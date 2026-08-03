IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2026: Check Changes in Exam Pattern & Topic-Wise Syllabus of Prelims and Mains
Check the complete IBPS Clerk syllabus 2026, new exam pattern for Mains, exam pattern for Prelims exam, sectional timings and other important details.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has started the application process for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2026 from August 1, 2026, and the online application process will end on August 21, 2026. Before applying for the recruitment process, it is important to understand the syllabus and exam pattern of the recruitment exam 2026. The IBPS Clerk Syllabus exam pattern is divided into two phases, i.e., prelims and mains. In the exam, questions are asked from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and General and Financial Awareness. Read this article to know more about the IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern, and the new changes introduced.
IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern of Prelims and Mains 2026 & New Changes Introduced
The IBPS Clerk has released the exam pattern for the Prelims and Mains exams in the detailed notification for the IBPS Clerk 2026 exam. As compared to the IBPS Clerk 2025 exam pattern, there have been a few new changes introduced in the Mains Exam Pattern. Given below are the changes introduced in 2026, with comparison to the 2025 exam pattern:-
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Changes
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Exam Pattern Mains 2025
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Exam Pattern Mains 2026
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Total Number of Questions
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155 Questions were asked
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160 questions will be asked, with each section having 40 questions
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Total Marks
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The paper was of 200 marks
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This year, as well, the paper will be conducted for 200 marks
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Duration of Exam
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The exam was conducted in 120 minutes
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The exam will be conducted in 125 minutes, with sectional timings increased by 5 minutes.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2026
The IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam pattern 2026 will ask 100 objective-type questions from English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The total marks for the preliminary exam will be 100, and the exam will have to be completed within 60 minutes. Given below is the complete exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026
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Section
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Total Number of Questions
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Total Marks
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Duration (Sectional Timings)
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Numerical Ability
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35
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35
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20 Minutes
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English Langauge
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30
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35
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20 Minutes
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Reasoning Ability
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35
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35
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20 Minutes
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Total
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100
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100
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60 Minutes
Candidates should note that each correct answer will carry 1 mark, and the candidates will have to qualify in each of the sections by scoring the cutoff marks set by IBPS. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2026
The questions in the Mains paper of the IBPS Clerk exam 2026 will be asked from General or Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The total number of questions asked will be 160, and the total number of marks will be 200. The Mains paper will have to be completed within 125 minutes. Given below is the complete exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Mains Paper 2026:-
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Section
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Total Number of Questions
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Total Marks
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Duration (Sectional Timings)
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General and Financial Awareness
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40
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50
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20 Minutes
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General English
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40
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40
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35 Minutes
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Quantitative Aptitude
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40
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50
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35 Minutes
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Reasoning Ability
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40
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60
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35 Minutes
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Total
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160
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200
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125 Minutes
There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.
IBPS Clerk Topic-Wise Syllabus for Prelims and Mains 2026
Understanding the complete syllabus of the exam helps candidates prepare their study plan more effectively. The syllabi for the Prelims and the Mains are completely different from each other. Given below is the topic-wise syllabus of IBPS Clerk Prelims and Mains Paper 2026.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
Given below is the topic-wise syllabus of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2026. This section contains the syllabus of numerical ability, reasoning ability and general English.
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Sections
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Topic-Wise Syllabus
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Numerical Ability
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Reasoning Ability
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General English
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IBPS Clerk Mains Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
Given below is the topic-wise syllabus of the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2026. This section contains the syllabus of General and Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.
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Section
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Topic-Wise Syllabus
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General and Financial Awareness
|
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Reasoning Ability
|
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English Language
|
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Quantitative Aptitude
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Computer Aptitude
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Candidates are advised to prepare their study plan for the IBPS Clerk Exam 2026 after completing understanding the syllabus and the exam pattern for the IBPS Clerk Exam 2026.
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