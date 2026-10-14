It is 2026, but crime, gang violence and organised criminal networks continue to remain serious security challenges worldwide despite numerous efforts. According to the 2026 Crime Index listed by Numbeo, Papua New Guinea, Venezuela, and Haiti are among the countries with the highest perceived crime levels. Weak law enforcement, economic instability, poverty, and political unrest are among the causes triggering insecurity in these countries. The ranking based on the World Crime Index listed on Numbeo showcases perceived crime levels rather than a uniform parameter of formally recorded offences. Top 10 Countries With the Highest Crime Rates in 2026 1. Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea tops the list, with crimes connected to poverty, unemployment, tribal conflicts, and restricted policing capacity. Rapid urbanisation and the presence of criminal gangs have ignited security issues in some areas.

2. Venezuela Venezuela witnesses continuous insecurity amid prolonged economic hurdles and institutional weaknesses. Organised criminal groups, robberies and corruption have triggered public concerns about personal safety, especially in some urban centres. 3. Haiti Haiti grapples with widespread gang violence and political instability. Armed groups functioning in and around Port-au-Prince have been connected to kidnappings, extortion and killings. Weak law implementation has hardened restoring security. 4. Afghanistan Afghanistan is the only Asian country listed in the report's top 10. Theft, armed robbery, smuggling and other security issues contribute to its ranking. The country's political and economic impediments have also impacted public security and law enforcement. 5. South Africa South Africa also sees enormous violent crime, including homicide, robbery and gang-related offences. Unemployment, economic inequality and weaknesses in policing and the justice system are among the reasons linked with prolonged insecurity.

6. Honduras

Gang activity, drug trafficking and organised crime have led to violence in Honduras. Poverty, corruption and competition over illegal trafficking routes have complicated the bid to boost public safety.

7. Trinidad and Tobago

Gun violence and gang-related killings remain massive concerns in Trinidad and Tobago. Illegal firearms, organised criminal networks and drug-trafficking routes accentuate the country's security challenges. 8. Syria For Syria, it is a double fury with years of conflict have weakened institutions and disrupted law enforcement. Smuggling, kidnapping and the undertakings of armed groups stay pressing concerns in areas affected by instability, displacement and economic troubles. 9. Jamaica Meanwhile, Jamaica also faces pressing challenges from gang conflicts and firearm-linked violence. Competition between criminal groups, drug trafficking and socioeconomic inequalities have led to violent crime in some communities.

10. Guyana Guyana's crime hurdles encompass violent offences, drug trafficking and organised criminal activity. Restricted policing in remote areas and cross-border smuggling can make crime prevention and enforcement more difficult. Why Do Some Countries Have High Crime Rates? Numerous interrelated factors lead to enormous crime levels. Poverty, unemployment and inequality can bolster social pressures, while corruption and weak judicial institutions may underate bid to hold offenders accountable. Organised criminal groups can exploit gaps in law enforcement, especially where illegal drug markets and trafficking routes generate substantial profits. Political instability and prolonged conflicts can further deplete institutions and make people vulnerable to violence. What Does the Crime Index Measure?