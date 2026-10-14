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Most Dangerous Countries With The Highest Crime Rates In 2026 List Out: Where Does India, Pakistan Rank

By Jaisal Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 13:17 IST

According to the 2026 Crime Index listed by Numbeo, Papua New Guinea, Venezuela, and Haiti are among the countries with the highest perceived crime levels. Weak law enforcement, economic instability, poverty, and political unrest are among the causes triggering insecurity in these countries.

Papua New Guinea tops the list, with crimes connected to poverty, unemployment, tribal conflicts
Papua New Guinea tops the list, with crimes connected to poverty, unemployment, tribal conflicts

It is 2026, but crime, gang violence and organised criminal networks continue to remain serious security challenges worldwide despite numerous efforts. According to the 2026 Crime Index listed by Numbeo, Papua New Guinea, Venezuela, and Haiti are among the countries with the highest perceived crime levels. Weak law enforcement, economic instability, poverty, and political unrest are among the causes triggering insecurity in these countries.

The ranking based on the World Crime Index listed on Numbeo showcases perceived crime levels rather than a uniform parameter of formally recorded offences.

Top 10 Countries With the Highest Crime Rates in 2026

1. Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea tops the list, with crimes connected to poverty, unemployment, tribal conflicts, and restricted policing capacity. Rapid urbanisation and the presence of criminal gangs have ignited security issues in some areas.

2. Venezuela

Venezuela witnesses continuous insecurity amid prolonged economic hurdles and institutional weaknesses. Organised criminal groups, robberies and corruption have triggered public concerns about personal safety, especially in some urban centres.

3. Haiti

Haiti grapples with widespread gang violence and political instability. Armed groups functioning in and around Port-au-Prince have been connected to kidnappings, extortion and killings. Weak law implementation has hardened restoring security.

4. Afghanistan

Afghanistan is the only Asian country listed in the report's top 10. Theft, armed robbery, smuggling and other security issues contribute to its ranking. The country's political and economic impediments have also impacted public security and law enforcement.

5. South Africa

South Africa also sees enormous violent crime, including homicide, robbery and gang-related offences. Unemployment, economic inequality and weaknesses in policing and the justice system are among the reasons linked with prolonged insecurity.

6. Honduras


Gang activity, drug trafficking and organised crime have led to violence in Honduras. Poverty, corruption and competition over illegal trafficking routes have complicated the bid to boost public safety.


7. Trinidad and Tobago


Gun violence and gang-related killings remain massive concerns in Trinidad and Tobago. Illegal firearms, organised criminal networks and drug-trafficking routes accentuate the country's security challenges.

8. Syria

For Syria, it is a double fury with years of conflict have weakened institutions and disrupted law enforcement. Smuggling, kidnapping and the undertakings of armed groups stay pressing concerns in areas affected by instability, displacement and economic troubles.

9. Jamaica

Meanwhile, Jamaica also faces pressing challenges from gang conflicts and firearm-linked  violence. Competition between criminal groups, drug trafficking and socioeconomic inequalities have led to violent crime in some communities.

10. Guyana

Guyana's crime hurdles encompass violent offences, drug trafficking and organised criminal activity. Restricted policing in remote areas and cross-border smuggling can make crime prevention and enforcement more difficult.

Why Do Some Countries Have High Crime Rates?

Numerous interrelated factors lead to enormous crime levels. Poverty, unemployment and inequality can bolster social pressures, while corruption and weak judicial institutions may underate bid to hold offenders accountable.

Organised criminal groups can exploit gaps in law enforcement, especially where illegal drug markets and trafficking routes generate substantial profits. Political instability and prolonged conflicts can further deplete institutions and make people vulnerable to violence.

What Does the Crime Index Measure?

The Numbeo Crime Index is based mainly on user perceptions of crime and safety. It should not be considered as a specialised ranking of officially recorded crimes or homicide rates.

Regional Breakdown in Southern Asia (Crime Index) in 2026

• Bangladesh ranks higher in perceived crime/safety concerns (approx. 2nd in Southern Asia after Afghanistan.

• India ranks moderately with a score of 44.2, though cities like Delhi (59.0) and Ghaziabad (58.2) record higher local index values.

• Pakistan has a scale of 42.2, with specific cities like Karachi (57.6) and Rawalpindi (52.0) scoring higher.


Jaisal Kaur
Jaisal Kaur

Assistant Manager

Jaisal Kaur is a senior education journalist with around four years of experience across leading Indian media organisations, including Business Standard, The Hindu, Zee Media, and Youth Ki Awaaz. She combines a passion for creative storytelling and breaking news with in-depth expertise across diverse domains, including international affairs, geopolitics, and Indian politics.

At Jagran Josh, she specialises in writing explainers and analytical stories on international news and current affairs. Over the years, she has developed strong expertise in leveraging digital and multimedia tools, along with SEO best practices, to enhance the speed, reach, and impact of her stories.

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First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 13:17 IST
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