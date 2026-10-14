APPSC AEE Notification 2026 (OUT) For 503 Assistant Executive Engineer Posts; Check Eligibility, Vacancy & Other Details

APPSC AEE Notification 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification for Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts, with a total of 503 vacancies. This is a great chance for engineering graduates who want a stable and respected government job in Andhra Pradesh. The recruitment will fill posts through a computer-based written exam. Interested candidates must apply online through the official APPSC website, psc.ap.gov.in. Check this article for all the important details, including eligibility, age limit, salary, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, and important dates. Government engineering jobs are always in high demand, so early preparation matters.

APPSC AEE Recruitment 2026 Highlights

APPSC has announced a big recruitment drive for engineers in Andhra Pradesh. Here is a quick look at the key points of the notification, so aspirants can see the main details at a glance.