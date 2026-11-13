NVIDIA Stock Crash: Did Jensen Huang’s Sudden Exit Send The Company Into A Spin? Check Share Price Fallout And Performance
NVIDIA shares came under pressure following reports of Jensen Huang’s sudden resignation as CEO. The stock plunged during intraday trading before recovering to close lower. Check the share price movement, market value impact and the company’s next steps.
NVIDIA Stock Price: The share market is one of the most sensitive indicators of a company's performance. Following the recent developments, NVIDIA has witnessed considerable volatility in its market value.
NVIDIA shares witnessed a dramatic fall on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang resigned with immediate effect.
The stock plunged 14.3% during intraday trading before recovering to close at $166.19, down 4.34%.
Huang's sudden exit comes amid reports of alleged personal relationships, including one involving a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.
NVIDIA appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO immediately after Jensen's resignation to prevent the company's operations from coming to a standstill.
This move has left investors watching the company's next move.
Also Read: Who Is Colette Kress? Meet The Nvidia CFO Who Could Be The Next CEO Amid Jensen Huang Leadership Crisis
Why Did Jensen Huang Resign as NVIDIA CEO?
Jensen Huang's resignation has invited so much of everything together that it is now becoming difficult to understand the future steps of the company.
The allegations have followed mounting scrutiny over reports of personal relationships, national security concerns and corporate governance questions.
Although NVIDIA did not disclose a specific reason for his departure in its official announcement, the developments surrounding the controversy intensified pressure on the company's leadership.
Key Reasons Behind Jensen Huang's Resignation
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Key Reasons
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Details
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1. Alleged China Intelligence Links
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Reports linked Huang to Alice Huang, a Singapore-based businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of having ties to Chinese intelligence. Her reported Megaspeed connection raised national security concerns over restricted AI chip exports.
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2. Alleged Relationship With an NVIDIA Executive
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Reports alleged a relationship between Huang and Kimberly Powell, NVIDIA's Vice President of Healthcare, raising concerns about workplace conduct, corporate governance and conflicts of interest.
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3. Investigations and Board Pressure
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Reports of US investigations and growing scrutiny reportedly prompted NVIDIA's board to reconsider Huang's leadership before accepting his resignation, ending his 33-year tenure.
Also Read: From Ian Buck to Jay Puri: Meet the Nine CEO Frontrunners of World's Biggest AI Company as Board Weighs Jensen Huang's Future as Nvidia CEO
How Did NVIDIA Shares React to Jensen Huang's Resignation?
NVIDIA shares came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday, November 12, 2026, following Jensen Huang's resignation. The stock plunged 14.3% during intraday trading before recovering to close at $166.19, down 4.34%. The sharp fall erased approximately $182 billion from the company's market capitalisation, bringing its valuation to $4.01 trillion. Trading volumes also surged, with nearly 737 million shares changing hands. Over the week, NVIDIA reportedly lost around $493 billion in market value amid growing uncertainty.
NVIDIA Stock Market Performance
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Market Indicators
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Details
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Closing Share Price
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$166.19
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Previous Closing Price
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$173.73
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Net Decline
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$7.54
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Percentage Fall
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4.34%
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Intraday Opening Price
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$151.00
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Intraday Low
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$148.80
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Intraday High
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$167.14
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Trading Volume
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Approximately 737 million shares
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Market Capitalisation
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$4.01 trillion
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Market Value Erased on Thursday
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$182 billion
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Weekly Market Value Loss
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Approximately $493 billion
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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