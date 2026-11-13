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Kerala Board Exam 2027 Timetable Released: Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Exams To Begin On March 1

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 06:55 IST

Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 1 and Plus 2 examination 2027 timetable has been announced. The board exams will be conducted from March 1 to 30, 2027.

Kerala Board Exam 2027
Kerala Board Exam 2027
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Kerala Board Exam 2027: The examination schedule for Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 1 and 2 exams 2027 has been released. This year, the Kerala SSLC Exam 2027 will be conducted from March 1 to 30, 2027, while the Kerala HSE Plus 1 and Plus 2 and Vocational Higher Secondary Exams will be conducted from March 2 to 30, 2027.

Along with the schedule for the main public examination, the Kerala Board has also released the schedule for the SSLC and HSE Model Examinations. SSLC model exams will be held from February 16 to 20, 2027. The evaluation of the main exam answer sheets will be done from April 5, 2027, and the SSLC results are expected to be declared in the first week of May 2027. The HS Plus 1 and Plus 2 exam results are likely to be declared by May 15, 2027.

Kerala SSLC Subject-Wise Timetable 2027

Candidates appearing for the SSLC examination in March 2027 can check below the complete subject-wise schedule of the examination

Date

Subject

March 1, 2027

First Language – Part I

March 3, 2027

First Language – Part II

March 5, 2027

Third Language – Hindi/General Knowledge

March 8, 2027

Sanskrit

March 12, 2027

Physics

March 16, 2027

Second Language – English

March 18, 2027

Biology

March 23, 2027

Social Science

March 30, 2027

Mathematics

Kerala Plus One Subject-Wise Timetable 2027

Kerala Board HS Plus 1 (Class 11) exams will also be conducted in March 2027. The subject-wise schedule and session is given blow 

Date

Session

Subjects

March 2, 2027

FN

Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

March 8, 2027

FN

Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

March 12, 2027

AN

Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

March 15, 2027

FN

Part I English

March 17, 2027

FN

Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

March 19, 2027

FN

Mathematics

March 22, 2027

FN

Economics, Electronic Systems

March 24, 2027

FN

Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology

March 29, 2027

FN

Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

March 30, 2027

AN

Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

Kerala Plus Two Subject-Wise Timetable 2027

Complete schedule for Plus 2 Kerala board examination, along with session details, is provided below

Date

Session

Subjects

March 2, 2027

FN

Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology

March 8, 2027

FN

Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

March 12, 2027

AN

Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

March 15, 2027

FN

Economics, Electronic Systems

March 17, 2027

FN

Mathematics

March 19, 2027

FN

Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

March 22, 2027

FN

Part I English

March 24, 2027

FN

Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

March 29, 2027

FN

Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

March 30, 2027

AN

Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 13, 2026, 06:55 IST
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