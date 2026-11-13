NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Round: Reporting Ends Soon, Check Details at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Round reporting deadline is November 16, 2026. Check the MCC seat allotment result and important dates and college reporting instructions in the article given below.
Key Points
- Candidates must report to allotted colleges by November 16, 2026, for NEET UG 2026.
- NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Round final seat allotment result released Nov 6, 2026.
- Special Stray Round registration for NEET UG 2026 was from Nov 2 to 4, 2026.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced November 16, 2026, as the last date for candidates to report to their allotted colleges under the NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates who have been allotted MBBS seats must complete their admission formalities within the prescribed deadline. The final seat allotment result is available on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. The counselling round was conducted to fill the vacant MBBS seats remaining after the earlier rounds of NEET UG Counselling. MCC has also released the Round 5 allotment result for BDS and BSc Nursing courses. Candidates are advised to check their allotment status and complete the reporting process without waiting for the last date.
NEET UG 2026 Important Dates for Special Stray Round
According to the MCC counselling schedule, the Special Stray Vacancy Round registration process started on November 2, 2026 and continued until November 4, 2026. Candidates were allowed to fill their choices until November 5, 2026. The final seat allotment result was released on November 6, 2026, following the provisional allotment process. Candidates allotted seats must now report to their respective institutions to confirm admission. Given below are the important dates for the NEET UG Special Stray Round 2026:-
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Events
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Date
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Registration Dates
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November 2 to 4, 2026
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Choice Filling
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November 2 to 5, 2026
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Seat Allotment Result
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November 6, 2026
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Reporting and Joining
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November 7 to 16, 2026
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Last Date of Joining
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November 16, 2026
How to Check the NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Round Allotment Result?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their seat allotment on the official website:-
- Go to the official website of MCC website at mcc.nic.in
- Open the UG Medical Counselling section.
- Find the NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round allotment result link.
- Open the allotment result PDF.
- Search for your NEET UG roll number to check the allotted college and course.
- Download the allotment letter through the candidate login.
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What Should Candidates Do After the Seat Allotment?
Candidates who have been allotted seats must report physically to their respective colleges before the November 16 deadline. They should carry their allotment letter, NEET UG admit card and scorecard, Class 10 and 12 certificates, identity proof, photographs and applicable category certificates. Candidates should also check the respective college’s admission instructions and fee requirements before reporting. The reporting deadline is November 16, 2026, up to 5 PM. Candidates must complete the joining formalities within the specified time to secure their allotted seats.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.