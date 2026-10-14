World Students’ Day 2026 will be marked on October 15, the date which will celebrate the birth anniversary of former Indian President and renowned scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The occasion marks the importance of education, innovation, scientific thinking, and youth empowerment, thus showcasing Kalam’s lifelong commitment to inspiring students and nurturing young talent. Although famously known as World Students’ Day, the observance is not officially acknowledged by the United Nations (UN). October 15 is designated by the UN as the International Day of Rural Women. World Students’ Day 2026: Date and Theme World Students’ Day will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15, 2026. There is no formally announced theme for this year. The day focuses on boosting access to quality education, stirring creativity, promoting scientific curiosity, and empowering students to contribute to society.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions mark the occasion through seminars, debates, science exhibitions, cultural programmes and interactive sessions. These activities encourage students to develop leadership skills, explore new ideas and understand their role in national development. Who Was Dr APJ Abdul Kalam? Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. He rose from a modest background to become one of India’s most respected scientists and the country’s 11th President, serving from 2002 to 2007. Kalam studied physics at St Joseph’s College in Tiruchirappalli before finishing aerospace engineering at the Madras Institute of Technology. He began his scientific career at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and later joined the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

He played a crucial and momentous role in developing India’s first Satellite Launch Vehicle, SLV-III, which successfully sent the Rohini satellite into near-Earth orbit in July 1980. His contributions to the country’s missile development programme fetched him the title ‘Missile Man of India’. Kalam also contributed to the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. In recognition of his tremendous contributions to science and defence technology, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1997. Despite his scientific achievements and presidential responsibilities, Kalam maintained a close bond with students. He believed education was essential for national progress and motivated youth to dream ambitiously, think independently, and achieve their goals. After completing his presidential term, he moved to teaching and continued interacting with students. He died on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong.



Why Is World Students’ Day Significant? The observance emphasises on making education accessible, inclusive and relevant to changing economic and technological needs. It also draws attention to challenges such as unequal educational opportunities, the digital divide, student stress and gaps in vocational training. Moreover, Kalam’s vision emphasised that education should also include integrity, discipline, creativity and social responsibility. Inspirational quotes and Life Lessons from APJ Abdul Kalam’s Life “Dream is not that which you see while sleeping it is something that does not let you sleep.” "If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance - then anything can be achieved." "If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun." “Small aim is a crime; have great aim.”

“Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.” "To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal." “If you fail, never give up because FAIL means ‘First attempt in learning.’” "To become 'unique,' the challenge is to fight the hardest battle which anyone can imagine until you reach your destination." "Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in the second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck." “Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in your life.” Valuable Life lessons from Dr. Abdul Kalam Excellence grows through consistency Learning should never stop Discipline makes success Challenges become opportunities