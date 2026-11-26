Punjab Police Constable Physical Result 2026 is now available on November 26, 2026, on the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in. The Stage-II (PST/PMT) result is released as a roll number-wise PDF with the category-wise cut-off. Candidates can download it from the official Punjab Police website using the link below.

Punjab Police Constable Result 2026 OUT: Punjab Police has released the Punjab Police Constable Result 2026 on November 26, 2026 , for Stage-II, which includes the Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The result is for the recruitment of Police Constable in the District and Armed Police Cadre 2026. A total of 8342 candidates have been shortlisted for Stage-III, which is Document Scrutiny. The roll number list has been released along with the category-wise cut-off marks. The Stage-II result came after the written exam (CBT) result, which was declared on 7 October 2026 . Through this recruitment, 3298 constable posts will be filled in Punjab Police. Check the result here

Here are the key details of the Punjab Police Constable Result 2026 for Stage-II (PST/PMT) in a quick table.

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download the Stage-II (PST/PMT) result PDF from the official website.

1. Visit the official website of Punjab Police, punjabpolice.gov.in.

2. Open the Recruitment section on the homepage.

3. Click on the link for the Constable Recruitment 2026 Stage-II (PST/PMT) result.

4. The result PDF will open on the screen.

5. Press Ctrl+F (or use the search option on mobile) and enter your roll number.

6. If your roll number is in the list, you are shortlisted for Stage-III (Document Scrutiny).

7. Download the PDF and take a printout for future use.

What Next After Punjab Police Constable PST/ PMT Result 2026?

Shortlisted candidates now move to the next stage of the recruitment process. Here is what they should do after the Stage-II result.

• Stage-III is Document Scrutiny. Candidates whose roll numbers are in the list will be called for it.