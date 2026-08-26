Asian Games Medal Tally 1951-2026: Check India's Year-Wise Medals and Position

India has a very long history at the Asian Games and the nation has competed in every single edition since the Games started back in the year 1951. Moreover, India has also won at least one gold medal at every edition held so far.

This is a remarkable achievement that very few countries can match. India’s best performance came in the inaugural Asian Games in 1951. India finished 2nd on the medal tally that year and it still remains India’s highest position in Asian Games so far.

As the Asian Games 2026 are set to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4, 2026, it will be exciting to witness how the players will perform this season.

India at Asian Games: Year-Wise Medal Tally From 1951 to 2026

Here is the complete year-wise list of India's medals at the Asian Games: