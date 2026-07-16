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Spelling Error Practice Questions for IBPS PO, SBI PO & Police Exams 2026

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 12:40 IST

Practice your English vocabulary ability for the IBPS PO, SBI PO and Police Exams 2026, with the practice questions. Check the list of commonly wrongly spelt words and the types of questions asked in the English section in the banking and police exams.

Spelling Error Practice Questions for IBPS PO, SBI PO & Police Exams 2026
Spelling Error Practice Questions for IBPS PO, SBI PO & Police Exams 2026

The correct spelling (spelling error) question is one of the most common parts of the General English syllabus of the competitive exams like IBPS PO, SBI PO and various police recruitment exams. In these questions, candidates are asked to identify the correct spelling of the words given in the option or sometimes a simple meaning is given, and the correctly spelt word is given in the options. Regular practice of these types of questions helps improve vocabulary, overall performance, and accuracy. In this article, the candidates will find some practice questions for correct spelling for exams like IBPS PO, SBI PO and Police exams 2026.

Spelling Error Practice Questions for IBPS PO, SBI PO and Police Exams 2026

In the competitive recruitment exams like the IBPS PO, SBI PO or Police exams, like UP Police or Police SI, these spelling-based questions are generally asked for 3 to 5 marks in the General English section of the banking and police exams. Usually, these types of questions are asked in the prelims exam, whereas in the Mains paper of any exam, these types of questions are asked as part of five question passage set. Given below are some practice questions for the aspirants to help prepare them for the upcoming exams:-

Practice Questions with Answers

Directions: In the questions given below, there are four words which have been wrongly spelt. Find out the word that has been inappropriately spelt. 

Q.1 The nominee for the MLA seat was banned by the Election Comission, following the complaints registered for his offensive comments against the 26/11  Mumbai Terror attacks martyr Unnikrishnan.

  1. Banned
  2. Offensive
  3. Comission
  4. Martyr
  5. All Are Correct

Answer (C):- Commission

Q.2 Which of the following words has been spelt incorrectly?

  1. Lieutenant
  2. Leutenant
  3. Leutuienant
  4. Leutinant
  5. All Are Correct

Answer (A):- Lieutenant

Q.3 Identify the incorrect spelling in the sentence given below:-

The guest house accommodated the religious comittee very comfortably for their entire schedule.

  1. Accommodate
  2. Comittee
  3. Comfortable
  4. Schedule
  5. All Are Correct

Answer (b):- Committee

Q. 4 Fill in the blank with the correctly spelt word:-

He was__________ in front of his team by his manager, pointing out the mistake in front of the entire team.

  1. Emberassed
  2. Embarased
  3. Embarrassed
  4. Emberessed
  5. None of the above

Answer (C):- Embarrassed

Q. 5 Find the correctly spelt word for the meaning given below:-

It is a system of management which is used to run large organisations like the Government.

  1. Beaurocaracy
  2. Bureaucracy
  3. Buerocracy
  4. Beuracracy
  5. None of the above

Answer (B):- Bureaucracy

Q.6 Find the word which has been spelt correctly in the given options:-

  1. Mischivious
  2. Mischievious
  3. Mischivous
  4. Mischievous
  5. All are correct

Answer (D): Mischievous

Q.7 Find the correctly spelt word for the meaning given below:-

The students had a secret place where they met each other during the intermission.

  1. Rendezvous
  2. Rondezous
  3. Rendevous
  4. Rendazvous
  5. None of the above

Answer (a):- Rendezvous

Q.8 Find out the correct spelling in the following sentence:-

The candiates need to submit their documeents for verification by tomorow afternoon.

  1. Candidates
  2. Documeents
  3. Verification
  4. Tomorow
  5. All of them are correct

Answer (c):- Verification

Q.9 Which of the following words given is correct?

  1. Servilliance
  2. Surveillance
  3. Sarvillance
  4. Surveliance
  5. None of the above

Answer (b):- Surveillance

Q.10 Which of the following words has been correctly spelled?

  1. Heterogenous
  2. Heterogeneous
  3. Hetrogenous
  4. Heteroginious
  5. All of them are correct

Answer (b): Heterogeneous

List of Commonly Wrongly Spelt Words for Banking and Police Exams

In the banking and police recruitment exams, spelling questions are asked about words which are commonly confusing or have silent letters. These questions test the candidates' General English and vocabulary ability. To score those 3-5 marks in the exams, which can help the candidates make the merit list, the candidates must know some of the following commonly misspelt words.

Incorrectly Spelt Words

Correctly Spelt Words

Governer, Govrnor

Governor

Seperate

Separate

Goverment

Government

Reciept

Receipt

Leutenant, Lieutenent

Lieutenant

Invertigasion, Investigaton

Investigation

Administartiv, Adminstrative

Administrative

Miscelleneous, Miscelaneous

Miscellaneous

Accomodate, Acomodate

Accommodate

Maintainence, Maintanance

Maintenance

Beuracracy, Burocracy

Bureaucracy

Entreprenure, Entreprenure

Entrepreneur

Questions based on finding the correct and incorrect spellings in the banking and police exams check the candidate’s attention to detail, accuracy, and their understanding of the professional vocabulary. 

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Jul 16, 2026, 12:26 IST

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