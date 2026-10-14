Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026: Notification Out, Apply Online from October 14

Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army has released the notification for the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-57) for those candidates who are seeking a Permanent Commission in the Army. The online application process started from October 14, 2026 and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in till November 12, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 90 vacancies have been announced for the course commencing in July 2027. Candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and appeared for JEE Main 2026 to be eligible. Upon successful completion of training of 4 year course cadets will be granted PC in Indian Army and will get the Rank of Lieutenant.

Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The Indian Army TES 57 notification contains important information about eligibility criteria, age limits, vacancies, the selection process and training. Candidates must read the official notification once before they fill the application form to ensure they meet all the required conditions. Check the direct link to download Indian Army TEST 57 Notification from the table below.