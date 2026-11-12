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BBOSE Class 10th & 12th Time Table 2026 Released: Download Secondary and Senior Secondary Exam Schedule PDF at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 11:55 IST

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the Class 10th and 12th Time Table 2026. Students can check the Secondary and Senior Secondary exam dates and download the official schedule PDF from bboseonline.bihar.gov.in

BBOSE Class 10th & 12th Time Table 2026 Released: Download Secondary and Senior Secondary Exam Schedule PDF at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in
BBOSE Class 10th & 12th Time Table 2026 Released: Download Secondary and Senior Secondary Exam Schedule PDF at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in
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BBOSE 10th 12th Exam 2026 Schedule: Bihar School Examination Board has released the schedule for the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination Class 10 and Class 12 exams. BBOSE Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations for the December 2026 session is available on the official website. Students appearing for the exams can download the timetable PDF through the link on the official website. 

As per the timetable released, the BBOSE Class 10 theory exams will be conducted from December 15 to 23, 2026, and the BBOSE Class 12 theory examinations will be conducted from December 9 to 23, 2026. Along with the schedule for the theory exams, the board will also be conducting the practical exams. The practical examination schedule has also been released. BBOSE Class 10 practical exams will be conducted from December 10 to 14, 2026, and the BBOSE Class 12 practical exams will be conducted from December 4 to 7, 2026. The exams will be held in two sessions. Session 1 will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, and the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. 

BBOSE 10th 12th Exam 2026 Timetable - Click Here

BBOSE Class 10 Timetable 2026

The BBOSE Class 10 theory examinations will begin with Science in the first shift and Painting in the second shift on December 15. The examinations will conclude on December 23.

Date

First shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

Second shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm)

December 15

Science

Painting

December 16

Home Science, Social Science

Mathematics

December 17

English

-

December 18

Hindi

Indian Culture and Heritage

December 19

Yoga and Physical Education

Basic Computer

December 21

Urdu

Sanskrit

December 22

Business Studies

Maithili

December 23

Bhojpuri, Bangla, Arabic, Persian

  

BBOSE Class 10 Practical Exam 2026

Check the complete schedule for BBOSE Class 10 practical exams

Date

First shift

Second shift

December 10

Home Science

Basic Computer

December 11

Yoga and Physical Education

Science

December 14

English

Painting

BBOSE Class 12 Timetable 2026

Candidates appearing for the Class 12 theory exams can check the exam timetable below

Date

First shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

Second shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm)

December 9

Maithili, Bangla

Magahi

December 10

Hindi

English

December 11

Mathematics

Chemistry

December 14

Biology

Physics

December 15

Geography

History

December 16

Sanskrit, Arabic

Psychology

December 17

Economics

Home Science

December 18

Political Science

Sociology

December 19

Yoga and Physical Education

Computer Science

December 21

Music

Painting

December 22

December 23

Business Studies

Urdu

Education, Philosophy

Accountancy, Bhojpuri

BBOSE Class 12 Practical Exam 2026

Check the schedule for the practical exams below

Date

First shift

Second shift

December 4

Physics, Chemistry

Painting, Geography

December 5

Biology, Yoga and Physical Education

Psychology, Home Science

December 7

Computer Science

Music

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 12, 2026, 11:54 IST
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