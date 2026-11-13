AILET 2027 Extended Application Window Last Date, Apply at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

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AILET Applications 2027: National Law University, Delhi, will close the extended window for the AILET application process today, November 13, 2026. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application form can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. According to the notification issued earlier, the last date for students to submit the online application form for AILET 2027 was extended to November 13, 2026. The application window will close at 11:59 PM. The notification further states that candidates who have initiated the online registration process but have not completed the fee payment may do so until 8:00 AM on November 14, 2026. Fee payment requests received after 8:00 AM on November 14, 2026, will not be entertained. Candidates are strongly advised to complete all formalities well in advance to avoid last-minute technical or transactional issues.