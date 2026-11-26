Punjab Police Constable Result 2026 (OUT): Download PST/PMT Merit List PDF at punjabpolice.gov.in
Punjab Police Constable Result 2026: Punjab Police has released the Constable Result 2026 for Stage-II (PST/PMT). Overall, 8342 candidates are shortlisted for Stage-III (Document Scrutiny). The roll number list and category-wise cut-off are available on punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download the PDF and check their status.
Key Points
- Punjab Police Constable Stage-II (PST/PMT) result released on Nov 26, 2026.
- 8342 candidates shortlisted for Stage-III (Document Scrutiny).
- 3298 constable posts to be filled; CBT result declared on Oct 7, 2026.
Punjab Police Constable Result 2026 OUT: Punjab Police has released the Punjab Police Constable Result 2026 on November 26, 2026, for Stage-II, which includes the Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The result is for the recruitment of Police Constable in the District and Armed Police Cadre 2026. A total of 8342 candidates have been shortlisted for Stage-III, which is Document Scrutiny. The roll number list has been released along with the category-wise cut-off marks. The Stage-II result came after the written exam (CBT) result, which was declared on 7 October 2026. Through this recruitment, 3298 constable posts will be filled in Punjab Police. Check the result here
Punjab Police Constable PST/ PMT Result 2026 PDF Download
Punjab Police Constable Physical Result 2026 is now available on November 26, 2026, on the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in. The Stage-II (PST/PMT) result is released as a roll number-wise PDF with the category-wise cut-off. Candidates can download it from the official Punjab Police website using the link below.
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Punjab Police Constable Physical Result 2026 Link
Punjab Police Constable Physical Result 2026 Highlights
Here are the key details of the Punjab Police Constable Result 2026 for Stage-II (PST/PMT) in a quick table.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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Punjab Police
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Post Name
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Police Constable (District and Armed Police Cadre)
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Recruitment Year
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2026
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Total Vacancies
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3298
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Stage-II Name
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Physical Screening Test (PST) & Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
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Stage-II Result Status
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Released
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Candidates Shortlisted
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8342
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Next Stage
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Stage-III (Document Scrutiny)
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CBT Result Date
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7 October 2026
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Result Release Date
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26 November 2026
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Result Mode
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Online (roll number list and cut-off)
Steps to Download Punjab Police Constable Result 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download the Stage-II (PST/PMT) result PDF from the official website.
1. Visit the official website of Punjab Police, punjabpolice.gov.in.
2. Open the Recruitment section on the homepage.
3. Click on the link for the Constable Recruitment 2026 Stage-II (PST/PMT) result.
4. The result PDF will open on the screen.
5. Press Ctrl+F (or use the search option on mobile) and enter your roll number.
6. If your roll number is in the list, you are shortlisted for Stage-III (Document Scrutiny).
7. Download the PDF and take a printout for future use.
What Next After Punjab Police Constable PST/ PMT Result 2026?
Shortlisted candidates now move to the next stage of the recruitment process. Here is what they should do after the Stage-II result.
• Stage-III is Document Scrutiny. Candidates whose roll numbers are in the list will be called for it.
• Keep all original documents ready, along with self-attested photocopies.
• Keep the category certificate ready, if applicable.
• Keep a printout of the online application form and the admit card or call letter, when released.
• Check the official website regularly for the date, time and venue of Document Scrutiny.
Also Check: Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2026
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com