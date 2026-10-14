Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT): Check Class 10th 12th Exam Schedule PDF Here
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has officially Released the public examination date sheet for SSLC (Class 10), HSE Plus One (Class 11), and HSE Plus Two (Class 12) for the 2027 academic session. Students preparing for the board examinations can access and download the complete subject-wise examination schedule in PDF format from the official portal at dge.tn.gov.in.
TN SSLC Timetable 2027: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has officially released the date sheet of the public examinations for SSLC (Class 10), HSE Plus One (Class 11), and HSE Plus Two (Class 12) for the academic year 2027. Students appearing for these important board examinations can download the full subject-wise examination timetable in PDF form from the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Public examinations will be held during the morning shift in the designated exam centres in the state.
This allocated time period includes a 10-minute duration in which students can carefully read the question paper and another 5 minutes for verification of candidates' details. Students of both the school category and private category under general and vocational sections can check the accurate dates of subjects, guidelines for practical examinations, and session timings from the published PDF timetable. It is advised by education authorities that headmasters and principals of the schools make sure that students are fully aware of the subject-wise timetable.
Also Read: DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam 2027 Live: SSLC, Plus Two Time Table Direct Download Link Here; Conference Begins
DGE TN 2027 Time Table: Official Websites to Download
To download the TN SSLC, Plus Two Public Exam Date Sheet 2027 below are the websites:
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apply1.tndge.org/dge-notification/HRSEC (Tamil Nadu Class 12 2027 Time Table)
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apply1.tndge.org/dge-notification/SSLC (Tamil Nadu Class 10 2027 Time Table)
DGE TN Public Examinations 2027: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the DGE TN Public Examinations 2027:
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Parameter
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Official Details
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Conducting Authority
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Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu
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Official Portal
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Covered Examinations
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SSLC (Class 10), HSE Plus One (Class 11), HSE Plus Two (Class 12)
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours (10:00 AM to 1:15 PM, including 15 mins reading/verification time)
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Mode of Release
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Online PDF File
How to download the TN SSLC, Plus Two Public Exam Date Sheet 2027?
To download the TN SSLC, Plus Two Public Exam Date Sheet 2027 follow the steps given below:
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Go to the DGE Tamil Nadu website at dge.tn.gov.in.
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In the homepage dashboard, click on the Time Table tab.
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From there, choose SSLC Examination / Higher Secondary Examination 2027 Public Exam Timetable.
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A PDF with the exam date schedule subject-wise will be opened in front of you.
Tamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027: Important Dates
Tamil Nadu Board Examination Time Table 2027 in a neat comparative format is as follows:
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Class
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Practical Examination Window
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Theory Examination Schedule
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Tentative Result Declaration
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Class 12 (HSE Second Year)
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February 8 to 18, 2027
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March 3 to 29, 2027
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May 7, 2027
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Class 11 (HSE First Year – Arrear Candidates Only)
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Not specified in schedule
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March 5 to April 1, 2027
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May 7, 2027
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Class 10 (SSLC)
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February 19 to 26, 2027
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March 17 to April 12, 2027
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May 20, 2027
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.