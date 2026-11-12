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This is India’s Cleanest City in 2026, Beats Indore’s 8-yr Streak: Check Swachh Survekshan Awards Full Winners; Why These Cities Also Have Pollution?

By Jaisal Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 14:11 IST

According to the latest rankings, Surat in Gujarat won second spot, while Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh came third. The rankings recognised urban local bodies for cleanliness, sanitation and waste management. More than 4,700 urban local bodies participated in this year's review across India's swiftly evolving urban landscape.

Indore, which had earlier held the cleanest-city title for eight consecutive years, was listed in a newly unveiled Mentor City category
Indore, which had earlier held the cleanest-city title for eight consecutive years, was listed in a newly unveiled Mentor City category

Navi Mumbai has been termed as India's cleanest city in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, thus finishing Indore's eight-year stint as the most cleanest city in the national cleanliness rankings. The results were declared at an awards ceremony in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu awarded the honours on November 11.

According to the latest rankings, Surat in Gujarat won second spot, while Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh came third. The rankings recognised urban local bodies for cleanliness, sanitation and waste management. More than 4,700 urban local bodies participated in this year's review across India's swiftly evolving urban landscape.

Indore, which had earlier held the cleanest-city title for eight consecutive years, was listed in a newly unveiled Mentor City category. It secured second spot alongside its partner town, Depalpur, under the Swachh Shehar Jodi initiative. Ahmedabad and Sanand topped this category, while Tirupati and Kuppam occupied third spot.

Other Winners in Cities with Cleanliness List

The survey also declared winners across population-based and geographical categories. Greater Visakhapatnam was recognised among cities with populations above 10 lakh, while Ujjain lead the list for cities with populations between three lakh and 10 lakh. In the smaller-city section, Dewas topped the 50,000-to-three-lakh population category, succeeded by the New Delhi Municipal Council and Sagar.

Meanwhile, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh was awarded the cleanest riverfront town title. Bilaspur and Varanasi gained second and third spots. In the coastal-town category, Odisha's Puri came first, followed by Alappuzha in Kerala and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. Rudrapur in Uttarakhand surfaced as the cleanest Himalayan city, with Jammu and Shopian securing the next two positions.

Top 3 cleanest cities in India in 2026

Rank

City

State

1

Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra

2

Surat

Gujarat

3

Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh

Cleanest cities by population category

Rank

Above 10 lakh population

State

1

Greater Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh

2

Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh

3

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh


Rank

3–10 lakh population

State

1

Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh

2

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

3

Guntur

Andhra Pradesh

Rank

50,000–3 lakh population

State

1

Dewas

Madhya Pradesh

2

New Delhi (NDMC)

Delhi

3

Sagar

Madhya Pradesh

Rank

20,000–50,000 population

State

1

Vita

Maharashtra

2

Aska

Odisha

3

Panaji

Goa

Cleanest cities by geographical category

Rank

Riverfront towns

State

1

Rewa

Madhya Pradesh

2

Bilaspur

Chhattisgarh

3

Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

Rank

Coastal towns

State

1

Puri

Odisha

2

Alappuzha

Kerala

3

Ratnagiri

Maharashtra

Rank

Himalayan cities

State

1

Rudrapur

Uttarakhand

2

Jammu

Jammu & Kashmir

3

Shopian

Jammu & Kashmir

How were the India’s cleanest cities decided?

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs stated that more than 3,000 trained assessors conducted evaluations, promoted by real-time GPS-enabled monitoring. Evidence submission and verification were executed digitally and included quality checks, the ministry said.

This year's theme was 'Swachhata Ki Nayi Pehel – Badhayein Haath, Karein Safai Saath'. The ministry also recorded spurs among cities in the mentorship programme. Visible cleanliness grew from 48 per cent in the earlier survey to 70 per cent. Door-to-door waste collection grew from 52 per cent to 74 per cent, while source segregation enhanced from 16 per cent to 30 per cent.

Why Cleanest Cities also have High Air pollution?

India's cleanest city in 2026, Navi Mumbai, actually sees moderately to heavily polluted air in India rather than having the cleanest air in the country. This contrast is present because the Swachh Survekshan survey—which regarded Navi Mumbai the cleanest city—only reviews street sweeping, waste management, and public sanitation, not air quality. Due to massive construction dust, vehicular traffic, and proximity to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) commonly crosses severe winter levels and only elevates during the monsoon months. In contrast, the cleanest actual air in India is reported in smaller, greener cities like Aizawl and Rishikesh, while Lucknow dominated the 2026 Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan for anti-pollution bid.


Jaisal Kaur
Jaisal Kaur

Assistant Manager

Jaisal Kaur is a senior education journalist with around four years of experience across leading Indian media organisations, including Business Standard, The Hindu, Zee Media, and Youth Ki Awaaz. She combines a passion for creative storytelling and breaking news with in-depth expertise across diverse domains, including international affairs, geopolitics, and Indian politics.

At Jagran Josh, she specialises in writing explainers and analytical stories on international news and current affairs. Over the years, she has developed strong expertise in leveraging digital and multimedia tools, along with SEO best practices, to enhance the speed, reach, and impact of her stories.

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First Published: Nov 12, 2026, 14:11 IST
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