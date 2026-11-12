School Assembly News Headlines November 13, 2026: Cloud Seeding, Lulu Group, Iran War and Other News
Check School Assembly News Headlines for November 13, 2026, featuring the latest national, international, sports, business and education news.
School assembly news headlines for November 13, 2026, bring students the latest updates from India and around the world. Today's important developments include Delhi's cloud seeding plans, government decisions, international affairs, India U19's victory over Afghanistan, stock market movements, board examination updates and competitive examination results. Students can read these national, international, sports, business and education headlines to stay updated with important current affairs.
National News Headlines for School Assembly November 13
- Delhi's cloud seeding trials await IIT Kanpur report: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the cloud seeding exercise is being monitored by IIT Kanpur. The government will share further details after receiving the institute's study findings.
- Delhi's air quality remains a major concern: Air pollution continues to affect the national capital, with authorities maintaining restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
- IMD forecasts snowfall in Kashmir: The India Meteorological Department predicted rainfall and snowfall across parts of the Western Himalayan region, with isolated heavy precipitation likely in Kashmir.
- Low-pressure area likely over the Bay of Bengal: The IMD forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13, which could intensify into a depression by November 15.
- Six coaches of Kolkata-Sairang Express derail in Assam: Six coaches of the train derailed near Digaru railway station, prompting railway authorities and rescue teams to respond to the incident.
- Union Cabinet extends Stand-Up India Scheme: The government approved the continuation of the scheme for five years until March 2031, with a target of supporting 2.5 lakh additional entrepreneurs from women, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.
- Cabinet extends Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units: The government approved the continuation of the credit guarantee mechanism to strengthen access to collateral-free loans for small businesses.
- Cabinet approves fertilizer subsidy for Rabi 2026-27: The Union Cabinet approved Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for phosphatic and potassic fertilizers to support farmers during the upcoming Rabi season.
- National Education Day celebrated across India: Schools and educational institutions observe November 11 as National Education Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India's first Education Minister.
International News Headlines for School Assembly November 13
- Iran raises concerns over environmental damage caused by conflict: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he would raise concerns about the environmental impact of military actions by the United States and Israel.
- Israeli airstrike kills four in Gaza: An Israeli airstrike on a building near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis killed at least four people and injured several others, according to reports from Gaza's civil defence authorities.
- Building collapse in New York leaves two dead: Two people were killed after a building collapsed in New York, while emergency teams continued rescue operations amid reports that others could be trapped.
- COP31 climate discussions focus on global action: Representatives from different countries are discussing climate finance, environmental protection and strategies to meet international climate commitments at the United Nations climate conference in Türkiye.
- UK business schools report a decline in international student enrolments: Around 69% of British business schools reported lower international student enrolments for the 2026-27 academic year, according to an industry survey.
- Nvidia faces fresh leadership controversy: Reports concerning CEO Jensen Huang and allegations involving company executive Kimberly Powell have brought renewed attention to leadership and corporate governance at the American technology company.
- Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell draws international attention: The company's healthcare division head has become a subject of media attention following reports about allegations involving CEO Jensen Huang. The reports have also raised questions about corporate leadership at the technology giant.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly November 13
- India U19 defeat Afghanistan to enter Asia Cup final: India defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets in the semi-final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 in Oman.
- Lakshya Raichandani scores match-winning 93: The Indian captain played a brilliant innings of 93 runs to help India chase Afghanistan's target of 228 runs.
- India to face Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup final: India and Pakistan will compete in the tournament final scheduled for November 14, 2026.
- Pakistan U19 defeat Bangladesh in semi-final: Pakistan secured a nine-wicket victory against Bangladesh to book their place in the final against India.
- Mumbai Indians trade Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings: Reports ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline stated that Mumbai Indians traded Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for Arshdeep Singh.
- Indian chess player Vaishali Rameshbabu competes in Total Chess: Vaishali began her campaign with victories against Hans Niemann and Wesley So before facing other leading international players.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly November 13
- Sensex and Nifty close higher: The BSE Sensex settled at 81,911.01, while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,299.35, recording marginal gains during the trading session.
- Foreign investors pump $6.43 billion into Indian equities: Overseas investors have made significant investments in Indian shares during November, marking their strongest monthly inflow in more than two years.
- Gold prices decline amid changing global economic expectations: Gold prices fell for the third consecutive session as stronger US inflation data and interest rate expectations influenced international bullion markets.
- Gold price forecast depends on US interest rates and inflation: Investors are monitoring central bank decisions, currency movements and global economic conditions to understand the future direction of gold prices.
- Brent crude oil prices remain near $92 per barrel: International crude oil prices remained an important factor influencing the Indian stock market and broader economic outlook.
- LuLu Group continues defamation case involving M.A. Yusuff Ali: The Delhi High Court has listed the ₹10 crore defamation case filed by LuLu Group chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali against a Kerala-based YouTuber for hearing on December 14, 2026.
- Government strengthens India's battery recycling industry: The Centre has prohibited the export of lithium-ion battery black mass to encourage domestic processing and the recovery of critical minerals.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly November 13
- UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026 declared: United India Insurance Company has announced the Administrative Officer preliminary examination result. Candidates can check their qualifying status on the official website, uiic.co.in.
- Maharashtra NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round 2 selection list released: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has published the selection list for MBBS and BDS admissions under the special stray vacancy round.
- Maharashtra NEET UG candidates must report by November 13: Candidates allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round must complete physical reporting and admission formalities by 5:30 PM on November 13, 2026.
- CISCE releases ICSE and ISC 2027 examination timetable: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced the 2027 board examination schedule. ICSE Class 10 examinations will begin on February 15, while ISC Class 12 examinations will start on February 9.
- CBSE announces subject-wise marks distribution for 2026-27: The Board has issued a circular explaining the subject-wise marks bifurcation for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.
- IIT Madras Pravartak launches free online training programmes: The institute has introduced training opportunities in artificial intelligence, electric vehicle technology, entrepreneurship and design thinking for students from Classes 7 to 12 and educators.
- IIT Roorkee opens applications for winter AI courses: The institute has invited applications for five winter training and internship programmes related to artificial intelligence, with registration scheduled to close on November 30.
- India wins five medals at International Astronomy Olympiad: Indian students secured five medals, including two gold medals, at the international competition, highlighting the country's achievements in science education.
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly November 13
- India strengthens domestic lithium-ion battery recycling: The government's decision to restrict exports of battery black mass is expected to encourage the recovery of valuable minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel.
- Nvidia leadership developments bring AI industry into focus: Reports involving CEO Jensen Huang and healthcare executive Kimberly Powell have drawn attention to the management and corporate governance of one of the world's leading artificial intelligence companies.
- Doomsday prediction linked to November 13, 2026, resurfaces: An old mathematical model developed in 1960 is attracting attention because its population-growth calculations pointed towards November 13, 2026. However, the model does not establish any scientifically verified prediction of the world's end.
- Cloud seeding research gains attention in Delhi: IIT Kanpur is overseeing research into artificial rain as a possible way to address air pollution. The exercise depends on suitable atmospheric conditions and the findings of technical studies.
Thought of the Day
"The beautiful thing about learning is that nobody can take it away from you." (B.B. King)
Meaning: Knowledge is one of the most valuable things a person can possess. It helps us understand the world, make better decisions and overcome challenges. Students should develop a habit of learning something new every day.
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School assembly news headlines, November 13 2026 news, Delhi cloud seeding, India U19 Asia Cup, stock market updates, ICSE ISC 2027 timetable, current affairs for students, national news headlines, international news, business news, education news headlines
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.