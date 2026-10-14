From Bank Of America To Swedbank: List Of Global Banks Accused Of Money Laundering

Bank of America: It is not the first time a bank has been in the spotlight for foul play. Several global banks have faced regulatory action over failures to prevent money laundering.

Money laundering is not the only reason. Failing to monitor suspicious transactions and enforce financial sanctions can also land banks in trouble.

These cases show us how weak compliance systems can allow criminals to move illicit funds through the global banking network.

As a student of economics, you should always know how money moves and understand the consequences of banks' wrongdoings.

Why Is Bank of America in the Spotlight?

Bank of America is in the spotlight right now after US authorities announced penalties exceeding $1.21 billion on October 13, 2026. These penalties are related to anti-money laundering and sanctions violations.