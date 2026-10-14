(11 Oct) RSCIT Answer Key 2026: राजस्थान RSCIT उत्तर कुंजी जारी, डायरेक्ट लिंक से PDF डाउनलोड करें
RSCIT Answer Key 2026: राजस्थान RSCIT की 11 अक्टूबर, 2026 की परीक्षा में शामिल हुए उम्मीदवार अब अपनी उत्तर कुंजी डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। उत्तर कुंजी डाउनलोड करने का लिंक यहां उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है।
RSCIT Answer Key 2026: राजस्थान नॉलेज कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड (RKCL) ने RSCIT 11 अक्टूबर, 2026 की परीक्षा की उत्तर कुंजी जारी कर दी है। परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले उम्मीदवारों के लिए आधिकारिक वेबसाइट rkcl.vmou.ac.in पर उत्तर कुंजी उपलब्ध करा दी गई है, जिसे PDF फॉर्मेट में आसानी से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। इस उत्तर कुंजी के माध्यम से उम्मीदवार अपने उत्तरों का मिलान कर संभावित अंकों का आकलन कर सकते हैं।
RSCIT Answer Key 2026: हाइलाइट्स
उम्मीदवार उत्तर कुंजी से संबंधित सभी हाइलाइट्स नीचे दी टेबल से प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।
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संस्था का नाम
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वर्धमान महावीर ओपन यूनिवर्सिटी (VMOU)
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परीक्षा का नाम
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RSCIT – राजस्थान स्टेट सर्टिफिकेट इन इंफॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी
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परीक्षा की तारीख
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11 अक्टूबर 2026
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14 अक्टूबर, 2026 (जारी)
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वेबसाइट
RSCIT Answer Key 2026 ऑनलाइन कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
ऑनलाइन आंसर की 2026 डाउनलोड करने के लिए उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए गए सिंपल स्टेप फॉलो कर सकते हैं:
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सबसे पहले उम्मीदवार वीएमयू की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट rkcl.vmou.ac.in पर जाएं।
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होम पेज पर Notice सेक्शन में Answer Key टैब पर क्लिक करें।
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फिर Tentative Answer Key of RSCIT Exam Dated 11-10-2026 पर क्लिक करें।
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उत्तर कुंजी पीडीएफ फाइल में ओपन हो जाएगी।
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PDF में दिए गए सही उत्तरों का अपने उत्तरों से मिलान करें।
RSCIT Answer Key 2026: उत्तर कुंजी डाउनलोड लिंक
वर्धमान महावीर ओपन यूनिवर्सिटी कोटा ने 11 अक्टूबर, 2026 को आयोजित परीक्षा का उत्तर कुंजी जारी की है। जिसे उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
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RSCIT Answer Key 2026
RSCIT Answer Key 2026: पासिंग मार्क्स
RSCIT परीक्षा में पास होने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को लिखित और प्रैक्टिकल दोनों में न्यूनतम अंक प्राप्त करना अनिवार्य है। लिखित परीक्षा में पास होने के लिए 28 अंक, यानी 14 सही प्रश्न जरूरी हैं। वहीं, प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा में 30 में से कम से कम 12 अंक प्राप्त करने होंगे। कुल 100 में से कम से कम 40 अंक हासिल करने होंगे। RSCIT परीक्षा में निगेटिव मार्किंग नहीं होती है, इसलिए गलत उत्तर देने पर अंक नहीं काटे जाते।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.