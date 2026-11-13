ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage
ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27: The ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2026–27 splits 100 marks into an 80-mark external theory exam and a 20-mark internal assessment. Conducted over two hours, the paper divides into compulsory short-answer Section A and choice-based descriptive Section B, testing theoretical concepts, final accounts, and competency-based business applications.
ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Board Exam Pattern 2026-27: The ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies board examinations for the 2026-27 academic year (Board Exam Year 2027) are expected to be held in February-March 2027. The subject has 100 marks in total, out of which 80 marks are from the external theory paper while 20 marks are internal assessment marks.
Commercial Studies is based on gaining knowledge of the functioning of business, trading, finance, accounts, human resource management, and marketing, which helps students gain a base for learning about commerce in future classes. The new paper pattern for the year 2026-27 includes theoretical and practical aspects that are assessed using objective, short answer, descriptive, and competency-based type questions.
Candidates can have an idea of how to prepare for the upcoming exams by taking into consideration the following complete paper pattern of the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam 2026-27.
ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27
ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies students appearing in the exam of the year 2025-26 must know about the exam pattern, marking scheme, and structure of the paper to prepare themselves properly. See the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26:
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Aspect
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Details
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Duration
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2 hours
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Total Marks
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80 marks (external assessment) + 20 marks internal assessment
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Paper Structure
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Two sections: Section A (compulsory short answers) and Section B (detailed answers with choice)
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Section A
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Short answer questions covering entire syllabus, no choice
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Section B
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Detailed answer questions, choice to answer 4 questions
ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Question Paper Pattern 2026-27
Candidates appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Test 2025-26 must get acquainted with the question paper format in order to perform well in the examination. Both theory and application of concepts will be assessed using a combination of objective and descriptive questions. See the detailed ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Question Paper Format 2025-26:
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Section
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Question Types
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Number of Questions
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Marks
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Notes
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A
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Short answers (including MCQs)
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All compulsory
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40 marks total
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MCQ, short answer, fill in the blanks, match the following, etc.
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B
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Detailed answers
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Answer any 4 out of 6 questions
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40 marks total
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Each question may have two parts of 5 marks each; includes practical sums
ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Topic-Wise Weightage 2026-27
Students can check the below table for the ICSE Class 10 Commerical Studies Topic Wise Weightage 2026-27:
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Topic
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Weightage (Marks)
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Stakeholders in Commercial Organizations
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15
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Business Environment
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10
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Business Services
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10
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Marketing
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10
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Business Finance and Accounting
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15
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Business Structure and Organization
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10
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Commerce and Trade
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10
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Practical and Applied Commercial Arithmetic
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10
Key Preparation Strategies For Students
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Competence & Application Based Approach (50% Weightage): Be prepared for business situations, consumer complaints, banking fraud detection, and MCQs with assertion-reasoning based on conceptual applications rather than memorization.
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Final Accounts & Differentiation Mastery: Practice preparing your Trading, Profit & Loss Accounts and Balance Sheet. Prepare concise comparison tables for some commonly asked differentiations such as Internal v/s External Stakeholders, Marketing v/s Sales, Shares v/s Debentures, NEFT v/s RTGS.
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Time Management Tips: Dedicate around 45 minutes to section A (40 marks), 60 minutes to section B (four 10 marks questions where you will have additional time for final accounts question) and keep 15 minutes for checking and highlighting important points.
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