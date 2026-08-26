Asian Games Medal Tally 1951-2026: Check India's Year-Wise Medals and Position
How has India performed at the Asian Games over the years? Check the complete medal tally, rankings and notable Indian medal winners.
India has a very long history at the Asian Games and the nation has competed in every single edition since the Games started back in the year 1951. Moreover, India has also won at least one gold medal at every edition held so far.
This is a remarkable achievement that very few countries can match. India’s best performance came in the inaugural Asian Games in 1951. India finished 2nd on the medal tally that year and it still remains India’s highest position in Asian Games so far.
As the Asian Games 2026 are set to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4, 2026, it will be exciting to witness how the players will perform this season.
India at Asian Games: Year-Wise Medal Tally From 1951 to 2026
Here is the complete year-wise list of India's medals at the Asian Games:
|
Year
|
Host
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
1951
|
New Delhi, India
|
15
|
16
|
20
|
51
|
1954
|
Manila, Philippines
|
5
|
4
|
8
|
17
|
1958
|
Tokyo, Japan
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
13
|
1962
|
Jakarta, Indonesia
|
10
|
13
|
10
|
33
|
1966
|
Bangkok, Thailand
|
7
|
3
|
11
|
21
|
1970
|
Bangkok, Thailand
|
6
|
9
|
10
|
25
|
1974
|
Tehran, Iran
|
4
|
12
|
12
|
28
|
1978
|
Bangkok, Thailand
|
11
|
11
|
6
|
28
|
1982
|
New Delhi, India
|
13
|
19
|
25
|
57
|
1986
|
Seoul, South Korea
|
5
|
9
|
23
|
37
|
1990
|
Beijing, China
|
1
|
8
|
14
|
23
|
1994
|
Hiroshima, Japan
|
4
|
3
|
16
|
23
|
1998
|
Bangkok, Thailand
|
7
|
11
|
17
|
35
|
2002
|
Busan, South Korea
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
36
|
2006
|
Doha, Qatar
|
10
|
17
|
26
|
53
|
2010
|
Guangzhou, China
|
14
|
17
|
34
|
65
|
2014
|
Incheon, South Korea
|
11
|
9
|
37
|
57
|
2018
|
Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia
|
16
|
23
|
31
|
70
|
2022
|
Hangzhou, China
|
28
|
38
|
40
|
106
|
2026
|
Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
|
Yet to be held
|
Yet to be held
|
Yet to be held
|
Yet to be held
What is India's Best-Ever Rank at the Asian Games?
India’s best rank came in the inaugural year of the Asian Games in 1951. In that year, India finished 2nd on the overall medal tally. Here is a brief overview:
-
India won 15 gold, 16 silver and 20 bronze medals. The total came to 51 medals
-
Japan topped the medal tally with a total of 60 medal wins that year.
Did You Know?
India's 51 medals in 1951 had a very strong athletics campaign. In athletics itself, India won 34 medals. This remains India's best-ever performance in any single sport at one edition of the Asian Games.
India's Gold Medal Count at Every Asian Games
|
Year
|
India's Gold Medals
|
1951
|
15
|
1954
|
5
|
1958
|
5
|
1962
|
10
|
1966
|
7
|
1970
|
6
|
1974
|
4
|
1978
|
11
|
1982
|
13
|
1986
|
5
|
1990
|
1
|
1994
|
4
|
1998
|
7
|
2002
|
11
|
2006
|
10
|
2010
|
14
|
2014
|
11
|
2018
|
16
|
2022
|
28
|
2026
|
Yet to be held
India's Most Successful Asian Games Medal Winners
Some Indian athletes have shone brighter than others across many editions of the Asian Games. Here are the top medal winners in India's Asian Games history.
|
Athlete
|
Sport
|
Years Active
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
PT Usha
|
Athletics
|
1982-1994
|
4
|
7
|
0
|
11
|
Leander Paes
|
Tennis
|
1990-2006
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
8
|
Jaspal Rana
|
Shooting
|
1994-2006
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
Milkha Singh
|
Athletics
|
1958-1962
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Neeraj Chopra
|
Athletics
|
2018-2022
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
-
PT Usha is still India's most decorated athlete at the Asian Games with 11 medals. All four of her gold medals came at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, in the 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay events.
-
Leander Paes has won the most gold medals by an Indian at the Asian Games. His golds came in men's doubles, men's team and mixed doubles tennis events.
-
Jaspal Rana won his first Asian Games gold as a teenager in 1994. His best medal wins came in 2006, when he won 3 gold medals in one edition alone.
-
Milkha Singh won gold in the 200m and 400m at the 1958 Asian Games. He added two more golds in the 400m and 4x400m relay at the 1962 Asian Games.
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