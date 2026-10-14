Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026: Notification Out, Apply Online from October 14
Indian Army Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army has announced 90 vacancies under the TES 57 Recruitment 2026 for those candidates who want to have a Permanent Commission. Eligible unmarried male candidates who have passed Class 12 with PCM and appeared for JEE Main 2026 can apply online from October 14 to November 12, 2026. The four year course will commence in July 2027. Check all details here.
Key Points
- Online applications for Indian Army TES-57 opened on October 14, 2026.
- Eligible candidates can apply for 90 vacancies until November 12, 2026.
- Eligibility requires Class 12 (PCM, 60%) and JEE Main 2026 participation.
Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army has released the notification for the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-57) for those candidates who are seeking a Permanent Commission in the Army. The online application process started from October 14, 2026 and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in till November 12, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 90 vacancies have been announced for the course commencing in July 2027. Candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and appeared for JEE Main 2026 to be eligible. Upon successful completion of training of 4 year course cadets will be granted PC in Indian Army and will get the Rank of Lieutenant.
Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The Indian Army TES 57 notification contains important information about eligibility criteria, age limits, vacancies, the selection process and training. Candidates must read the official notification once before they fill the application form to ensure they meet all the required conditions. Check the direct link to download Indian Army TEST 57 Notification from the table below.
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Indian Army TES 57 Notification 2026
Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Indian Army
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Entry Name
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Technical Entry Scheme (TES-57)
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Course Commencement
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July 2027
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Advertisement
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TES-57
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Total Vacancies
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90
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 14, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 12, 2026
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Eligibility
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Unmarried male candidates
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Educational Qualification
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Class 12 with PCM and at least 60% aggregate marks
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JEE Requirement
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JEE Main 2026
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Training Duration
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4 years
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Rank After Training
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Lieutenant
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Official Website
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joinindianarmy.nic.in
Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application process for Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026 has commenced from today October 14, 2026. Interested candidates submit their applications through the official Indian Army recruitment portal. The application window will remain open until November 12, 2026 at 12 noon. Check the direct link to apply online for Indian Army TES 57 from the table below.
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Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026 Link
Indian Army TES 57 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for TES 57 Course must fulfill all the relevant eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification. Those who do not meet the required criteria cannot apply. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised education board.
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Candidates must have studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) subjects in Class 12
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In addition candidates must have secured at least 60% aggregate marks in PCM.
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Candidates must have appeared for JEE Main 2026. This is a mandatory requirement.
2. Age Limit (As of July 1, 2027)
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The minimum age to apply is 16½ years.
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The maximum age to apply is 19½ years of age.
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Must be born before 01 Jan 2008 and not after 01 Jan 2011 (both days included)
3. Nationality and Marital Status
Only unmarried male candidates can apply in addition they should fulfill the following conditions-
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Must be a citizen of India or a Subject of Nepal
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Must be a person from Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam provided that they have intention to permanently settle in India.
Steps to Apply for Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps listed below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
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The homepage will appear then you have to go to the officer section and register yourself if not done already.
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Enter your login credential such as username, password and Security Pin.
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Now click on the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-57) application link.
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Enter your personal, educational and contact details.
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Provide the JEE Main 2026 application number and PCM percentage.
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Check details once that you have entered in your application form.
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Submit the application before November 12, 2026.
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Save the application form for future reference.
Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates interested in applying for the TES 57 Recruitment must remember that there are no application fees which means that any aspirants who fulfill the prescribed conditions can apply before the closing date. Application would be made in online mode only.
For more details and official updates related to the Indian Army TES Recruitment 2026 candidates must visit the official website regularly
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.