UCO Bank Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Exam Syllabus & Pattern

UCO Bank Apprentice Syllabus 2026: UCO Bank has released the official recruitment notification for apprenticeship posts on October 13, 2026. The registration process started on October 14, 2026, and will close on October 29, 2026. The UCO Bank Apprentice exam will be conducted on November 7, 2026, online. Those candidates who are interested in applying for this apprenticeship recruitment should understand the syllabus first to be able to qualify for the exam. The UCO Bank Apprentice syllabus 2026 includes subjects and topics: General English, Reasoning and Ability, Computer Aptitude, etc. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus for the UCO Bank Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026.

UCO Bank Apprentice Syllabus 2026 PDF

Candidates can check the complete topic-wise syllabus from the syllabus PDF, which has been attached below. Candidates who will be applying for the UCO Bank Apprentice recruitment should check the complete syllabus for the UCO Bank Apprentice. The exam will be conducted on November 7, 2026, for 503 posts.