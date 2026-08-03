IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2026: Check Changes in Exam Pattern & Topic-Wise Syllabus of Prelims and Mains

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has started the application process for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2026 from August 1, 2026, and the online application process will end on August 21, 2026. Before applying for the recruitment process, it is important to understand the syllabus and exam pattern of the recruitment exam 2026. The IBPS Clerk Syllabus exam pattern is divided into two phases, i.e., prelims and mains. In the exam, questions are asked from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and General and Financial Awareness. Read this article to know more about the IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern, and the new changes introduced. IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern of Prelims and Mains 2026 & New Changes Introduced The IBPS Clerk has released the exam pattern for the Prelims and Mains exams in the detailed notification for the IBPS Clerk 2026 exam. As compared to the IBPS Clerk 2025 exam pattern, there have been a few new changes introduced in the Mains Exam Pattern. Given below are the changes introduced in 2026, with comparison to the 2025 exam pattern:-

Changes Exam Pattern Mains 2025 Exam Pattern Mains 2026 Total Number of Questions 155 Questions were asked 160 questions will be asked, with each section having 40 questions Total Marks The paper was of 200 marks This year, as well, the paper will be conducted for 200 marks Duration of Exam The exam was conducted in 120 minutes The exam will be conducted in 125 minutes, with sectional timings increased by 5 minutes. IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2026 The IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam pattern 2026 will ask 100 objective-type questions from English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The total marks for the preliminary exam will be 100, and the exam will have to be completed within 60 minutes. Given below is the complete exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026

Section Total Number of Questions Total Marks Duration (Sectional Timings) Numerical Ability 35 35 20 Minutes English Langauge 30 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 100 60 Minutes Candidates should note that each correct answer will carry 1 mark, and the candidates will have to qualify in each of the sections by scoring the cutoff marks set by IBPS. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2026 The questions in the Mains paper of the IBPS Clerk exam 2026 will be asked from General or Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The total number of questions asked will be 160, and the total number of marks will be 200. The Mains paper will have to be completed within 125 minutes. Given below is the complete exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Mains Paper 2026:-

Section Total Number of Questions Total Marks Duration (Sectional Timings) General and Financial Awareness 40 50 20 Minutes General English 40 40 35 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 40 50 35 Minutes Reasoning Ability 40 60 35 Minutes Total 160 200 125 Minutes There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. IBPS Clerk Topic-Wise Syllabus for Prelims and Mains 2026 Understanding the complete syllabus of the exam helps candidates prepare their study plan more effectively. The syllabi for the Prelims and the Mains are completely different from each other. Given below is the topic-wise syllabus of IBPS Clerk Prelims and Mains Paper 2026. IBPS Clerk Prelims Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026 Given below is the topic-wise syllabus of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2026. This section contains the syllabus of numerical ability, reasoning ability and general English.

Sections Topic-Wise Syllabus Numerical Ability Partnership

Ratio and Proportion

Percentage

Averages

Elements of Algebra

Speed

Time and Work

Compound Interest and Simple Interest

Height and Distance

Profit, Loss and Discount

Mensuration

Logarithms

Stocks and Shares

Clocks

Time and Distance

Mixture and Allegations

Surface Area and Volume

Bar and Graphs

Probability

Line Charts

Pie Charts

Bar and Graphs

Tables

Trignometry

Data Interpretation

Permutation and Combinations, etc. Reasoning Ability Classification

Direction Sense Test

Word Formation

Analogy

Word Formation

Decision-making test

Alphabet test

Statement and conclusions

Syllogism

Series Test

Statements and assumptions

Statement and Arguments

Coding and Decoding

Sitting Arrangement

Figure Series

Blood Relations

Odd Figure Out

Passage and Conclusion

Assertion and Reasoning

Miscellaneous Test, etc

Number, Ranking and Time Sequence, etc. General English Spotting errors

Direct and Indirect Speech

Reading Comprehension

Synonyms and Antonyms

Vocabulary

Spotting Errors

Deriving Conclusions

Word Formation

Spelling

Idiom and Phrases

Passage Completion

Topic rearrangement of the passage

Theme Detection

Active and Passive Voice, etc.

IBPS Clerk Mains Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026 Given below is the topic-wise syllabus of the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2026. This section contains the syllabus of General and Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Section Topic-Wise Syllabus General and Financial Awareness Current Affairs

Banking Awareness

National and International Currencies

Important Places

Books and Authors

Awards

Headquarers

Government Schemes

Important Days

Awards

Famous Organisations and their Headquarters

Financial Awareness

RBI Circulars-based questions

Important Appointments

Banking Terms

Union Budget, etc Reasoning Ability Blood Relations

Puzzles

Seating Arrangements

Inequalities

Syllogism

Input and Output

Data Sufficiency

Order and Ranking

Alphnumeric Series

Distance

Verbal Reasoning

Direction Sense

Classification

Simplication

Inequalities

Statements and Arguments

Assertion and Reasoning

Passage and Conclusion, etc. English Language Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms and Antonyms

Misspelled Word

Vocabulary

Para Jumbles

Sentence Correction

Sentence Improvement

Spotting Errors

Word Formation

Reading Comprehension

Idioms and Phrases

Passage competition

Active and Passive Voice

Cloze Test Quantitative Aptitude Data Interpretation

Simplification

Number Series

Profit and Loss

Mensuration

Quadratic equation

Data Sufficiency

Average

Ratio and Proportion

Relations

Simple and Compound Interest

Permutation and Combination

Time and Distance

Work, Time and Energy Computer Aptitude Database Basics

Security tools and viruses

Networking and Communication

History of Computers

Basic Functions of MS Office Word, MS Excel, MS-Powerpoint

Window operating system basics

Basics of Hardware and Software, etc