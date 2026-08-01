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IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for CRP CSA XVI at ibps.in & Check Other Details

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Aug 1, 2026, 12:36 IST

The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 notification has been released at the official website, i.e., ibps.in. Check the eligibility criteria, registration dates and other important details. Candidates can get the direct link, detailed notification PDF from this article.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for CRP CSA XVI at ibps.in & Check Other Details
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for CRP CSA XVI at ibps.in & Check Other Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has released the notification for the IBPS CSA XVI recruitment exam 2026. The IBPS Clerk online application process will start from August 1, 2026 and will close on August 21, 2026. The total number of vacancies which IBPS will fill through this recruitment drive is 11403 across India for various branches. The age limit set for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2026 is 20 to 28 years. Through this recruitment exam, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will select eligible candidates for the IBPS Clerk Post for 11 participating public banks across India.

IBPS Clerk Notification 2026 Apply Online Link

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the registration process for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2026 for all 11 participating banks. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the posts are advised to apply on the official website, as no other form of application will be accepted. Candidates can use the direct link given below to apply online for the IBPS Clerk Exam 2026:-

IBPS Clerk Notification 2026

Direct Link to Apply

Screenshot 2026-08-01 121447

IBPS Clerk XVI Recruitment Official Notification 2026

The IBPS Clerk Recruitment notification 2026 has been released on the official website, and the candidates can check the complete and detailed information from the official notification PDF given below:-

IBPS Clerk XVI Recruitment 2026

Download Official Notification

Key Highlights of IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026

Given below are some of the important key highlights of the IBPS Clerk Recruitment process 2026:-

Features

Highlights

Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

Post Name

IBPS Clerk (CSA) XVI 2026

List of Participating Banks
  • Bank of Baroda
  • Canara Bank
  • Indian Overseas Bank
  • Punjab National Bank
  • Indian Bank
  • Bank of Maharashtra
  • Bank of India
  • Central Bank of India
  • Punjab and Sind Bank

Registration Dates

August 1, 2026, to August 21, 2026

Selection Process
  • Prelims Exam 
  • Mains Exam 
  • Interview

Total Number of Vacancies

11403

Age Limit
  • Minimum Age:- 20 years
  • Maximum Age:- 28 years

Educational Qualification
  • Candidates should have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university and should have operating knowledge of Computers.

IBPS Clerk (CSA-XVI) Recruitment Important Dates 2026

The registration process for the IBPS Clerk (CSA-XVI) recruitment 2026 has started from August 1 and will end on August 2, 2026. The IBPS will also offer a 2-day correction window for the candidates to correct or modify any mistakes made. Given below are some of the important dates for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2026:-

Events

Important Dates

Online Application Start Date

August 1, 2026

Online Application Close Date

August 21, 2026

Correction Window

Will be opened 2 days after the registration window closes

Pre-Exam Training (PET)

September 2026

Admit Card for Prelims 

September 2026

Online Prelims Exam Date

October 2026

Prelims Result

November 2026

Admit Card for Mains Exam

November 2026

Online Mains Exam Date

December 2026

Provisional Allotment 

March 2027

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for regular updates related to the recruitment notification 2026.

How to Apply Online For IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026?

Those candidates who are interested in applying for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment process 2026 can follow the simple steps given below to apply online:-

  • Go to the official website of the IBPS, i.e., ipbs.in
  • Look for the CRP CSA-XVI (Customer Service Associate) 2026 notification on the homepage of the website.
  • Click on it, and the candidates will be guided to a new page, scroll down on that page and click on the apply online link.
  • Once the candidates are directed to the registration page, click on the new registration, enter the required details and get a registration ID and password.
  • Using the registration ID and password, start filling out the application form, upload the necessary documents, photograph and signature, left thumb impression, and handwritten declaration.
  • Pay the application fee and save and download the application form for future use.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Aug 1, 2026, 12:36 IST

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