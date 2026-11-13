NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Round: Reporting Ends Soon, Check Details at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced November 16, 2026, as the last date for candidates to report to their allotted colleges under the NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates who have been allotted MBBS seats must complete their admission formalities within the prescribed deadline. The final seat allotment result is available on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. The counselling round was conducted to fill the vacant MBBS seats remaining after the earlier rounds of NEET UG Counselling. MCC has also released the Round 5 allotment result for BDS and BSc Nursing courses. Candidates are advised to check their allotment status and complete the reporting process without waiting for the last date.

NEET UG 2026 Important Dates for Special Stray Round

According to the MCC counselling schedule, the Special Stray Vacancy Round registration process started on November 2, 2026 and continued until November 4, 2026. Candidates were allowed to fill their choices until November 5, 2026. The final seat allotment result was released on November 6, 2026, following the provisional allotment process. Candidates allotted seats must now report to their respective institutions to confirm admission. Given below are the important dates for the NEET UG Special Stray Round 2026:-