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IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2026: Check Changes in Exam Pattern & Topic-Wise Syllabus of Prelims and Mains

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 13:18 IST

Check the complete IBPS Clerk syllabus 2026, new exam pattern for Mains, exam pattern for Prelims exam, sectional timings and other important details.

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2026: Check Changes in Exam Pattern & Topic-Wise Syllabus of Prelims and Mains
IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2026: Check Changes in Exam Pattern & Topic-Wise Syllabus of Prelims and Mains

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has started the application process for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2026 from August 1, 2026, and the online application process will end on August 21, 2026. Before applying for the recruitment process, it is important to understand the syllabus and exam pattern of the recruitment exam 2026.  The IBPS Clerk Syllabus exam pattern is divided into two phases, i.e., prelims and mains. In the exam, questions are asked from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and General and Financial Awareness. Read this article to know more about the IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern, and the new changes introduced.

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern of Prelims and Mains 2026 & New Changes Introduced 

The IBPS Clerk has released the exam pattern for the Prelims and Mains exams in the detailed notification for the IBPS Clerk 2026 exam. As compared to the IBPS Clerk 2025 exam pattern, there have been a few new changes introduced in the Mains Exam Pattern. Given below are the changes introduced in 2026, with comparison to the 2025 exam pattern:-

Changes 

Exam Pattern Mains 2025

Exam Pattern Mains 2026

Total Number of Questions 

155 Questions were asked

160 questions will be asked, with each section having 40 questions 

Total Marks

The paper was of 200 marks

This year, as well, the paper will be conducted for 200 marks

Duration of Exam 

The exam was conducted in 120 minutes

The exam will be conducted in 125 minutes, with sectional timings increased by 5 minutes. 

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2026

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam pattern 2026 will ask 100 objective-type questions from English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The total marks for the preliminary exam will be 100, and the exam will have to be completed within 60 minutes. Given below is the complete exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026

Section

Total Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration (Sectional Timings)

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

English Langauge

30

35

20 Minutes

Reasoning Ability 

35

35

20 Minutes

Total

100

100

60 Minutes

Candidates should note that each correct answer will carry 1 mark, and the candidates will have to qualify in each of the sections by scoring the cutoff marks set by IBPS.  There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. 

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2026

The questions in the Mains paper of the IBPS Clerk exam 2026 will be asked from General or Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The total number of questions asked will be 160, and the total number of marks will be 200. The Mains paper will have to be completed within 125 minutes. Given below is the complete exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Mains Paper 2026:-

Section

Total Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration (Sectional Timings)

General and Financial Awareness

40

50

20 Minutes

General English

40

40

35 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

40

50

35 Minutes

Reasoning Ability

40

60

35 Minutes

Total 

160

200

125 Minutes

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. 

IBPS Clerk Topic-Wise Syllabus for Prelims and Mains 2026

Understanding the complete syllabus of the exam helps candidates prepare their study plan more effectively. The syllabi for the Prelims and the Mains are completely different from each other. Given below is the topic-wise syllabus of  IBPS Clerk Prelims and Mains Paper 2026.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026

Given below is the topic-wise syllabus of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2026. This section contains the syllabus of numerical ability, reasoning ability and general English.

Sections

Topic-Wise Syllabus

Numerical Ability
  • Partnership
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Percentage
  • Averages
  • Elements of Algebra
  • Speed
  • Time and Work
  • Compound Interest and Simple Interest
  • Height and Distance
  • Profit, Loss and Discount
  • Mensuration
  • Logarithms
  • Stocks and Shares
  • Clocks
  • Time and Distance 
  • Mixture and Allegations
  • Surface  Area and Volume
  • Bar and Graphs
  • Probability
  • Line Charts
  • Pie Charts
  • Bar and Graphs
  • Tables
  • Trignometry
  • Data Interpretation
  • Permutation and Combinations, etc.

Reasoning Ability
  • Classification
  • Direction Sense Test
  • Word Formation
  • Analogy
  • Word Formation
  • Decision-making test
  • Alphabet test
  • Statement and conclusions
  • Syllogism
  • Series Test
  • Statements and assumptions
  • Statement and Arguments
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Sitting Arrangement
  • Figure Series
  • Blood Relations
  • Odd Figure Out
  • Passage and Conclusion
  • Assertion and Reasoning
  • Miscellaneous Test, etc
  • Number, Ranking and Time Sequence, etc.

General English
  • Spotting errors
  • Direct and Indirect Speech
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Synonyms and Antonyms
  • Vocabulary
  • Spotting Errors
  • Deriving Conclusions
  • Word Formation
  • Spelling
  • Idiom and Phrases
  • Passage Completion
  • Topic rearrangement of the passage
  • Theme Detection 
  • Active and Passive Voice, etc.

IBPS Clerk Mains Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026

Given below is the topic-wise syllabus of the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2026. This section contains the syllabus of General and Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.

Section

Topic-Wise Syllabus

General and Financial Awareness
  • Current Affairs
  • Banking Awareness
  • National and International Currencies
  • Important Places
  • Books and Authors
  • Awards
  • Headquarers
  • Government Schemes
  • Important Days
  • Awards
  • Famous Organisations and their Headquarters
  • Financial Awareness
  • RBI Circulars-based questions
  • Important Appointments
  • Banking Terms
  • Union Budget, etc

Reasoning Ability
  • Blood Relations
  • Puzzles
  • Seating Arrangements
  • Inequalities
  • Syllogism
  • Input and Output
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Order and Ranking
  • Alphnumeric Series
  • Distance
  • Verbal Reasoning
  • Direction Sense
  • Classification
  • Simplication
  • Inequalities
  • Statements and Arguments
  • Assertion and Reasoning
  • Passage and Conclusion, etc.

English Language
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Synonyms and Antonyms
  • Misspelled Word
  • Vocabulary
  • Para Jumbles
  • Sentence Correction
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Spotting Errors
  • Word Formation
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Idioms and Phrases
  • Passage competition
  • Active and Passive Voice
  • Cloze Test

Quantitative Aptitude
  • Data Interpretation
  • Simplification
  • Number Series
  • Profit and Loss
  • Mensuration
  • Quadratic equation
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Average
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Relations
  • Simple and Compound Interest
  • Permutation and Combination
  • Time and Distance 
  • Work, Time and Energy 

Computer Aptitude
  • Database Basics
  • Security tools and viruses
  • Networking and Communication
  • History of Computers
  • Basic Functions of MS Office Word, MS Excel, MS-Powerpoint
  • Window operating system basics
  • Basics of Hardware and Software, etc

Candidates are advised to prepare their study plan for the IBPS Clerk Exam 2026 after completing understanding the syllabus and the exam pattern for the IBPS Clerk Exam 2026.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 13:18 IST

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