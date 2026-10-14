Italian photographer Federico Veronesi has taken the grand title at the 62nd Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 awards. The Natural History Museum in London announced the winning entries on October 13 to celebrate global conservation storytelling.

Veronesi became the Wildlife Photographer of the Year with The Aftermath. The Aftermath is a monochrome portrait documenting complex animal emotion in Namibia's Huab River Valley. Jury chair Kathy Moran called the image an emotionally heartbreaking reflection of wild animal intelligence.

How Federico become Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026

Veronesi followed a group of elephants after spotting peculiar drag marks on a river bed in Namibia. The researcher recorded an instance of a mother elephant carrying her baby elephant...its leg trapped between the mother’s tusk and trunk.