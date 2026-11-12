BBOSE Class 10th & 12th Time Table 2026 Released: Download Secondary and Senior Secondary Exam Schedule PDF at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in
The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the Class 10th and 12th Time Table 2026. Students can check the Secondary and Senior Secondary exam dates and download the official schedule PDF from bboseonline.bihar.gov.in
BBOSE 10th 12th Exam 2026 Schedule: Bihar School Examination Board has released the schedule for the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination Class 10 and Class 12 exams. BBOSE Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations for the December 2026 session is available on the official website. Students appearing for the exams can download the timetable PDF through the link on the official website.
As per the timetable released, the BBOSE Class 10 theory exams will be conducted from December 15 to 23, 2026, and the BBOSE Class 12 theory examinations will be conducted from December 9 to 23, 2026. Along with the schedule for the theory exams, the board will also be conducting the practical exams. The practical examination schedule has also been released. BBOSE Class 10 practical exams will be conducted from December 10 to 14, 2026, and the BBOSE Class 12 practical exams will be conducted from December 4 to 7, 2026. The exams will be held in two sessions. Session 1 will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, and the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.
BBOSE 10th 12th Exam 2026 Timetable - Click Here
BBOSE Class 10 Timetable 2026
The BBOSE Class 10 theory examinations will begin with Science in the first shift and Painting in the second shift on December 15. The examinations will conclude on December 23.
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Date
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First shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
|
Second shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm)
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December 15
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Science
|
Painting
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December 16
|
Home Science, Social Science
|
Mathematics
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December 17
|
English
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-
|
December 18
|
Hindi
|
Indian Culture and Heritage
|
December 19
|
Yoga and Physical Education
|
Basic Computer
|
December 21
|
Urdu
|
Sanskrit
|
December 22
|
Business Studies
|
Maithili
|
December 23
|
Bhojpuri, Bangla, Arabic, Persian
BBOSE Class 10 Practical Exam 2026
Check the complete schedule for BBOSE Class 10 practical exams
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Date
|
First shift
|
Second shift
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December 10
|
Home Science
|
Basic Computer
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December 11
|
Yoga and Physical Education
|
Science
|
December 14
|
English
|
Painting
BBOSE Class 12 Timetable 2026
Candidates appearing for the Class 12 theory exams can check the exam timetable below
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Date
|
First shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
|
Second shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm)
|
December 9
|
Maithili, Bangla
|
Magahi
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December 10
|
Hindi
|
English
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December 11
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Mathematics
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Chemistry
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December 14
|
Biology
|
Physics
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December 15
|
Geography
|
History
|
December 16
|
Sanskrit, Arabic
|
Psychology
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December 17
|
Economics
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Home Science
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December 18
|
Political Science
|
Sociology
|
December 19
|
Yoga and Physical Education
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Computer Science
|
December 21
|
Music
|
Painting
|
December 22
December 23
|
Business Studies
Urdu
|
Education, Philosophy
Accountancy, Bhojpuri
BBOSE Class 12 Practical Exam 2026
Check the schedule for the practical exams below
|
Date
|
First shift
|
Second shift
|
December 4
|
Physics, Chemistry
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Painting, Geography
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December 5
|
Biology, Yoga and Physical Education
|
Psychology, Home Science
|
December 7
|
Computer Science
|
Music
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.