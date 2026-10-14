APPSC AEE Notification 2026 (OUT) For 503 Assistant Executive Engineer Posts; Check Eligibility, Vacancy & Other Details
APPSC AEE Notification 2026: APPSC has officially released the recruitment notification on October 13, 2026, on its official website, psc.ap.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online from November 2, 2026. Check the detailed notification PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- APPSC released AEE 2026 notification for 503 posts on October 13, 2026.
- Online applications for AEE 2026 are open from November 2 to November 22, 2026.
- Engineering graduates can apply for these AEE posts via a computer-based exam.
APPSC AEE Notification 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification for Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts, with a total of 503 vacancies. This is a great chance for engineering graduates who want a stable and respected government job in Andhra Pradesh. The recruitment will fill posts through a computer-based written exam. Interested candidates must apply online through the official APPSC website, psc.ap.gov.in. Check this article for all the important details, including eligibility, age limit, salary, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, and important dates. Government engineering jobs are always in high demand, so early preparation matters.
APPSC AEE Recruitment 2026 Highlights
APPSC has announced a big recruitment drive for engineers in Andhra Pradesh. Here is a quick look at the key points of the notification, so aspirants can see the main details at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)
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Recruitment Name
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APPSC Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Recruitment 2026
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Notification Reference
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Notification No. 27/2026 (Issued October 13, 2026)
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Post Name
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Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) – Civil, Mechanical & Electrical Streams
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Total Vacancies
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503 Posts (Provisional across 8 Post Codes in various State Engineering Services)
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Pay Scale (7th CPC Equivalent)
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₹57,100 – ₹1,47,760
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Age Limit
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18 to 44 years as of July 1, 2026 (Relaxations applicable per AP State rules)
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Online Application Window
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November 2, 2026 to November 22, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)
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Detailed Notification Release
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On or before November 2, 2026
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Exam Mode & Format
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Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) – Single-Stage Exam (No Screening Test)
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Exam Pattern
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3 Objective Papers
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Job Location
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Andhra Pradesh
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Official Portal
APPSC AEE Notification 2026 Out
APPSC has officially released the recruitment notification for a total of 503 Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts. The detailed notification was released on October 13, 2026, on its official website, psc.ap.gov.in. Interested candidates must check the notification PDF to know more about the eligibility, selection process, and more.
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APPSC AEE 2026 Notification PDF
APPSC AEE Recruitment 2026- Important Dates
The detailed notification has been released along with the complete registration schedule on 13 October 2026. The online application window will remain active from 2 to 22 November 2026.
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Events
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Dates
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Notification Release Date
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13 October 2026
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Apply Online Starts
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2 November 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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22 November 2026 (11:59 pm)
APPSC AEE Vacancy 2026
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced a total of 503 vacancies for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer. The posts cover the Public Health and Municipal Engineering, Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, Roads and Buildings, Tribal Welfare, and Water Resources departments. Check the complete vacancy details in the table given below:
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Department / Post Name
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Vacancies
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AEE – Public Health & Municipal Engineering Department
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21
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AEE – Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Engineering Department
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100
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AEE – Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Department
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73
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AEE (Civil) – Roads & Buildings Department
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75
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AEE (Electrical) – Roads & Buildings Department
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4
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AEE – Tribal Welfare Engineering Department
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6
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AEE (Civil) and AEE (Mechanical) – Water Resources Department
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224 (Combined)
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Total
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503
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com