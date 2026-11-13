NVIDIA Stock Crash: Did Jensen Huang’s Sudden Exit Send The Company Into A Spin? Check Share Price Fallout And Performance

NVIDIA Stock Price: The share market is one of the most sensitive indicators of a company's performance. Following the recent developments, NVIDIA has witnessed considerable volatility in its market value.

NVIDIA shares witnessed a dramatic fall on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang resigned with immediate effect.

The stock plunged 14.3% during intraday trading before recovering to close at $166.19, down 4.34%.

Huang's sudden exit comes amid reports of alleged personal relationships, including one involving a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

NVIDIA appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO immediately after Jensen's resignation to prevent the company's operations from coming to a standstill.

This move has left investors watching the company's next move.