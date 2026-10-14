Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Navratri Special Train 2026: Check Timings, Route and Stops
Indian Railways has announced special trains from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra for Navratri 2026. Check train numbers, departure and arrival times, stoppages, route and booking details.
Indian Railways has announced additional special train services between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to manage the increase in passenger demand during the Navratri and festive season. The services are intended to make travel easier for devotees visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. Keep reading to know in detail.
Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Navratri Special Train 2026
Northern Railway is operating reserved festival special services on the route, with stops at major stations across Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The additional services include departures from New Delhi on 16 October 2026 and return journeys from Katra on 17 October 2026.
Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Navratri Special Train 2026: Check Timings, Route and Stops
|Particulars
|Details
|Starting station
|New Delhi
|Destination
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
|Train number, onward
|04083
|Train number, return
|04084
|Upcoming departure from Delhi
|16 October 2026
|Upcoming return from Katra
|17 October 2026
|Train type
|Reserved festival special
|Route distance
|Approximately 655 km
|Coaches
|22 LHB coaches
|Railway zone
|Northern Railway
Delhi to Vaishno Devi Special Train 04083: Timings
Train number 04083 operates from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.
|Detail
|Information
|Train number
|04083
|Departure station
|New Delhi
|Departure time
|2:00 PM
|Upcoming departure date
|16 October 2026
|Arrival station
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
|Arrival time
|3:00 AM the following day
|Upcoming arrival date
|17 October 2026
Vaishno Devi to Delhi Special Train 04084: Return Timings
Train number 04084 operates from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi.
|Detail
|Information
|Train number
|04084
|Departure station
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
|Departure time
|10:00 AM
|Upcoming departure date
|17 October 2026
|Arrival station
|New Delhi
|Arrival time
|11:30 PM
|Arrival date
|17 October 2026
Delhi to Katra Special Train 04083: Complete Route and Stoppages
The special train covers approximately 655 km and stops at several important railway stations along the route.
|No.
|Station
|1
|New Delhi
|2
|Sonipat
|3
|Panipat
|4
|Kurukshetra
|5
|Ambala Cantt
|6
|Dhandari Kalan
|7
|Jalandhar Cantt
|8
|Pathankot Cantt
|9
|Kathua
|10
|Jammu Tawi
|11
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
How Many Coaches Does the Vaishno Devi Special Train Have?
The reserved festival special train has 22 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. The total number of available seats depends on the final coach composition and accommodation categories.
How to Book Tickets for the Delhi to Vaishno Devi Special Train?
Passengers can check the train schedule and book tickets through the official Indian Railways reservation system.
1. Visit the IRCTC website .
2. Enter New Delhi as the origin station and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra as the destination.
3. Select the required journey date.
4. Search for train number 04083 or 04084, depending on the direction of travel.
5. Check the available classes, fare and seat availability.
6. Complete the booking and save the ticket details.
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