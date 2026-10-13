Navratri Colours Day 3 2026: Check the Colours, Date & Significance
Navratri Colours Day 3 2026 falls on October 13. Check the colour red, its significance, Maa Chandraghanta's importance and the complete Navratri colour list.
Navratri Colours Day 3 2026: The third of the Sharad Navratri is being observed on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, and the third of Navratri is associated with Red Colour, and Maa Chandraghanta, which is a thyroid form of Goddess Durga will be worshipped according to Hindu mythology.
This color is associated with a Chandraghanta, which gives the significance of strength, courage, energy, and devotion.
Sharad Navratri is started from October 11, 2026, and will end on 19 October as Navratri, and during these nine days, devotees will worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga.
Today is 13th October, and there is special significance of each days with colours and different forms of Goddess Durga.
So, let’s explore this article in detail and know what are the significance of today’s third day of Navratri Colours which is Red, and see the out idea that what to wear today.
Navratri Day 3 2026: Date and Colour
Here are the important details about the third day of Navratri in 2026.
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Details
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Information
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Festival
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Shardiya Navratri
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Day
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Day 3
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Date
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Tuesday, October 13, 2026
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Tithi
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Tritiya
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Colour of the Day
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Red
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Goddess Worshipped
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Maa Chandraghanta
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Festival Duration
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October 11–19, 2026
The date and colour follow the popular day-wise Navratri calendar for 2026.
What Is the Navratri Colour for Day 3 in 2026?
The colour of the third day of the Navratri 2026 is red, and this colour is traditionally associated with power, courage, energy, and love.
Red colour has the special place in many festivals and religious ceremonies,and many devotees used to wear Red colours.
However, wearing a particular colour is a cultural tradition, not a compulsory religious rule. Devotees can celebrate the festival according to their beliefs and family customs.
What is the Significance of Red Colour on Day 3 of Navratri?
Red Colour is often associated with power, strength,a nd positive energy. Bu, during Navratri, this colours is addicted with the power of Goddess Durga, and her ability to protect the devotee from many other social evils.
The significance of red is the following given below in detail
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Strength and courage: Red colour often represents the bravery and powers to face all the challenges.
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Energy and enthusiasm: This colour also reflects the full of energy and confidence.
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Devotion: Red is commonly used in offerings and traditional worship.
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Prosperity: In culture red is often connected with love, happiness and auspicious occasions.
Who Is Worshipped on the Third Day of Navratri?
On the third day of Navratri people worship the third form of Goddess Durga, Maa Chandraghanta.
Her name comes from the crescent-shaped moon on her forehead, which looks like a bell. Maa Chandraghanta represents the power, courage, strength and protection. Combines the peaceful appearance with the power to fight.
What to Wear on Navratri Day 3 2026?
On the third day of Navratri, which is linked with red colour so many people can follow this colour to wear on the 3rd of Navratri.
Here are some simple outfit ideas:
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Outfit
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Occasion
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Red kurta or salwar suit
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Family puja and temple visits
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Red saree
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Can be traditional celebrations
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Red lehenga or chaniya choli
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For the Garba and Dandiya nights
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Red shirt or kurta
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Casual festive gatherings
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Red dupatta or scarf
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A simple way to include the days colour
People can also combine red with gold, white or cream for a traditional festive look.
Navratri Colours 2026: Complete Day-Wise List
Here is the popular nine-day colour sequence for Shardiya Navratri 2026.
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Navratri Day
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Date
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Colour
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Goddess
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Day 1
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October 11
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Orange
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Maa Shailputri
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Day 2
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October 12
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White
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Maa Brahmacharini
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Day 3
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October 13
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Red
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Maa Chandraghanta
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Day 4
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October 14
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Royal Blue
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Maa Kushmanda
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Day 5
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October 15
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Yellow
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Maa Skandamata
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Day 6
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October 16
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Green
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Maa Katyayani
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Day 7
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October 17
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Grey
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Maa Kalaratri
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Day 8
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October 18
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Purple
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Maa Mahagauri
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Day 9
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October 19
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Peacock Green
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Maa Siddhidatri
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.