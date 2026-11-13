Kerala Board Exam 2027 Timetable Released: Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Exams To Begin On March 1

Kerala Board Exam 2027: The examination schedule for Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 1 and 2 exams 2027 has been released. This year, the Kerala SSLC Exam 2027 will be conducted from March 1 to 30, 2027, while the Kerala HSE Plus 1 and Plus 2 and Vocational Higher Secondary Exams will be conducted from March 2 to 30, 2027.

Along with the schedule for the main public examination, the Kerala Board has also released the schedule for the SSLC and HSE Model Examinations. SSLC model exams will be held from February 16 to 20, 2027. The evaluation of the main exam answer sheets will be done from April 5, 2027, and the SSLC results are expected to be declared in the first week of May 2027. The HS Plus 1 and Plus 2 exam results are likely to be declared by May 15, 2027.