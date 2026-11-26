At 11:00 AM on 26 November 1949 inside New Delhi’s packed Constitution Hall, Dr Rajendra Prasad put a single motion to vote: "That the Constitution as settled by the Assembly be passed." Prolonged cheers followed. That moment explains why 26 November is celebrated as Constitution Day across India every year.

On 26 November 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and the Assembly and called the document a priceless heritage of Indian democracy, even as political debates over constitutional rights continue outside Parliament.

What is Constitution Day?

You might still hear older lawyers call 26 November as National Law Day. That was its name after jurist Dr LM Singhvi proposed the observance in 1979.

But everything changed on 19 November 2015, when the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment issued a Gazette notification declaring 26 November as Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) to promote Constitutional values among citizens and to coincide with Dr Ambedkar's 125th birth anniversary.