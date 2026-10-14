AAI JE Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Manager & Junior Executive CBT Hall Ticket at aai.aero- Get Direct Link

Key Points AAI JE Admit Cards released for Managers & Junior Executives (379 posts).

Candidates can download admit cards from aai.aero until October 26, 2026.

Online exams will be conducted on October 21 and October 26, 2026.

AAI JE Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has officially released the Computer Based Test (CBT) Admit Cards for the recruitment exam of the Managers and Junior Executives across various technical and administrative disciplines under the advertisement number 12/2026/CHQ/DR-CBT. Candidates who applied to appear for the 379 posts can now download their e-Admit Cards from the official website of AAI, i.e., aai.aero. Candidates will have to download the admit card using their registration number or roll number, password, or date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format, and enter the CAPTCHA code. The admit card is available for download till October 26, 2026. AAI will conduct the online exam at various centres across India on October 21 and October 26, 2026. AAI JE Admit Card 2026 Link

Candidates who applied to appear for the recruitment exam for AAI Junior Executive and Manager posts 2026 will now be able to download their admit card from the official website. For candidates to have a smooth process of downloading the admit card, we have provided the direct link to download the admit card below. Candidates will have to enter the registration number or roll number, password, or date of birth in their preferred language, Hindi or English, to download the admit card. AAI JE Admit Card 2026 Direct Link Also check, AAI Exam Date 2026 OUT How to Download the AAI JE Admit Card 2026? Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can follow to download their Airport Authority of India (AAI) Manager and Junior Executive Admit card for the recruitment exam 2026:- Visit the official website of AAI, i.e., aai.aero

Once directed to the homepage, look for the careers section and click on it.

Once on the Careers page, look for the notification titled Direct Recruitment of Managers and Junior Executives in AAI and click on the Admit Card Download Link.

Enter the registration number or roll number, password or date of birth, and the CAPTCHA Code which is shown on the screen, and submit.

AAI admit card will open on the screen; check the details carefully and download the Admit Card.

Take a clear printout of the Admit Card and keep it safe for future use.