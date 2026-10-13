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Navratri Colours Day 3 2026: Check the Colours, Date & Significance

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 10:18 IST

Navratri Colours Day 3 2026 falls on October 13. Check the colour red, its significance, Maa Chandraghanta's importance and the complete Navratri colour list.

Navratri Colours Day 3 2026: Check the Colours, Date & Significance
Navratri Colours Day 3 2026: Check the Colours, Date & Significance

Navratri Colours Day 3 2026: The third of the Sharad Navratri is being observed on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, and the third of Navratri is associated with Red Colour, and Maa Chandraghanta, which is a thyroid form of Goddess Durga will be worshipped according to Hindu mythology.

This color is associated with a Chandraghanta, which gives the significance of strength, courage, energy, and devotion.

Sharad Navratri is started from October 11, 2026, and will end on 19 October as Navratri, and during these nine days, devotees will worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Today is 13th October, and there is special significance of each days with colours and different forms of Goddess Durga.

So, let’s explore this article in detail and know what are the significance of today’s third day of Navratri Colours which is Red, and see the out idea that what to wear today.

Navratri Day 3 2026: Date and Colour

Here are the important details about the third day of Navratri in 2026.

Details

Information

Festival

Shardiya Navratri

Day

Day 3

Date

Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Tithi

Tritiya

Colour of the Day

Red

Goddess Worshipped

Maa Chandraghanta

Festival Duration

October 11–19, 2026

The date and colour follow the popular day-wise Navratri calendar for 2026.

What Is the Navratri Colour for Day 3 in 2026?

The colour of the third day of the Navratri 2026 is red, and this colour is traditionally associated with power, courage, energy, and love.

Red colour has the special place in many festivals and religious ceremonies,and many devotees used to wear Red colours.

However, wearing a particular colour is a cultural tradition, not a compulsory religious rule. Devotees can celebrate the festival according to their beliefs and family customs.

What is the Significance of Red Colour on Day 3 of Navratri?

Red Colour is often associated with power, strength,a nd positive energy. Bu, during Navratri, this colours is addicted with the power of Goddess Durga, and her ability to protect the devotee from many other social evils.

The significance of red is the following given below in detail

  • Strength and courage: Red colour often represents the bravery and powers to face all the challenges.

  • Energy and enthusiasm: This colour also reflects the full of energy and confidence.

  • Devotion: Red is commonly used in offerings and traditional worship.

  • Prosperity: In culture red is often connected with love, happiness and auspicious occasions.

Who Is Worshipped on the Third Day of Navratri?

Maa Chandraghanta

On the third day of Navratri people worship the third form of Goddess Durga, Maa Chandraghanta.

Her name comes from the crescent-shaped moon on her forehead, which looks like a bell. Maa Chandraghanta represents the power, courage, strength and protection. Combines the peaceful appearance with the power to fight.

What to Wear on Navratri Day 3 2026?

On the third day of Navratri, which is linked with red colour so many people can follow this colour to wear on the 3rd of Navratri.

Here are some simple outfit ideas:

Outfit

Occasion

Red kurta or salwar suit

Family puja and temple visits

Red saree

Can be traditional celebrations

Red lehenga or chaniya choli

For the Garba and Dandiya nights

Red shirt or kurta

Casual festive gatherings

Red dupatta or scarf

A simple way to include the days colour

People can also combine red with gold, white or cream for a traditional festive look.

Navratri Colours 2026: Complete Day-Wise List

Here is the popular nine-day colour sequence for Shardiya Navratri 2026.

Navratri Day

Date

Colour

Goddess

Day 1

October 11

Orange

Maa Shailputri

Day 2

October 12

White

Maa Brahmacharini

Day 3

October 13

Red

Maa Chandraghanta

Day 4

October 14

Royal Blue

Maa Kushmanda

Day 5

October 15

Yellow

Maa Skandamata

Day 6

October 16

Green

Maa Katyayani

Day 7

October 17

Grey

Maa Kalaratri

Day 8

October 18

Purple

Maa Mahagauri

Day 9

October 19

Peacock Green

Maa Siddhidatri

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 10:18 IST
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