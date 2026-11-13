AILET 2027 Extended Application Window Last Date, Apply at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
AILET 2027 extended application window closes today, November 13, 2026. Students appearing for the exams need to complete the registration and application process through the link available on the official website.
AILET Applications 2027: National Law University, Delhi, will close the extended window for the AILET application process today, November 13, 2026. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application form can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.
According to the notification issued earlier, the last date for students to submit the online application form for AILET 2027 was extended to November 13, 2026. The application window will close at 11:59 PM. The notification further states that candidates who have initiated the online registration process but have not completed the fee payment may do so until 8:00 AM on November 14, 2026. Fee payment requests received after 8:00 AM on November 14, 2026, will not be entertained. Candidates are strongly advised to complete all formalities well in advance to avoid last-minute technical or transactional issues.
AILET 2027 Application Link - Click Here
AILET 2027 Registration and Application Process
The AILET 2027 registration and application link will be available online until today. Students are advised to complete the online application through the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of AILET
Step 2: Click on New Registration
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
AILET 2027 Change in Exam City
According to the notification issued by NLU Delhi, the test city of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has been replaced with Cuttack, Odisha. AILET 2027 will now be conducted at Cuttack, Odisha, in place of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 02:00 p.m. to 04:00 p.m. Candidates who had selected Bhubaneswar as their first preference for the test city are advised to take note of this change and make the necessary arrangements to appear for the Entrance Test at Cuttack. Candidates who wish to change their first preference to any other available test city may do so through their AILET login on or before November 15, 2026.
City Change Notification - Click Here
AILET 2027 Verification and Correction of Application Details
All successfully registered candidates are required to login to their AILET 2027 portal account and verify the accuracy of their application details, particularly
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Personal details (Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Residential Address, etc.)
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Photograph
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Scanned Signature
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Test City Preferences
Candidates may update these details on the portal until 8:00 AM on November 15, 2026. No requests for corrections or modifications will be accepted after this deadline.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.