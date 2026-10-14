Indian Railways has announced additional special train services between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to manage the increase in passenger demand during the Navratri and festive season. The services are intended to make travel easier for devotees visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. Keep reading to know in detail. Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Navratri Special Train 2026 Northern Railway is operating reserved festival special services on the route, with stops at major stations across Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The additional services include departures from New Delhi on 16 October 2026 and return journeys from Katra on 17 October 2026. Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Navratri Special Train 2026: Check Timings, Route and Stops Particulars Details Starting station New Delhi Destination Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Train number, onward 04083 Train number, return 04084 Upcoming departure from Delhi 16 October 2026 Upcoming return from Katra 17 October 2026 Train type Reserved festival special Route distance Approximately 655 km Coaches 22 LHB coaches Railway zone Northern Railway

Delhi to Vaishno Devi Special Train 04083: Timings Train number 04083 operates from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. Detail Information Train number 04083 Departure station New Delhi Departure time 2:00 PM Upcoming departure date 16 October 2026 Arrival station Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Arrival time 3:00 AM the following day Upcoming arrival date 17 October 2026 Vaishno Devi to Delhi Special Train 04084: Return Timings Train number 04084 operates from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi. Detail Information Train number 04084 Departure station Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Departure time 10:00 AM Upcoming departure date 17 October 2026 Arrival station New Delhi Arrival time 11:30 PM Arrival date 17 October 2026 Delhi to Katra Special Train 04083: Complete Route and Stoppages