Important Banking Terms for SBI PO, IBPS PO & Other Bank Exams 2026: Check Simple Meanings

Banking Awareness is an important part of the syllabus from which the questions are asked in big exams like SBI PO, IBPS PO, SBI Clerk, IBPS Clerk, etc. Many of these questions are based on the common banking terms which are used regularly in the banking sector, and the aspirants preparing for the banking exam should know these terms. Learning these terms will not only help the aspirants gain scores in the exam but will also help them understand how banks work. This article explains some important banking terms in very simple terms in very simple words. These meanings are easy to understand and remember, and useful for Banking Awareness preparation.

What are Banking Terms?

Banking terms are words that are commonly used in banks and financial services. They explain different banking activities such as deposits, loans, interest, payments and digital banking. Knowing these terms will help the candidates answer Banking Awareness questions quickly and accurately in competitive exams.