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UCO Bank Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Exam Syllabus & Pattern

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 13:06 IST

Check the UCO Bank Apprentice syllabus 2026 and exam pattern in the article given below. Explore the topic-wise syllabus details, such as General Awareness, English, Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude.

UCO Bank Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Exam Syllabus & Pattern
UCO Bank Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Exam Syllabus & Pattern

Key Points

  • UCO Bank released apprentice notification Oct 13, 2026; exam on Nov 7, 2026.
  • Registration for 503 apprentice posts is from Oct 14 to Oct 29, 2026.
  • Exam covers English, Reasoning, Computer, Quant, GA; 100 questions in 60 mins.

UCO Bank Apprentice Syllabus 2026: UCO Bank has released the official recruitment notification for apprenticeship posts on October 13, 2026. The registration process started on October 14, 2026, and will close on October 29, 2026. The UCO Bank Apprentice exam will be conducted on November 7, 2026, online. Those candidates who are interested in applying for this apprenticeship recruitment should understand the syllabus first to be able to qualify for the exam. The UCO Bank Apprentice syllabus 2026 includes subjects and topics: General English, Reasoning and Ability, Computer Aptitude, etc. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus for the UCO Bank Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026.

UCO Bank Apprentice Syllabus 2026 PDF

Candidates can check the complete topic-wise syllabus from the syllabus PDF, which has been attached below. Candidates who will be applying for the UCO Bank Apprentice recruitment should check the complete syllabus for the UCO Bank Apprentice. The exam will be conducted on November 7, 2026, for 503 posts.

UCO Bank Apprentice Syllabus 2026

PDF Here
Also check, UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026

UCO Bank Apprentice Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026

Candidates who will be applying for the UCO Bank Apprentice recruitment 2026 should check the complete topic-wise syllabus to prepare their study plan accordingly. Understanding the exam pattern and syllabus of the recruitment exam will help interested candidates cover the complete syllabus before the exam. Given below is the complete topic-wise and subject-wise syllabus for the UCO Bank Apprentice Syllabus:-

Subject

Topic-Wise

General Awareness
  • Indian Economy and Banking System
  • Capitals and their Currency
  • Books and Author
  • Important Dates
  • Last Six Months Current Affairs
  • Recent Banking and Financial News
  • Government Schemes and Policies

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude
  • Direction and Distance
  • Number Series 
  • Alphanumeric Series
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Ranking and Time Sequence
  • Syllogism
  • Statements and Conclusion
  • Assumptions and Arguments
  • Decision Making
  • Blood Relations
  • Seating Arrangments
  • Computer Basics and Networking Fundamental
  • Odd One Out
  • Hardware and Software

English Language
  • Phrases and Idioms
  • Homonyms
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Spotting Errors
  • Sentence Correction
  • Active and Passive Voice
  • Direct and Indirect Speech
  • Synonyms and Antonyms
  • One Word Substitution
  • Passage Completion 
  • Topic Rearrangement 

Quantitative Aptitude
  • Time, Speed and Distance
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Averages
  • Percentages
  • Mixture and Alligations
  • Time and Work
  • Simple and Compound Interest
  • Probability
  • Height and Distance
  • Data Interpretation, etc.

UCO Bank Apprentice Exam Pattern 2026

The exam pattern of the UCO Bank Apprentice recruitment exam will ask questions from subjects like General and Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude. The total number of questions asked will be 100, and the candidates will have to complete this exam in 60 minutes. Given below is the complete exam pattern of the UCO Bank Apprentice recruitment exam 2026:-

Subjects

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

General English

25

25

60 Minutes or 1 hour

General and Financial Awareness

25

25

Quantitative Aptitude

25

25

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude

25

25

Total

100

100

60 Minutes or 1 hour

To qualify for the UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment exam 2026, candidates will have to score a minimum qualifying mark, which is different for the Unreserved candidates and the reserved category:-

  • General and EWS category:- 40%
  • SC, ST, OBC, PwBD:- 35%

Also check, AP DSC Notification 2026 OUT

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 13:06 IST
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