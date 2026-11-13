Kerala Board Exam 2027 Timetable Released: Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Exams To Begin On March 1
Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 1 and Plus 2 examination 2027 timetable has been announced. The board exams will be conducted from March 1 to 30, 2027.
Kerala Board Exam 2027: The examination schedule for Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 1 and 2 exams 2027 has been released. This year, the Kerala SSLC Exam 2027 will be conducted from March 1 to 30, 2027, while the Kerala HSE Plus 1 and Plus 2 and Vocational Higher Secondary Exams will be conducted from March 2 to 30, 2027.
Along with the schedule for the main public examination, the Kerala Board has also released the schedule for the SSLC and HSE Model Examinations. SSLC model exams will be held from February 16 to 20, 2027. The evaluation of the main exam answer sheets will be done from April 5, 2027, and the SSLC results are expected to be declared in the first week of May 2027. The HS Plus 1 and Plus 2 exam results are likely to be declared by May 15, 2027.
Kerala SSLC Subject-Wise Timetable 2027
Candidates appearing for the SSLC examination in March 2027 can check below the complete subject-wise schedule of the examination
|
Date
|
Subject
|
March 1, 2027
|
First Language – Part I
|
March 3, 2027
|
First Language – Part II
|
March 5, 2027
|
Third Language – Hindi/General Knowledge
|
March 8, 2027
|
Sanskrit
|
March 12, 2027
|
Physics
|
March 16, 2027
|
Second Language – English
|
March 18, 2027
|
Biology
|
March 23, 2027
|
Social Science
|
March 30, 2027
|
Mathematics
Kerala Plus One Subject-Wise Timetable 2027
Kerala Board HS Plus 1 (Class 11) exams will also be conducted in March 2027. The subject-wise schedule and session is given blow
|
Date
|
Session
|
Subjects
|
March 2, 2027
|
FN
|
Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
|
March 8, 2027
|
FN
|
Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
|
March 12, 2027
|
AN
|
Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
|
March 15, 2027
|
FN
|
Part I English
|
March 17, 2027
|
FN
|
Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
|
March 19, 2027
|
FN
|
Mathematics
|
March 22, 2027
|
FN
|
Economics, Electronic Systems
|
March 24, 2027
|
FN
|
Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology
|
March 29, 2027
|
FN
|
Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
|
March 30, 2027
|
AN
|
Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature
Kerala Plus Two Subject-Wise Timetable 2027
Complete schedule for Plus 2 Kerala board examination, along with session details, is provided below
|
Date
|
Session
|
Subjects
|
March 2, 2027
|
FN
|
Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology
|
March 8, 2027
|
FN
|
Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
|
March 12, 2027
|
AN
|
Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
|
March 15, 2027
|
FN
|
Economics, Electronic Systems
|
March 17, 2027
|
FN
|
Mathematics
|
March 19, 2027
|
FN
|
Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
|
March 22, 2027
|
FN
|
Part I English
|
March 24, 2027
|
FN
|
Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
|
March 29, 2027
|
FN
|
Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature
|
March 30, 2027
|
AN
|
Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.