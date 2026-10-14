Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT): Check Class 10th 12th Exam Schedule PDF Here

TN SSLC Timetable 2027: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has officially released the date sheet of the public examinations for SSLC (Class 10), HSE Plus One (Class 11), and HSE Plus Two (Class 12) for the academic year 2027. Students appearing for these important board examinations can download the full subject-wise examination timetable in PDF form from the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Public examinations will be held during the morning shift in the designated exam centres in the state.

This allocated time period includes a 10-minute duration in which students can carefully read the question paper and another 5 minutes for verification of candidates' details. Students of both the school category and private category under general and vocational sections can check the accurate dates of subjects, guidelines for practical examinations, and session timings from the published PDF timetable. It is advised by education authorities that headmasters and principals of the schools make sure that students are fully aware of the subject-wise timetable.