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Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Navratri Special Train 2026: Check Timings, Route and Stops

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 13:39 IST

Indian Railways has announced special trains from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra for Navratri 2026. Check train numbers, departure and arrival times, stoppages, route and booking details.

Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Navratri Special Train 2026: Check Timings, Route and Stops
Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Navratri Special Train 2026: Check Timings, Route and Stops

Indian Railways has announced additional special train services between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to manage the increase in passenger demand during the Navratri and festive season. The services are intended to make travel easier for devotees visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. Keep reading to know in detail.

Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Navratri Special Train 2026

Northern Railway is operating reserved festival special services on the route, with stops at major stations across Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The additional services include departures from New Delhi on 16 October 2026 and return journeys from Katra on 17 October 2026.

Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Navratri Special Train 2026: Check Timings, Route and Stops

Particulars Details
Starting station New Delhi
Destination Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
Train number, onward 04083
Train number, return 04084
Upcoming departure from Delhi 16 October 2026
Upcoming return from Katra 17 October 2026
Train type Reserved festival special
Route distance Approximately 655 km
Coaches 22 LHB coaches
Railway zone Northern Railway

Delhi to Vaishno Devi Special Train 04083: Timings

Train number 04083 operates from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Detail Information
Train number 04083
Departure station New Delhi
Departure time 2:00 PM
Upcoming departure date 16 October 2026
Arrival station Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
Arrival time 3:00 AM the following day
Upcoming arrival date 17 October 2026

Vaishno Devi to Delhi Special Train 04084: Return Timings

Train number 04084 operates from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi.

Detail Information
Train number 04084
Departure station Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
Departure time 10:00 AM
Upcoming departure date 17 October 2026
Arrival station New Delhi
Arrival time 11:30 PM
Arrival date 17 October 2026

Delhi to Katra Special Train 04083: Complete Route and Stoppages

The special train covers approximately 655 km and stops at several important railway stations along the route.

No. Station
1 New Delhi
2 Sonipat
3 Panipat
4 Kurukshetra
5 Ambala Cantt
6 Dhandari Kalan
7 Jalandhar Cantt
8 Pathankot Cantt
9 Kathua
10 Jammu Tawi
11 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

How Many Coaches Does the Vaishno Devi Special Train Have?

The reserved festival special train has 22 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. The total number of available seats depends on the final coach composition and accommodation categories.

How to Book Tickets for the Delhi to Vaishno Devi Special Train?

Passengers can check the train schedule and book tickets through the official Indian Railways reservation system.

1. Visit the IRCTC website⁠ .
2. Enter New Delhi as the origin station and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra as the destination.
3. Select the required journey date.
4. Search for train number 04083 or 04084, depending on the direction of travel.
5. Check the available classes, fare and seat availability.
6. Complete the booking and save the ticket details.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 13:39 IST
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