School Assembly News Headlines November 13, 2026: Cloud Seeding, Lulu Group, Iran War and Other News

School assembly news headlines for November 13, 2026, bring students the latest updates from India and around the world. Today's important developments include Delhi's cloud seeding plans, government decisions, international affairs, India U19's victory over Afghanistan, stock market movements, board examination updates and competitive examination results. Students can read these national, international, sports, business and education headlines to stay updated with important current affairs.

Thought of the Day

"The beautiful thing about learning is that nobody can take it away from you." (B.B. King)

Meaning: Knowledge is one of the most valuable things a person can possess. It helps us understand the world, make better decisions and overcome challenges. Students should develop a habit of learning something new every day.

Also Check:

KVS Launches 3 New Digital Initiatives: Check AI Tool, Parent Connect App and Alumni Portal

KMAT 2026 Admit Card Released, Download PDF at kmatindia.com

JEE Main 2027: Over 4 Lakh Candidates Complete Session 1 Registration; Applications Close on Nov 22

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Selection List Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Reporting Until Tomorrow

BBOSE Class 10th & 12th Time Table 2026 Released: Download Secondary and Senior Secondary Exam Schedule PDF at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in