “You don’t have to stay in here
with me, Papa, if it bothers you.” I thought perhaps he was a little
lightheaded and went out for a while. Later, they said the boy had refused
to let anyone come into the room because they ‘mustn’t get what I have.’
I went up to him and found him in exactly the position I had left him, whitefaced, the tops of his cheeks flushed, staring still at the foot of the bed.
I took his temperature.
“What is it?”
“Something like a hundred,” I said. It was one hundred and two point four.
“It’s nothing to worry about.”
“I don’t worry,” he said, “but I can’t keep from thinking.”
“Don’t think,” I said. “Just take it easy.”
He was evidently holding tight onto himself about something.
I opened the Pirate book and commenced to read, but I could see he was
not following, so I stopped.
“About what time do you think I’m going to die?” he asked.
“You aren’t going to die. What’s this?”
“Oh, yes, I am. I heard him say a hundred and two.”
“People don’t die with a fever of one hundred and two. That’s silly.”
“I know they do. At school in France the boys told me you can’t live with
forty-four degrees.”
He had been waiting to die all day, ever since nine o’clock in the morning.
“You poor Schatz,” I said. “It’s like miles and kilometers, like how many
kilometers we make when we do seventy miles in the car. You aren’t going
to die. That’s a different thermometer. On that thermometer thirty-seven is
normal. On this kind it’s ninety-eight.”
“Oh,” he said.
But his gaze at the foot of the bed and the hold over himself slowly relaxed.
The next day he cried very easily at little things of no importance.
-[Adapted from: ‘A Day’s Wait’ by Ernest Hemingwa
(i) For each word given below choose the correct meaning (as used in the passage) from the options provided:
1. avoided (line 10)
(a) steering clear away
(b) a huge hole or gap
(c) to not include
(d) stayed away from
2. following (line 18)
(a) running after
(b) paying attention
(c) distracted
(d) one after another
(ii) Which word in the passage means the opposite of the word ‘concluded’?
(a) evidently
(b) commenced
(c) waiting
(d) relaxed
(iii) Answer the following questions briefly in your own words.
(a) Why did the narrator ask Schatz what the matter was?
(b) How did the doctor reassure the family?
(c) What did the narrator read from? Why did he feel Schatz might be feeling lightheaded?
(d) Which sentence in the passage tells us that Schatz probably thought what he had was infectious?
(e) Why do you think Schatz cried over little things of no importance the next day?
(iv) In not more than 50 words, explain how the narrator understood why Schatz was upset and how he got rid of his doubts
|
20 marks
To download complete Question Paper PDF along with marking scheme for ICSE Class 10 English Language Specimen Paper 2027 for board exams. Students can tap on the link below and get the PDF for free to download and start their preparation in advance to score good grades in 2027 board exams.
DOWNLOAD: ICSE Class 10 English Language Specimen Paper 2027 PDF
ICSE Class 10 English Language Specimen Paper 2027: Important Preparation Areas
Students should focus on all five sections while preparing for the board examination. The following table highlights the major skills assessed in the paper.
|
Section
|
Important Preparation Areas
|
Composition
|
Story development, descriptive writing, argumentative writing and picture composition
|
Letter Writing
|
Formal and informal letter formats, tone and content
|
Notice and Email
|
Format, essential event details and concise communication
|
Comprehension
|
Reading skills, vocabulary, inference and summary writing
|
Grammar
|
Tenses, prepositions, sentence joining and transformation
Also Read l ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27, All Subjects
Preparation Tips for ICSE Class 10 English Language Board Exam 2027
English Language requires regular practice because students are assessed on writing, comprehension and grammar skills. Candidates can follow these preparation tips to improve their performance:
- Practise composition writing: Write regularly on different topics and maintain the prescribed word limit. Work on sentence structure, vocabulary and paragraph organisation.
- Learn letter formats: Revise the formats of formal and informal letters and practise writing on different situations.
- Focus on notice and email writing: Remember the essential details and practise presenting information briefly and accurately.
- Improve reading comprehension: Read unseen passages and practise answering questions without adding information that is not supported by the text.
- Revise grammar rules: Solve exercises on tenses, prepositions, sentence joining and transformations.
- Solve specimen papers: Attempt the complete paper within the given time and check your answers using the marking scheme.
- Review common errors: Pay attention to spelling, punctuation, sentence construction and grammatical accuracy.
Also Check: ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.