ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Board Exam Pattern 2026-27: The ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies board examinations for the 2026-27 academic year (Board Exam Year 2027) are expected to be held in February-March 2027. The subject has 100 marks in total, out of which 80 marks are from the external theory paper while 20 marks are internal assessment marks.

Commercial Studies is based on gaining knowledge of the functioning of business, trading, finance, accounts, human resource management, and marketing, which helps students gain a base for learning about commerce in future classes. The new paper pattern for the year 2026-27 includes theoretical and practical aspects that are assessed using objective, short answer, descriptive, and competency-based type questions.

Candidates can have an idea of how to prepare for the upcoming exams by taking into consideration the following complete paper pattern of the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam 2026-27.