Spelling Error Practice Questions for IBPS PO, SBI PO & Police Exams 2026

The correct spelling (spelling error) question is one of the most common parts of the General English syllabus of the competitive exams like IBPS PO, SBI PO and various police recruitment exams. In these questions, candidates are asked to identify the correct spelling of the words given in the option or sometimes a simple meaning is given, and the correctly spelt word is given in the options. Regular practice of these types of questions helps improve vocabulary, overall performance, and accuracy. In this article, the candidates will find some practice questions for correct spelling for exams like IBPS PO, SBI PO and Police exams 2026.

Spelling Error Practice Questions for IBPS PO, SBI PO and Police Exams 2026

In the competitive recruitment exams like the IBPS PO, SBI PO or Police exams, like UP Police or Police SI, these spelling-based questions are generally asked for 3 to 5 marks in the General English section of the banking and police exams. Usually, these types of questions are asked in the prelims exam, whereas in the Mains paper of any exam, these types of questions are asked as part of five question passage set. Given below are some practice questions for the aspirants to help prepare them for the upcoming exams:-