UCO Bank Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Exam Syllabus & Pattern
Check the UCO Bank Apprentice syllabus 2026 and exam pattern in the article given below. Explore the topic-wise syllabus details, such as General Awareness, English, Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude.
Key Points
- UCO Bank released apprentice notification Oct 13, 2026; exam on Nov 7, 2026.
- Registration for 503 apprentice posts is from Oct 14 to Oct 29, 2026.
- Exam covers English, Reasoning, Computer, Quant, GA; 100 questions in 60 mins.
UCO Bank Apprentice Syllabus 2026: UCO Bank has released the official recruitment notification for apprenticeship posts on October 13, 2026. The registration process started on October 14, 2026, and will close on October 29, 2026. The UCO Bank Apprentice exam will be conducted on November 7, 2026, online. Those candidates who are interested in applying for this apprenticeship recruitment should understand the syllabus first to be able to qualify for the exam. The UCO Bank Apprentice syllabus 2026 includes subjects and topics: General English, Reasoning and Ability, Computer Aptitude, etc. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus for the UCO Bank Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026.
UCO Bank Apprentice Syllabus 2026 PDF
Candidates can check the complete topic-wise syllabus from the syllabus PDF, which has been attached below. Candidates who will be applying for the UCO Bank Apprentice recruitment should check the complete syllabus for the UCO Bank Apprentice. The exam will be conducted on November 7, 2026, for 503 posts.
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UCO Bank Apprentice Syllabus 2026
UCO Bank Apprentice Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
Candidates who will be applying for the UCO Bank Apprentice recruitment 2026 should check the complete topic-wise syllabus to prepare their study plan accordingly. Understanding the exam pattern and syllabus of the recruitment exam will help interested candidates cover the complete syllabus before the exam. Given below is the complete topic-wise and subject-wise syllabus for the UCO Bank Apprentice Syllabus:-
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Subject
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Topic-Wise
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General Awareness
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Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude
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English Language
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Quantitative Aptitude
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UCO Bank Apprentice Exam Pattern 2026
The exam pattern of the UCO Bank Apprentice recruitment exam will ask questions from subjects like General and Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude. The total number of questions asked will be 100, and the candidates will have to complete this exam in 60 minutes. Given below is the complete exam pattern of the UCO Bank Apprentice recruitment exam 2026:-
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Subjects
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Number of Questions
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Total Marks
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Duration
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General English
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25
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25
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60 Minutes or 1 hour
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General and Financial Awareness
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25
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25
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Quantitative Aptitude
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25
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25
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Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude
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25
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25
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Total
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100
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100
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60 Minutes or 1 hour
To qualify for the UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment exam 2026, candidates will have to score a minimum qualifying mark, which is different for the Unreserved candidates and the reserved category:-
- General and EWS category:- 40%
- SC, ST, OBC, PwBD:- 35%
Also check, AP DSC Notification 2026 OUT
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