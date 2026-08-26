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Asian Games Medal Tally 1951-2026: Check India's Year-Wise Medals and Position

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 09:24 IST

How has India performed at the Asian Games over the years? Check the complete medal tally, rankings and notable Indian medal winners.

India's Medal Tally At Asian Games
India's Medal Tally At Asian Games

India has a very long history at the Asian Games and the nation has competed in every single edition since the Games started back in the year 1951. Moreover, India has also won at least one gold medal at every edition held so far. 

This is a remarkable achievement that very few countries can match. India’s best performance came in the inaugural Asian Games in 1951. India finished 2nd on the medal tally that year and it still remains India’s highest position in Asian Games so far. 

As the Asian Games 2026 are set to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4, 2026, it will be exciting to witness how the players will perform this season. 

India at Asian Games: Year-Wise Medal Tally From 1951 to 2026

Here is the complete year-wise list of India's medals at the Asian Games: 

Year

Host

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1951

New Delhi, India

15

16

20

51

1954

Manila, Philippines

5

4

8

17

1958

Tokyo, Japan

5

4

4

13

1962

Jakarta, Indonesia

10

13

10

33

1966

Bangkok, Thailand

7

3

11

21

1970

Bangkok, Thailand

6

9

10

25

1974

Tehran, Iran

4

12

12

28

1978

Bangkok, Thailand

11

11

6

28

1982

New Delhi, India

13

19

25

57

1986

Seoul, South Korea

5

9

23

37

1990

Beijing, China

1

8

14

23

1994

Hiroshima, Japan

4

3

16

23

1998

Bangkok, Thailand

7

11

17

35

2002

Busan, South Korea

11

12

13

36

2006

Doha, Qatar

10

17

26

53

2010

Guangzhou, China

14

17

34

65

2014

Incheon, South Korea

11

9

37

57

2018

Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia

16

23

31

70

2022

Hangzhou, China

28

38

40

106

2026

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Yet to be held

Yet to be held

Yet to be held

Yet to be held

What is India's Best-Ever Rank at the Asian Games?

India’s best rank came in the inaugural year of the Asian Games in 1951. In that year, India finished 2nd on the overall medal tally. Here is a brief overview: 

  • India won 15 gold, 16 silver and 20 bronze medals. The total came to 51 medals

  • Japan topped the medal tally with a total of 60 medal wins that year. 

Did You Know?

India's 51 medals in 1951 had a very strong athletics campaign. In athletics itself, India won 34 medals. This remains India's best-ever performance in any single sport at one edition of the Asian Games.

India's Gold Medal Count at Every Asian Games

Year

India's Gold Medals

1951

15

1954

5

1958

5

1962

10

1966

7

1970

6

1974

4

1978

11

1982

13

1986

5

1990

1

1994

4

1998

7

2002

11

2006

10

2010

14

2014

11

2018

16

2022

28

2026

Yet to be held

India's Most Successful Asian Games Medal Winners

Some Indian athletes have shone brighter than others across many editions of the Asian Games. Here are the top medal winners in India's Asian Games history.

Athlete

Sport

Years Active

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

PT Usha

Athletics

1982-1994

4

7

0

11

Leander Paes

Tennis

1990-2006

5

0

3

8

Jaspal Rana

Shooting

1994-2006

4

2

2

8

Milkha Singh

Athletics

1958-1962

4

0

0

4

Neeraj Chopra

Athletics

2018-2022

2

0

0

2

  • PT Usha is still India's most decorated athlete at the Asian Games with 11 medals. All four of her gold medals came at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, in the 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay events.

  • Leander Paes has won the most gold medals by an Indian at the Asian Games. His golds came in men's doubles, men's team and mixed doubles tennis events.

  • Jaspal Rana won his first Asian Games gold as a teenager in 1994. His best medal wins came in 2006, when he won 3 gold medals in one edition alone.

  • Milkha Singh won gold in the 200m and 400m at the 1958 Asian Games. He added two more golds in the 400m and 4x400m relay at the 1962 Asian Games.

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 09:24 IST

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