BBOSE Class 10th & 12th Time Table 2026 Released: Download Secondary and Senior Secondary Exam Schedule PDF at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in

BBOSE 10th 12th Exam 2026 Schedule: Bihar School Examination Board has released the schedule for the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination Class 10 and Class 12 exams. BBOSE Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations for the December 2026 session is available on the official website. Students appearing for the exams can download the timetable PDF through the link on the official website.

As per the timetable released, the BBOSE Class 10 theory exams will be conducted from December 15 to 23, 2026, and the BBOSE Class 12 theory examinations will be conducted from December 9 to 23, 2026. Along with the schedule for the theory exams, the board will also be conducting the practical exams. The practical examination schedule has also been released. BBOSE Class 10 practical exams will be conducted from December 10 to 14, 2026, and the BBOSE Class 12 practical exams will be conducted from December 4 to 7, 2026. The exams will be held in two sessions. Session 1 will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, and the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.