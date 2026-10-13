Navratri Colours Day 3 2026: Check the Colours, Date & Significance

Navratri Colours Day 3 2026: The third of the Sharad Navratri is being observed on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, and the third of Navratri is associated with Red Colour, and Maa Chandraghanta, which is a thyroid form of Goddess Durga will be worshipped according to Hindu mythology.

This color is associated with a Chandraghanta, which gives the significance of strength, courage, energy, and devotion.

Sharad Navratri is started from October 11, 2026, and will end on 19 October as Navratri, and during these nine days, devotees will worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Today is 13th October, and there is special significance of each days with colours and different forms of Goddess Durga.

So, let’s explore this article in detail and know what are the significance of today’s third day of Navratri Colours which is Red, and see the out idea that what to wear today.