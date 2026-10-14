NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

Italian Photographer Federico Veronesi Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 With Moving Elephant Image in Namibia

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 11:57 IST

Italian photographer Federico Veronesi has won the top honor at the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 competition. Organized by London’s Natural History Museum, his winning photograph, The Aftermath, captures a mother elephant gently carrying her deceased calf.

Federico Veronesi becomes the Wildlife Photographer of the Year in 2026 (Image: Natural History Museum Gallery/ Federico Veronesi)
Federico Veronesi becomes the Wildlife Photographer of the Year in 2026 (Image: Natural History Museum Gallery/ Federico Veronesi)

Italian photographer Federico Veronesi has taken the grand title at the 62nd Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 awards. The Natural History Museum in London announced the winning entries on October 13 to celebrate global conservation storytelling. 

Veronesi became the Wildlife Photographer of the Year with The Aftermath. The Aftermath is a monochrome portrait documenting complex animal emotion in Namibia's Huab River Valley. Jury chair Kathy Moran called the image an emotionally heartbreaking reflection of wild animal intelligence.

How Federico become Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026

Veronesi followed a group of elephants after spotting peculiar drag marks on a river bed in Namibia. The researcher recorded an instance of a mother elephant carrying her baby elephant...its leg trapped between the mother’s tusk and trunk.

According to wildlife researchers, it is through such documented cases that valuable information on how wild animals handle death is generated.

For the first time in the history of the Wildlife Photography competition, both adult and young overall titles went to black-and-white shots. 

Top Category of Wildlife Photographer Winners at 2026 Natural History Museum Awards

The jury evaluated thousands of international entries based on ethical field practices, technical precision, and narrative originality.

S. No.

Category

Wildlife Photographer 2026 Winner Name

Country

Winning Work

Winning Photographer’s Subject

1

Grand Title Winner

Federico Veronesi 

Italy

The Aftermath 

Elephant carrying deceased calf

2

Animals in Their Environment

James Lewin 

UK

The Meeting Place 

Young bull elephant spraying zebras

3

Animal Portraits

Aaron Sanders 

UK

A Watchful Eye

Octopus peering through kelp

4

Behaviour: Invertebrates

Sitaram Raul 

India

Shifting Sand

Nocturnal burrowing desert scorpion

5

Young Winner

(10 and Under)

Amelie Davis 

UK

Flight of the Bumblebee 

Common carder bee

1. Federico Veronesi's Image The Aftermath

The Aftermath Place Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 (1)

Photo: nhm.ac.uk


2. James Lewin's Image The Meeting Place

The Meeting Place Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026

Photo: nhm.ac.uk

3. Aaron Sander's Image A Watchful Eye

A Watchful Eye Photographer of the Year 2026

Photo: nhm.ac.uk

4. Sitaram Raul's Image the Shifting Sand

Shifting Sand Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026

Photo: nhm.ac.uk

5. Amelie Davis's Image Flight of the Bumblebee

The Flight of Bumble Bee Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026

How Wildlife Photographers are Mastering Ethical Fieldwork and Visual Storytelling

Wildlife photojournalism that has an impact requires accuracy, discipline, patience, and high ethical standards. Conservation photographers utilize various techniques in their work:

  • Observing Without Interference: Using long range lenses and natural blinds, artists are able to watch the animals without affecting their normal behavior.

  • Knowing Animal Psychology: In-depth knowledge of animals enables photographers to predict certain behavior.

  • Ambient Light Mastery: Dealing with bright sunlight and insufficient light in the underbrush demands precise manual exposure control.

All the winning pictures will be officially exhibited in the Natural History Museum of London, after which they will travel around the world. These visual accounts keep inspiring important debates on biodiversity conservation.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More
First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 11:57 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News