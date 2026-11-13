CSEET October 2026 Copy of Evaluated Answer Book To be Released on ICSI Examination Answer Book Portal

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CSEET October 2026 Answer Book Copy: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will provide candidates with the facility to access copies of the answer books on request. The answer book will be available for the October 2026 exams on the ICSI Examination Answer Book Portal. As per the notification released, the portal will be operational for students from November 16, 2026. According to the notification released, after applying, a user ID and password will be sent to the student at his/her registered email from cpioexam@icsi.edu. The student will be required to enter those credentials at the web location https://cc.icsi.edu/#viewanswerbook, and thereafter, the Answer Book(s) shall be provided to him/her. In case of any difficulty in accessing the Answer Book, the student may write to cpioexam@icsi.edu within the Record Retention Period of the Institute, i.e. December 30, 2026

Answer Book Application - Click Here CSEET October 2026 Answer Book Notification - Click Here ICSI CSEET October 2026 Evaluated Answer Book: Points to Remember Check the details to keep in mind regarding the evaluated answer books of CSEET October 2026 1. The copy of the evaluated Answer Books will be issued to students within the prescribed time as per the Record Retention schedule, i.e., ordinarily for a period of 45 days from the date of Declaration of results, i.e. till December 30, 2026. 2. Any student can seek a copy of his/her Answer Book(s). The copy of the evaluated Answer Book(s) is the personal information of the student, and such Answer Book(s) shall only be supplied to the student concerned and not to anyone else. 3. A student who wishes to obtain a copy of his/her Answer Book(s) of any subject(s), as above, can apply at the aforesaid portal using the following link

4. Students are requested to apply for the scanned copies of Answer Books at this portal only, and not through RTI website as the Answer Books are available free of cost at this portal 5. The tab “Apply Answer Books” is to be used for applying for Answer Books using the required credentials, and the Tab “View Answer Books” is to be used for viewing the Answer Book(s) 6. In case a student applies for Verification of Marks / Certified Copies / Inspection of Answer Book(s) simultaneously, his/her application will be treated as per the guidelines of Verification of Marks / Certified Copies / Inspection and Answer Books will be available after completion of the prescribed procedure 7. The copy of the Answer Book(s) supplied to the student shall be for his/her exclusive self- inspection/personal reference, guidance and solely be used for the bona fide educational purposes by the Applicant student and the same shall not be used for any legal purposes. Under no circumstances shall the Answer Book (s) so supplied be made available or put up for review in the public domain to any other person or put up for view in the public domain. Sharing a copy of the Answer Book(s) or part thereof with any other person or in the public domain/social media etc., and /or making comments publicly on the valuation of Answer Book(s) are strictly prohibited, and such instances will be viewed seriously.